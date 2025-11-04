header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
November 4
1849 - William Manly & John Rogers set out from Death Valley to find help for stranded Bennett-Arcan party [story]
W.L. Manly
SCOPE Files Suit Over Senior Housing in Wildfire Area
| Tuesday, Nov 4, 2025
Lyons homes

Last week, the Los Angeles Superior Court accepted the Santa Clarita Organization for Planning and the Environment’s petition filed against the approval of the Trails at Lyons Canyon Ranch for review.

The Los Angeles County Regional Planning Commission approved the 510-home project in July, followed by an appeal from SCOPE in August.

SCOPE has issued the following press release on the lawsuit:

“SCOPE appealed this project to the Board of Supervisors in August in an effort to address fire and habitat concerns. This 510-unit project in the natural area next to Towsley Canyon Park is in a county-designated Significant Ecological area.

It will destroy around 300 protected trees, approximately 260 oaks of which 18 are heritage oaks and it will underground several streams. It will also place future residents in a Very High Severity Fire Hazard Zone with inadequate evacuation and high to unobtainable insurance rates.

We continue to believe that giving density bonuses to this developer for placing seniors in this dangerous area is just bad planning.

The county approved the project on Sept. 23. SCOPE was only allowed two minutes to discuss the reasons for our appeal. At the hearing, Supervisor Barger read a pre-written motion to approve before hearing the remaining public speakers. After being reminded that the public had not yet spoken, she stopped to hear public comment, but afterwards continued reading the same motion. There was no discussion among board members in spite of the ongoing issues from the recent January fires affecting Los Angeles County.

We appealed this project to the Supervisors in the hopes that:

1. A fire station would be required as it was in the original 2008 project approval.

2. The Old Road would be widened at least to the Calgrove exit to ensure timely fire evacuation.

3. A back up energy storage would be required for the four-story senior apartments to ensure seniors would have lights and a functioning elevator in a multi-day public safety energy shutoff.

4. Better protection for the Significant Ecological Area, oak trees and mountain lion habitat.

We regret that none of the above issues were addressed.

Road widening will occur merely in front of the project, money will be donated to the Fire Department for equipment with no indication of where that equipment will go, no back up energy source beyond the legally required 90 minutes was identified for the four-story senior building in case of a Public Safety Shut Off or loss of electricity from a wildfire.

We continue to have strong concerns for seniors trying to evacuate from the upper floors,possibly without lights or a functioning elevator.”

Lynne Plambeck, President of SCOPE, made the following statement:

“The One Valley One Vision 2012 General Plan update promised a green belt around the city of Santa Clarita and supported infill projects. Placing high density housing next to the Towsley Canyon Open Space contradicts this vision and places seniors in a dangerous fire area. We can and must do a better job of planning for our seniors. They need safe housing as well as affordable housing.”

For more information about SCOPE visit https://scope.org.

Sage Fire

2016 Sage fire traffic

Photos of evacuation routes blocked by Sage Fire, 2016. Courtesy SCOPE.

Lyons Canyon map

Map of site for housing projects just north of Towsley Canyon in Lyon Canyon.

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NONPROFIT LINKS

NONPROFIT HEADLINES
> NONPROFIT NEWS ARCHIVE

SCOPE Files Suit Over Senior Housing in Wildfire Area

SCOPE Files Suit Over Senior Housing in Wildfire Area
Tuesday, Nov 4, 2025
Last week, the Los Angeles Superior Court accepted the Santa Clarita Organization for Planning and the Environment's petition filed against the approval of the Trails at Lyons Ranch for review.
FULL STORY...

Nov. 9: Alaska Presentation at Placerita Canyon Nature Center

Nov. 9: Alaska Presentation at Placerita Canyon Nature Center
Tuesday, Nov 4, 2025
A community nature education event, Chasing Birds, Bears and Nature in Alaska, will be presented by docent and naturalist Nikki Dail at the Placerita Canyon Nature Center on Sunday, Nov. 9 at 2 p.m.
FULL STORY...

SCVBC, Santa Clarita Food Pantry Community SNAP Food Drive

SCVBC, Santa Clarita Food Pantry Community SNAP Food Drive
Monday, Nov 3, 2025
Santa Clarita Valley Band Cast in partnership with Santa Clarita Food Pantry is hosting a city-wide food drive all November for families impacted by SNAP cutoffs.
FULL STORY...

Spectrum Awards $5,000 to Single Mothers Outreach

Spectrum Awards $5,000 to Single Mothers Outreach
Friday, Oct 31, 2025
Spectrum has announced a donation of $5,000 to Single Mothers Outreach through the company’s national community philanthropic program, Spectrum Employee Community Grants.
FULL STORY...

Nov. 15: Hart High Quarterback Club Football Casino Night Fundraiser

Nov. 15: Hart High Quarterback Club Football Casino Night Fundraiser
Thursday, Oct 30, 2025
Hart High Quarterback Club will host a Hart Football Casino Night Fundraiser, 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 15 at Valencia Hills Clubhouse.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Nov. 12: Community Meeting I-5 North County Enhancement Project
Sanata Clarita Valley residents are invited to attend a virtual community meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 12 to learn about upcoming construction activities along the I-5 freeway.
Nov. 12: Community Meeting I-5 North County Enhancement Project
Nov. 5: Hart Board Holds Hearing on West Ranch Athletic Facility Naming
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board of Trustees will be held Wednesday, Nov. 5, in open session at 7 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 6 p.m.
Nov. 5: Hart Board Holds Hearing on West Ranch Athletic Facility Naming
Second Death Reported in Halloween Night Shooting in Newhall
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Homicide Bureau has reported a second death in the Halloween night shooting that occurred shortly after 11 p.m. in the 25000 block of De Wolfe Road in Newhall.
Second Death Reported in Halloween Night Shooting in Newhall
County DPSS Goes Green in Support of Military Veterans
In honor of Operation Green Light for Veterans, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services is joining hundreds of counties across the nation in lighting government buildings green from Nov. 4-11.
County DPSS Goes Green in Support of Military Veterans
SCOPE Files Suit Over Senior Housing in Wildfire Area
Last week, the Los Angeles Superior Court accepted the Santa Clarita Organization for Planning and the Environment's petition filed against the approval of the Trails at Lyons Ranch for review.
SCOPE Files Suit Over Senior Housing in Wildfire Area
Nov. 12, 19, 26: SBDC Webinar Series on Enhancing Digital Footprint
The Small Business Development Center hosted by College of the Canyons will offer a free webinar series, "Enhancing Your Digital Footprint Webinar Series" on Wednesdays, Nov. 12, 19 and 26 from 12-1 p.m. each day.
Nov. 12, 19, 26: SBDC Webinar Series on Enhancing Digital Footprint
Nov. 3-8: Seven Productions Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of seven productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Nov. 3 to Saturday, Nov. 8.
Nov. 3-8: Seven Productions Filming in SCV
Nov. 9: Alaska Presentation at Placerita Canyon Nature Center
A community nature education event, Chasing Birds, Bears and Nature in Alaska, will be presented by docent and naturalist Nikki Dail at the Placerita Canyon Nature Center on Sunday, Nov. 9 at 2 p.m.
Nov. 9: Alaska Presentation at Placerita Canyon Nature Center
TMU Men Finish MacArthur Classic with Dominant Win
Parker Tuttle had 24 points and hit 11 free throws as TMU men's basketball took down Mission University 90-76 in the final game of The MacArthur Trust Classic Saturday, Nov. 1 in The MacArthur Center.
TMU Men Finish MacArthur Classic with Dominant Win
Today in SCV History (Nov. 4)
1849 - William Manly & John Rogers set out from Death Valley to find help for stranded Bennett-Arcan party [story]
W.L. Manly
Nov. 4: Statewide Special Election, Don’t Forget to Vote
The statewide special election is Tuesday, Nov. 4, so now is the time to make sure your vote counts.
Nov. 4: Statewide Special Election, Don’t Forget to Vote
SCVBC, Santa Clarita Food Pantry Community SNAP Food Drive
Santa Clarita Valley Band Cast in partnership with Santa Clarita Food Pantry is hosting a city-wide food drive all November for families impacted by SNAP cutoffs.
SCVBC, Santa Clarita Food Pantry Community SNAP Food Drive
Nov. 4: No Burn Day Declared for SCV by South Coast AQMD
The South Coast Air Quality Management District has issued a residential No Burn Day Alert on Tuesday, Nov. 4 for all those living in the South Coast Air Basin, which includes the Santa Clarita Valley
Nov. 4: No Burn Day Declared for SCV by South Coast AQMD
Nov.10-14: Caltrans Announces I-405 Lane Reductions in Sepulveda Pass
Caltrans has announced overnight lane reductions from Nov. 10-14 along Interstate 405 through the Sepulveda Pass for median barrier work.
Nov.10-14: Caltrans Announces I-405 Lane Reductions in Sepulveda Pass
SCV Football: Five Teams in Playoffs
For those of us who enjoy football in the Santa Clarita Valley, this time of year always comes too soon. The finishing of league play begins sounding winter’s no-gridiron dirge.
SCV Football: Five Teams in Playoffs
Nov. 12: Golden Years Health Fair at Heritage Sierra Clinic
Heritage Sierra Medical Group and Santa Clarita Valley Golden Girls will host Golden Years Health Fair 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov 12 at Heritage Sierra Clinic.
Nov. 12: Golden Years Health Fair at Heritage Sierra Clinic
SCV Homeowners Advised to Prevent Mosquito Breeding Grounds
As fall arrives, cooler weather and seasonal rains bring new challenges for keeping mosquitoes away.
SCV Homeowners Advised to Prevent Mosquito Breeding Grounds
TMU Men’s Soccer Suffers Defeat in Season Finale
A second half goal in the 59th minute was the difference as The Master's University men's soccer team fell to Benedictine-Mesa University 2-1 Saturday, Nov. 1 on Reese Field.
TMU Men’s Soccer Suffers Defeat in Season Finale
Lady Mustangs Get Blowout Win on Senior Day
On the day when both Autumn Jensen and Harmony Rohde were honored, The Master's University women's soccer team sent them off with a 9-0 win over the Benedictine Mesa Redhawks.
Lady Mustangs Get Blowout Win on Senior Day
Bill Miranda | Light Up Main Street is Around the Corner
Imagine the sight of a towering Christmas tree, the warmth of neighbors greeting each other and our city’s premier arts and entertainment district sparkling with the reflection of thousands of brilliant lights.
Bill Miranda | Light Up Main Street is Around the Corner
TMU Hoops Trounces Texas A&M San Antonio
In the second game of The MacArthur Trust Classic, the TMU men's basketball team defeated Texas A&M San Antonio 93-65 Friday, Oct. 31 in The MacArthur Center.
TMU Hoops Trounces Texas A&M San Antonio
Today in SCV History (Nov. 3)
1987 - City of Santa Clarita formation approved at the polls; Buck McKeon, Jan Heidt, Jo Anne Darcy, Carl Boyer III, Dennis Koontz win first City Council election (in that order) [story]
First Santa Clarita City Council
Today in SCV History (Nov. 2)
1976 - First Canyon County formation attempt fails despite local voter approval [story]
vote results
Shooting Outside a Halloween Party in Newhall Leaves One Man Dead
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Homicide Investigators are continuing their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of a male adult in Newhall.
Shooting Outside a Halloween Party in Newhall Leaves One Man Dead
SCVNews.com