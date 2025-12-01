header image

December 1
1929 - Saugus train robber Thomas Vernon apprehended in Pawnee, Oklahoma
Tom Vernon
SCIFF Launches Internship Program in Partnership with College of the Canyons
Monday, Dec 1, 2025
SCIFF

The Santa Clarita International Film Festival has announced the launch of its new internship program in partnership with College of the Canyons, marking a major step forward in the festival’s ongoing commitment to education and the professional development of emerging filmmakers, creatives and production professionals.

As part of SCIFF’s mission to empower the next generation of storytellers, this internship program expands upon the festival’s training and development initiatives. Over the past several years, SCIFF Founder and Executive Director Lisa deSouza has built and refined a hands-on, real-world training program designed to support students seeking practical experience in film, media, arts and event production.

“Our training program has been designed and built over the past years to give our interns real-world production experience,” said deSouza. “We give them tasks and place them in situations that have them plan but also think on their feet. They get to see firsthand the ‘controlled chaos’ and all the moving parts that come with putting on an event of such scale.”

Students from College of the Canyons have already begun participating in the program, working as screeners, reviewers, camera operators, production assistants and coordinators across a variety of festival departments. The partnership provides COC students with unparalleled access to professional workflows, industry-standard practices and the behind-the-scenes demands of hosting an international arts festival.

“Interning with SCIFF, I viewed phenomenal films from all around the world and learned firsthand how films are analyzed within the festival circuit. Through critiquing every aspect of the projects, I learned more about filmmaking and can apply these intricate lessons to my own projects. Interning as a SCIFF screener/reviewer taught me how films are analyzed in the festival circuit, and I’m applying these lessons and criteria to my own films,” said COC intern Sophia Card. “The submissions were phenomenal, I learned so much about filmmaking through their critique.”

The collaboration has also been embraced by leadership at College of the Canyons, who view the partnership as a meaningful, career-building opportunity for students across the Media, Entertainment and Arts pathways.

“We are very excited to be working with SCIFF to support their upcoming Arts Festival,” said Harriet Happel, Dean of Career Education, Integrative Learning and Career Services at College of the Canyons. “This internship opportunity is providing our Media, Entertainment, and Arts students a wide breadth and depth of experience as both camera operators and program coordinators. We appreciate the partnership with SCIFF and look forward to future collaborations with them.”

Through this internship program, SCIFF continues to deepen its investment in arts education, community outreach and career preparation—strengthening Santa Clarita’s role as a hub for film, media and creative innovation.

SCIFF’s mission is dedicated to celebrating independent cinema, music and live performance while fostering education, artistic growth and professional development for creators at every level. Based in the heart of Santa Clarita, SCIFF continues to expand its programs and partnerships to elevate the next generation of filmmakers and artists.

For more information, visit sciff.org.
Monday, Dec 1, 2025
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a Special Meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 2, at 2 p.m. in open session to discuss the approval of a launch of a CEO Search website.
Monday, Dec 1, 2025
The Santa Clarita International Film Festival has announced the launch of its new internship program in partnership with College of the Canyons, marking a major step forward in the festival's ongoing commitment to education and the professional development of emerging filmmakers, creatives and production professionals.
Wednesday, Nov 26, 2025
With the support of a $1.2 million grant from the USDA's NIFA have partnered to launch "Collaborative Pathways to Food and Nutrition Careers through Culinary and Food Safety Certification." 
Wednesday, Nov 19, 2025
California State University, Northridge's 40th annual Powwow returns to campus on Saturday, Nov. 29, in celebration of the American Indian communities of Los Angeles County and throughout Southern California.
Wednesday, Nov 19, 2025
A team of researchers that includes chemistry students and faculty at California State University, Northridge have just completed a massive computational study of the element iron's behavior at the Earth's core.
Embark on the most festive journey of the year by joining Santa Clarita Transit on the annual Holiday Light Tour.
Calling all creatives and pop culture lovers, there is one week left to submit to the city of Santa Clarita's "Pop Culture" exhibit, which ends Monday, Dec. 8.
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a Special Meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 2, at 2 p.m. in open session to discuss the approval of a launch of a CEO Search website.
The South Coast Air Quality Management District has issued a residential No Burn Day Alert for Tuesday, Dec. 2, for all those living in the South Coast Air Basin, which includes the Santa Clarita Valley, Orange County and non-desert portions of Los Angeles, Riverside and San Bernardino counties.
The Santa Clarita International Film Festival has announced the launch of its new internship program in partnership with College of the Canyons, marking a major step forward in the festival's ongoing commitment to education and the professional development of emerging filmmakers, creatives and production professionals.
The Santa Clarita Public Library invites families to experience the magic of the circus in a whole new way at the 18th annual Family Literacy Festival.
Join a hop-tastic celebration at Pocock Brewing Company in Santa Clarita on Saturday, Dec. 6 for its 10th Anniversary Beer Festival.
Teagan's Tea Room will host a festive tea time with Santa Claus, 6-8 p.m. Friday- Sunday, Dec. 19-21 at 24335 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321.
The city of Santa Clarita has an interest list for volunteers who want to help clear and maintain trails on Wednesdays at different Open Space properties within the city, including Taylor, Wildwood, Quigley and Towsley canyons, among others.
Are you looking for new and interesting opportunities? Are you looking to get out more and mingle with people? Do you like high-quality entertainment? Then why not be a volunteer usher at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center?
The Small Business Development Center hosted by College of the Canyons will offer a free webinar, "Finding Funding," on Wednesday, Dec. 10 from 12-1 p.m.
1929 - Saugus train robber Thomas Vernon apprehended in Pawnee, Oklahoma
Tom Vernon
2013 - Actor Paul Walker ("Fast & Furious" movies) dies in a fiery car crash in the Valencia Industrial Center
Paul Walker
1957 - Incorporation of Mint Canyon Chamber of Commerce; became Canyon Country Chamber
Frontier Days
The holiday season brings increased travel and an increased need for blood donors during this busy time of year.
Certain annual holiday traditions in the Santa Clarita Valley are treasured by residents year after year. Festival of Trees, Light Up Main Street, Henry Mayo's Home Tour League Holiday Home Tour Gala and the Santa Clarita Ballet Company's "The Nutcracker" are the ones that come immediately to mind.
The South Coast Air Quality Management District has issued a residential No Burn Day Alert for Saturday, Nov. 29, for all those living in the South Coast Air Basin, which includes the Santa Clarita Valley, Orange County and non-desert portions of Los Angeles, Riverside and San Bernardino counties.
Operation Gobble is the annual effort by employees of Boston Scientific who partner with the Child & Family Center to help families enjoy a holiday meal.
Off Book Theatre is back with its holiday one-act comedy Theatre in a Week, "Holiday Hijinx" Friday, Dec. 12 through Sunday, Dec. 14 at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall, 24266 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321.
From Friday, Nov. 28, through Monday, Dec. 1, runners can slash the entry fee in half with 50% off race registration for the 16th Annual Mardi Gras Madness 5K/10K on Sunday. March 1.
Join the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce for a special Non-Profit Council Roundtable- Building a Stronger Community Together, 9-10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 5 at the James. T Ventress Clubhouse at the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Fraud & Cyber Crimes Bureau is seeking to raise awareness of an increasing trend in telecom fraud and financial scams.
The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation opened a new park in the Santa Clarita Valley on Saturday, Nov. 1.
An Indoor Holiday Marketplace will be held 1-6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 21 at the Hyatt Regency Valencia.
