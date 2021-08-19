header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny
79°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
August 19
2013 - COC breaks ground on Culinary Arts Education building in Valencia [story]
iCue
Screaming Woman in Video Located, Found Safe; Detectives Continue Investigation
| Thursday, Aug 19, 2021
Attempt to Identify

By Emily Alvarenga & Caleb Lunetta

Signal Senior Staff Writers

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department detectives announced Wednesday the woman heard screaming in a video posted to social media last week was located and is safe.

“Thanks to the public, the woman and vehicle from the video have been located and identified,” Detective David Nisenoff told The Signal Wednesday. “The woman heard screaming in the video is safe, and the investigation is ongoing.”

No further information about the case, including the details on how the woman was located and what investigators have learned about the incident in the video, was available as of the publication of this story, SCV Sheriff’s Station officials said.

Sheriff’s officials said that despite reports early afternoon of further details regarding the relations of the involved parties and their activities during the video, no further information was being released.

“There’s a lot of misinformation going around right now,” Nisenoff said. “All we’re releasing at this time is that all parties involved in the incident have been identified … even the dogs involved.”

Law enforcement officials are continuing their investigation into the “suspicious circumstances” surrounding the content of the video filmed Thursday near the intersection of Calgrove Boulevard and Creekside Drive in Newhall, which resulted in a 9-1-1 call Thursday night.
https://scvnews.com/wp-admin/post-new.php#
In a crime bulletin released Monday night, detectives asked the public’s help with any information about the “light-colored, Sprinter-type van” with “aftermarket solar panels and AC unit on roof” seen in the video, as well as the vehicle’s possible occupants.

The angle shown in the video, which was posted to Reddit by a since-deleted account, is from a balcony above the van, and although the full picture of the scene is slightly obscured, a woman can be heard screaming “help” and “somebody help me.”

The witness holding the camera is yelling from the balcony, “They’re abducting her, call 9-1-1,” and calls for the person possibly attacking the woman to “stop.” The witness can be heard speaking to another unidentified person saying that they need to call 9-1-1.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
Motorists Advised to Find Alternate Routes as Caltrans Announces Full Weekend Closure of WB I-210 at I-5
Thursday, Aug 19, 2021
Motorists Advised to Find Alternate Routes as Caltrans Announces Full Weekend Closure of WB I-210 at I-5
The California Department of Transportation announces a 55-hour weekend full closure of westbound Interstate 210 in Sylmar for paving work.
FULL STORY...
Screaming Woman in Video Located, Found Safe; Detectives Continue Investigation
Thursday, Aug 19, 2021
Screaming Woman in Video Located, Found Safe; Detectives Continue Investigation
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department detectives announced Wednesday the woman heard screaming in a video posted to social media last week was located and is safe.
FULL STORY...
Body Recovered at Pyramid Lake Identified as 23-Year-Old Los Angeles Man
Thursday, Aug 19, 2021
Body Recovered at Pyramid Lake Identified as 23-Year-Old Los Angeles Man
The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office released a partial name of the man whose body was recovered after he reportedly went overboard at Pyramid Lake on Monday.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Lady Mustangs Volleyball Sweeps Merced in First Win of New Season
TMU Women's Volleyball picked up its first win of the season on Tuesday at the Hope Summer Slam in sweep fashion over UC Merced (25-16, 25-13, 25-20) before concluding the tournament with a loss to No. 15 Corban University (Ore.) by set scores of 12-25, 18-25 and 14-25.
Lady Mustangs Volleyball Sweeps Merced in First Win of New Season
Motorists Advised to Find Alternate Routes as Caltrans Announces Full Weekend Closure of WB I-210 at I-5
The California Department of Transportation announces a 55-hour weekend full closure of westbound Interstate 210 in Sylmar for paving work.
Motorists Advised to Find Alternate Routes as Caltrans Announces Full Weekend Closure of WB I-210 at I-5
Barring Any Last Minute Changes Friday Night Lights Returning to SCV
After a very late start and a shortened season for spring football last year, the Friday night lights are officially back for the fall in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Barring Any Last Minute Changes Friday Night Lights Returning to SCV
Screaming Woman in Video Located, Found Safe; Detectives Continue Investigation
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department detectives announced Wednesday the woman heard screaming in a video posted to social media last week was located and is safe.
Screaming Woman in Video Located, Found Safe; Detectives Continue Investigation
CSUN’s Film, Journalism Students Gifted $80K from Hollywood Foreign Press
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has awarded California State University, Northridge a total of $80,000 to support the university’s film and journalism students.
CSUN’s Film, Journalism Students Gifted $80K from Hollywood Foreign Press
Body Recovered at Pyramid Lake Identified as 23-Year-Old Los Angeles Man
The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office released a partial name of the man whose body was recovered after he reportedly went overboard at Pyramid Lake on Monday.
Body Recovered at Pyramid Lake Identified as 23-Year-Old Los Angeles Man
SCV Median Home Prices Jump 24% Despite Rise in Inventory
Single-family home sales in Santa Clarita moderated during July as prices posted another month of double digit gains despite a rise in the supply of homes listed for sale, the Southland Regional Association of Realtors reported Thursday.
SCV Median Home Prices Jump 24% Despite Rise in Inventory
NAACP’s Santa Clarita Branch Celebrates Inception with ‘A Night Out’
The Santa Clarita branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People celebrated its inception with A Night Out, its first in-person event, at California Institute of the Arts Tuesday.
NAACP’s Santa Clarita Branch Celebrates Inception with ‘A Night Out’
Today in SCV History (Aug. 19)
2013 - COC breaks ground on Culinary Arts Education building in Valencia [story]
iCue
Children’s Bureau Offers Virtual Orientations For Potential Foster Families
Children's Bureau is offering two ways for those seeking to help children in foster care through virtual orientations in September. 
Children’s Bureau Offers Virtual Orientations For Potential Foster Families
Questions Over Battery Storage Facility Raised By Planning Commissioners
The Santa Clarita Planning Commission had several questions about a proposed lithium-ion battery storage facility in Canyon Country when it decided Tuesday to continue its review of the project to Sept. 21. 
Questions Over Battery Storage Facility Raised By Planning Commissioners
COVID-19 Vaccination Being Required For All State Assembly Staff
All California State Assembly staff must be in the process of receiving the COVID-19 vaccine by Sept. 1, according to an announcement by Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, D-Los Angeles, on Monday.  
COVID-19 Vaccination Being Required For All State Assembly Staff
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Henry Mayo Reports One Additional COVID Death; SCV total 32,151 Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday 34 new deaths and 4,046 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 32,149 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Henry Mayo Reports One Additional COVID Death; SCV total 32,151 Cases
Bill To Freeze UC Tuition Fees Introduced By Valladares
Assemblywoman Suzette Valladares, R-Santa Clarita, introduced legislation Monday that would freeze tuition and fees at University of California campuses until the 2027-2028 school year.
Bill To Freeze UC Tuition Fees Introduced By Valladares
Almost 500 Households Helped With City Rental-Assistance
The city of Santa Clarita has spent just over $2 million of the $6.3 million it received from the U.S. Department of Treasury to help Santa Clarita renters who have fallen behind on rent payments.
Almost 500 Households Helped With City Rental-Assistance
Today in SCV History (Aug. 18)
1921 - Los Angeles City High School District absorbs Newhall, Saugus and Castaic for grades 9-12. Students attend San Fernando High. (SCV approved for separate high school district in 1945.) [story]
Hart High
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: Masks Required for Outdoor, Mega Events in L.A. County; SCV Surpasses 32,000 Cases
The Los Angeles County Health Officer Order was modified Tuesday to require universal masking at outdoor mega events regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: Masks Required for Outdoor, Mega Events in L.A. County; SCV Surpasses 32,000 Cases
Cinderella Season for Local Legends Girls Soccer Club Comes to an End
The Cinderella season has come to an end for the Legends soccer club, as they made it to the National Championship quarterfinals but came up short of qualifying for the semifinals in Sarasota, Florida.
Cinderella Season for Local Legends Girls Soccer Club Comes to an End
Detectives Seek Public’s Help Identifying Van in Social Media Video
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department detectives are asking for the public’s assistance as they continue their investigation into a video posted to social media last week of a woman screaming for help.
Detectives Seek Public’s Help Identifying Van in Social Media Video
Divers Continue Search at Pyramid Lake
The search effort for a man who reportedly fell off his pontoon boat at Pyramid Lake was continued Tuesday morning, with investigators employing a combination of divers, boats and sonar technology to scan the lake and its floor bed, according to law enforcement officials.
Divers Continue Search at Pyramid Lake
Marcia Mayeda Reflects on 20 Years at Animal Care & Control | Second in a Series
I am still haunted by a case I had in 1986 when I was a newly minted animal cruelty investigator in Houston, Texas. I had received a complaint from a resident about her neighbor, who had dozens of animals inside her home that were ill and often dying.
Marcia Mayeda Reflects on 20 Years at Animal Care & Control | Second in a Series
COC EMT Student Saves Uncle’s Life by Applying Newly Acquired Skills
Five months after enrolling in the College of the Canyons Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) program, Jonathan Nasrallah found himself in a worst-case scenario, which prompted him to use his newly acquired skills and knowledge to save the life of a family member.
COC EMT Student Saves Uncle’s Life by Applying Newly Acquired Skills
Tejon Outlets, Tejon Ranch Commerce Center Partner to Host Job Fair
The Outlets at Tejon and Tejon Ranch Commerce Center will be hosting a job fair Wednesday, Aug. 18, from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m., to fill various positions in the food, retail, hospitality and warehouse industries.
Tejon Outlets, Tejon Ranch Commerce Center Partner to Host Job Fair
Brownie-Inspired Cookie Joining 2022 Girl Scout Cookie Lineup
Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles, which has a chapter in the Santa Clarita Valley, and Girl Scouts of the USA announced Tuesday that the new Adventurefuls cookie will join the nationwide lineup for the 2022 Girl Scout Cookie season.
Brownie-Inspired Cookie Joining 2022 Girl Scout Cookie Lineup
%d bloggers like this: