Score a Touchdown with a REAL ID

More than 18 million Californians now have a REAL ID, an increase of 153,671 from August 2024, according to the Department of Motor Vehicles.

With the kickoff of the NFL football season upon us, consider starting your application online to get a REAL ID driver’s license or identification card to avoid being blocked at airports when the federal enforcement date of May 7, 2025, arrives.

It is not necessary to wait for the federal enforcement date that requires a REAL ID or other federally approved document to board flights within the United States and access secure federal facilities. Doing it now means one less thing to worry about in 2025 if you want to use your driver’s license or ID card to fly around the country.

“Don’t get a penalty flag by waiting until after the May 7 enforcement date to get your REAL ID. Start your drive to the REAL ID end zone today. It’s one of the easiest plays you can make,” said DMV Director Steve Gordon.

To apply for a REAL ID, Californians should visit the website, fill out the online application and upload their documents. Customers must visit a DMV office and bring their uploaded documents to complete the application. By starting the process online, it should take only about 15 minutes in the office. Customers need to provide:

-Proof of identity* – One original or certified document (example: valid passport, birth certificate) *Legal name change document(s) is required if name on proof of identity is different from the name on the other documents (example: marriage certificate, adoption papers).

-Proofs of California residency – Two documents, paper copies (example: utility bill, bank statement).

-Social Security number (exceptions may apply).

Visit the website for a complete list of acceptable documents and a link to the online application.

Historical REAL ID information:

-Total REAL ID cardholders as of September 1, 2024: 18,011,307

-Total REAL ID cardholders as of August 1, 2024: 17,857,636

-Total REAL ID cardholders as September 1, 2023: 16,332,785

Online Services

The DMV has taken many steps to offer more digital services. Most DMV tasks do not require an office visit, including simple self-service transactions that are no longer available in offices. The DMV encourages customers to use its online services and other service channels to complete transactions, including eligible driver’s license and vehicle registration renewals. Customers can also use the Service Advisor on the DMV website to learn their options to complete DMV tasks.

To sign up for paperless vehicle registration and driver’s license renewal notices, customers must sign in or create a secure online account at the website, and then opt in.

