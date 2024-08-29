Scott Wilk honored with CVMA’s first Legislator of the Year Award

In recognition of his leadership and work on behalf of animal welfare, California State Sen. Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) has received the California Veterinary Medical Association’s inaugural Legislator of the Year award.

“Since arriving in Sacramento, one of my top priorities has been to give a voice to the voiceless, including our pets,” said Wilk. “No matter what life throws at you, they’re always there to brighten your day when you come home. Too often, their needs are overlooked. It’s been a genuine pleasure to work with the CVMA over the years, and I’m truly honored to receive this award.”

“When we decided to institute this annual award, Senator Wilk immediately came to mind as the most deserving of legislators,” said CVMA President Dr. Jennifer Hawkins. “From working to address pet overpopulation and mass euthanasia, to tackling the thorny issue of animal blood banking, he has been a champion in this space. Thank you, and congratulations!”

During his time in the legislature, Wilk authored the following measures addressing animal wellbeing:

SB 1233 – Aims to alleviate California’s animal shelter overcrowding/euthanasia crisis. Establishes a framework for California’s two accredited schools of veterinary medicine at UC Davis and Western University of Health Sciences, to create a first-in-the-nation High-Quality High-Volume Spay/Neuter (HQHVSN) certification program.

SB 202 – Would have allowed privately owned animals to donate blood under the oversight of a licensed veterinarian in order to guarantee a healthy supply of blood when other animals need it.

SB 580 – The Animal Cruelty & Violence Intervention Act. Would have required the most serious offenders convicted under animal abuse crimes to undergo mandatory mental health assessments and, at the discretion of the court, to attend ongoing counseling.

Wilk has consistently demonstrated his commitment to animal welfare, earning ‘A’ ratings from PawPAC, an organization focused on the passage of humane laws and the election of humane legislators. He has also recognized several local organizations such as The Brittany Foundation and Pet Supply Santa Clarita.

When he represented Simi Valley in the state Assembly, Wilk and his wife Vanessa, named their rescue dog, Simi V. The Wilks’ other dog, AV, is named after the Antelope Valley.

“Dogs truly are man’s best friend. There’s nothing like the unconditional love they give us, and they deserve our love and respect in return. Our pets are part of our families, and I’ve been proud to advocate on their behalf,” said Wilk.

