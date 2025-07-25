SCOPE Loses Appeal for New Hearing on Canyon Country Project

The Santa Clarita Organization for Planning and the Environment lost an appeal on the 492-home Spring Canyon project in Canyon Country. The appeal sought a new Regional Planning Commission hearing. It was unanimously denied by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, July 22.

SCOPE appealed the project based on the project’s limited entrance and exit points, an important consideration due to the project’s proposed construction in a high wildfire danger area, concerns about a potential fire station for the project and concerns about the California mountain lion.

The Spring Canyon Project is being built north of State Route 14 and Soledad Canyon Road, between Shadow Pines Boulevard and Agua Dulce Canyon, adjacent to where more than 4,600 acres and several homes burned in the Tick Fire in 2019. The Tick Fire destroyed 29 structures and damaged 45 structures, with approximately 10,000 residences being threatened by the flames.

The Spring Canyon project was first submitted in 2000. The Final Environmental Impact Report was approved in 2004. Two addendums and four amendments have been approved since that date.

SCOPE cited many changes that have occurred in the Santa Clarita Valley since the project was originally approved as a basis for the current appeal that was denied.

