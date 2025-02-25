header image

1993 - Jury awards Newhall Land $2.3 million for "Valencia" trademark infringement by Palmer apartments at Valle del Oro, Newhall [story]
Palmer Guilty
SCOPE Appeals Spring Canyon Project Changes Over Wildfire Concerns
| Monday, Feb 24, 2025
Scope appeal

The Santa Clarita Organization for Planning and the Environment, SCOPE, has filed an appeal with the Executive Office of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors over wildfire concerns with the 492-unit Spring Canyon development located past Mammoth Lane in Canyon Country.

On Wednesday, Feb. 12, the Regional Planning Commission approved a change in the conditions to the Spring Canyon project.

The Spring Canyon development is north of state Route 14, the Antelope Valley Freeway, and across the freeway from the proposed CEMEX mine.

The project was first submitted in 2000. The Final Environmental Impact Report was approved in 2004. Two addendums and four amendments have been approved since that date.

SCOPE cites many changes have occurred in the Santa Clarita Valley since the project was originally approved as a basis for the current appeal.

The latest changes will delay a second access to the project and a needed evacuation route in case of wildfires.

SCOPE objected to the last amendment to the project because it delayed many amenities, including the park and school to the second phase,
leaving first-phase residents forced to drive their children many miles to enjoy a park or attend school.

“This project is in a Very High Fire Hazard Severity Zone. In fact, a wildfire, the Tick Fire1 burned through the area in 2019, destroying several houses in the neighboring Stone Crest development. Yet, the Commission approved a revised condition that allows the delay of a second ingress and egress until after 300 units,” said SCOPE officials. “Condition #17, allows the second entry road to be delayed to the second phase, leaving first-phase residents in extreme danger.”

SCOPE also provided photos of current access to the project on Stonecrest Drive. under highway 14.

Spring Canyon requested prior to the issuance of the building permit for the 301st residential dwelling unit, the permittee shall submit evidence that a second means of access has been physically constructed to the satisfaction of Regional Planning, Public Works and the Fire Department.

The SCOPE response:

“Both the County and the State have new regulations regarding evacuation routes. The County has updated its Safety Element to more clearly address public fire safety in these areas. This project conflicts with the updated County Safety Element fire section. The only ingress and egress to the project under the Highway 14 freeway, which creates a bottleneck for wildfire evacuation, and also consists of only a 22-foot width of pavement. This does not meet county fire codes.”

“After the recent horrific Eaten and Palisades fires, this change is particularly egregious and should not be allowed”, said SCOPE President Lynne Plambeck. “We all know how deadly and dangerous these wind-driven fires can be and how fast they move. Delaying the second exit puts residents in the first phase in serious danger. We are asking that this condition revision be removed.”

The appeal also included the link to information on the Tick Fire: https://signalscv.com/2021/08/fire-department-tick-fire-caused-by-barbecue-considered-accidental/

SCOPE’s appeal also asks that the Southern CA Mountain lion be considered.

“This project was first submitted in 2000. The FEIR was approved in 2004. Since the last approval and hearing on this project, the Southern California mountain lion is now being considered for listing under the CA Endangered Species Act. As a candidate for listing, mountain lions living in the proposed Evolutionarily Significant Unit (ESU) of which this project is a part, are now a candidate species, and are temporarily afforded the same protections as a state-listed endangered or threatened species. This freeway underpass may be the last viable crossing for wildlife movement to reach the Santa Clara River.

For more information about SCOPE visit scope.org.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

Barger Calls For Help to Identify Fraudulent Tow Companies

Barger Calls For Help to Identify Fraudulent Tow Companies
Monday, Feb 24, 2025
Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger is calling on Eaton Fire survivors to come forward if they were targeted by fraudulent tow companies during and immediately after the wildfire.
FULL STORY...

Supes Seek Applicants for Governance Reform Task Force

Supes Seek Applicants for Governance Reform Task Force
Thursday, Feb 20, 2025
The Los Angeles county Board of Supervisors are seeking applicants for its newly formed Governance Reform Task Force.
FULL STORY...

Feb. 22-March 29: Women’s Fire Prep Academy

Feb. 22-March 29: Women’s Fire Prep Academy
Thursday, Feb 20, 2025
The County of Los Angeles Fire Department  and Women’s Fire League will host the ninth annual Women’s Fire Prep Academy, beginning on Saturday, Feb. 22.
FULL STORY...

L.A. County Parks is Recruiting Pool Lifeguards For Summer 2025

L.A. County Parks is Recruiting Pool Lifeguards For Summer 2025
Wednesday, Feb 19, 2025
 The County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation is recruiting lifeguards for the upcoming summer season.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Schiavo Announces 2025 Bills Focused on Housing
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo introduced a legislative package for the 2025 session, with 18 new bills tackling critical issues facing families in her district.
Schiavo Announces 2025 Bills Focused on Housing
Barger Calls For Help to Identify Fraudulent Tow Companies
Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger is calling on Eaton Fire survivors to come forward if they were targeted by fraudulent tow companies during and immediately after the wildfire.
Barger Calls For Help to Identify Fraudulent Tow Companies
Valencia Resident Arrested for Looting Home in Palisades Fire Area
The California Highway Patrol has issued a press release on the Friday, Feb. 21 arrest of Karen Mastey, of Valencia, who is accused of looting valuables from a home destroyed in the Palisades Fire.
Valencia Resident Arrested for Looting Home in Palisades Fire Area
March 15: COC International Animation Festival Returns
College of the Canyons will host its third annual International Animation Festival on Saturday, March 15, to showcase the work of student animators at the high school and college level.
March 15: COC International Animation Festival Returns
Southern California State Parks Expect Limited Wildflower Bloom
California State Parks has announced that this year’s wildflower bloom in Southern California state parks is expected to be limited due to below-average winter rainfall.
Southern California State Parks Expect Limited Wildflower Bloom
Two More Wins for TMU on the Beach
The Master's University beach volleyball team picked up a pair of convincing wins Friday, Feb. 21 over No. 8 Southern Oregon and NCAA DII Cal State LA at the TMU Beach Volleyball Courts in Santa Clarita.
Two More Wins for TMU on the Beach
The Master’s Win GSAC Regular Season Championship
Behind a career night from two-time reigning GSAC Player of the Year Kaleb Lowery, The Master's University men's basketball team claimed the title for the conference regular season with a 75-66 win over Hope International Thursday night, Feb. 20 in The MacArthur Center.
The Master’s Win GSAC Regular Season Championship
Lady Mustangs Fall to Royals on Senior Night
On the night The Master's University women's basketball team honored their five graduating players, the team suffered its lowest offensive output of the season in a 60-48 loss to the Hope International Royals Thursday, Feb. 20 in The MacArthur Center. The game ended the regular season.
Lady Mustangs Fall to Royals on Senior Night
Cougars’ Streak at Three After Taking Road Doubleheader
College of the Canyons softball moved its current win streak to three games after taking two from host Riverside City College during a Friday, Feb. 21 non-conference doubleheader.
Cougars’ Streak at Three After Taking Road Doubleheader
Department Tells Gold Star Families: We’ll Find Loved Ones, Bring Them Home
The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency held the largest-ever family member update in its history on Saturday, Feb. 22 in Sacramento.
Department Tells Gold Star Families: We’ll Find Loved Ones, Bring Them Home
Cougs Conclude Season 74-72 at Bakersfield College
College of the Canyons concluded its season with a 74-72 conference win at Bakersfield College on Friday, Feb. 21, completing the season sweep over the Renegades and exiting the 2024-25 campaign in a victorious manner. 
Cougs Conclude Season 74-72 at Bakersfield College
Canyons Posts 10-1 Win Over Orange Coast College
College of the Canyons had to wait nearly a week for its rematch vs. Orange Coast College but eventually made the most of its opportunity with a 10-1 trouncing of the Pirates at Mike Gillespie Field on Friday, Feb. 21.
Canyons Posts 10-1 Win Over Orange Coast College
March 19: Chamber Hosts After Hours Mixer at Mercedes-Benz of Valencia
Connect with local business owners and industry leaders at 2025's third Business After Hours Mixer.
March 19: Chamber Hosts After Hours Mixer at Mercedes-Benz of Valencia
Ken Striplin | Step Into Nature
Did you know that Santa Clarita ranks among the Top 50 cities in the United States on the 2024 ParkScore Index? This recognition highlights our city’s commitment to providing exceptional parks and outdoor spaces for everyone in our community.
Ken Striplin | Step Into Nature
Feb. 24-March 2: Six Productions Filming in the SCV
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of six productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Feb. 24 to Sunday, March 2.
Feb. 24-March 2: Six Productions Filming in the SCV
Today in SCV History (Feb. 24)
1993 - Jury awards Newhall Land $2.3 million for "Valencia" trademark infringement by Palmer apartments at Valle del Oro, Newhall [story]
Palmer Guilty
Today in SCV History (Feb. 23)
1998 - Worst day of record-setting 1997-98 El Nino storm season [story]
El Nino
Today in SCV History (Feb. 22)
1983 - Armed robber taken out at Alpha Beta supermarket on Lyons [story]
Alpha Beta market
Kathryn Barger | Keeping Up With Kathryn
Rebuilding homes and communities lost to the recent Los Angeles County wildfires is a monumental challenge, one that requires collaboration, expertise and innovative solutions.
Kathryn Barger | Keeping Up With Kathryn
Marsha McLean | Celebrate Community, Culture Through ‘One Story One City’
As a passionate advocate for community engagement and the power of storytelling, I am pleased to share this year’s "One Story One City" program with you. For those who may not know, "One Story One City" is a month-long celebration that revolves around a carefully chosen book.
Marsha McLean | Celebrate Community, Culture Through ‘One Story One City’
July 2: SCV Chamber Announces 16th Annual State of the County
Join The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce for the 16th Annual State of the County, featuring Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger. This exclusive event will provide key updates on critical issues impacting the Santa Clarita Valley and offer valuable insights into our community’s future.
July 2: SCV Chamber Announces 16th Annual State of the County
Canadian Trade Mission Visits Santa Clarita Valley
The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation recently hosted the 2025 Canadian Energy Storage Roadshow, bringing together industry leaders, innovators and policymakers to discuss the future of energy solutions.
Canadian Trade Mission Visits Santa Clarita Valley
Feb. 25: City Council to Review Agreements, Sand Canyon Trail
The Santa Clarita City Council will meet in a special, closed session and open session on Tuesday, Feb. 25 at City Hall to consider a number of issues including litigation, agreements and the Sand Canyon Trail.
Feb. 25: City Council to Review Agreements, Sand Canyon Trail
SCVNews.com