SCOPE Appeals Spring Canyon Project Changes Over Wildfire Concerns

The Santa Clarita Organization for Planning and the Environment, SCOPE, has filed an appeal with the Executive Office of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors over wildfire concerns with the 492-unit Spring Canyon development located past Mammoth Lane in Canyon Country.

On Wednesday, Feb. 12, the Regional Planning Commission approved a change in the conditions to the Spring Canyon project.

The Spring Canyon development is north of state Route 14, the Antelope Valley Freeway, and across the freeway from the proposed CEMEX mine.

The project was first submitted in 2000. The Final Environmental Impact Report was approved in 2004. Two addendums and four amendments have been approved since that date.

SCOPE cites many changes have occurred in the Santa Clarita Valley since the project was originally approved as a basis for the current appeal.

The latest changes will delay a second access to the project and a needed evacuation route in case of wildfires.

SCOPE objected to the last amendment to the project because it delayed many amenities, including the park and school to the second phase,

leaving first-phase residents forced to drive their children many miles to enjoy a park or attend school.

“This project is in a Very High Fire Hazard Severity Zone. In fact, a wildfire, the Tick Fire1 burned through the area in 2019, destroying several houses in the neighboring Stone Crest development. Yet, the Commission approved a revised condition that allows the delay of a second ingress and egress until after 300 units,” said SCOPE officials. “Condition #17, allows the second entry road to be delayed to the second phase, leaving first-phase residents in extreme danger.”

SCOPE also provided photos of current access to the project on Stonecrest Drive. under highway 14.

Spring Canyon requested prior to the issuance of the building permit for the 301st residential dwelling unit, the permittee shall submit evidence that a second means of access has been physically constructed to the satisfaction of Regional Planning, Public Works and the Fire Department.

The SCOPE response:

“Both the County and the State have new regulations regarding evacuation routes. The County has updated its Safety Element to more clearly address public fire safety in these areas. This project conflicts with the updated County Safety Element fire section. The only ingress and egress to the project under the Highway 14 freeway, which creates a bottleneck for wildfire evacuation, and also consists of only a 22-foot width of pavement. This does not meet county fire codes.”

“After the recent horrific Eaten and Palisades fires, this change is particularly egregious and should not be allowed”, said SCOPE President Lynne Plambeck. “We all know how deadly and dangerous these wind-driven fires can be and how fast they move. Delaying the second exit puts residents in the first phase in serious danger. We are asking that this condition revision be removed.”

The appeal also included the link to information on the Tick Fire: https://signalscv.com/2021/08/fire-department-tick-fire-caused-by-barbecue-considered-accidental/

SCOPE’s appeal also asks that the Southern CA Mountain lion be considered.

“This project was first submitted in 2000. The FEIR was approved in 2004. Since the last approval and hearing on this project, the Southern California mountain lion is now being considered for listing under the CA Endangered Species Act. As a candidate for listing, mountain lions living in the proposed Evolutionarily Significant Unit (ESU) of which this project is a part, are now a candidate species, and are temporarily afforded the same protections as a state-listed endangered or threatened species. This freeway underpass may be the last viable crossing for wildlife movement to reach the Santa Clara River.

For more information about SCOPE visit scope.org.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...