Screaming Woman in Video Located, Found Safe; Detectives Continue Investigation

By Emily Alvarenga & Caleb Lunetta

Signal Senior Staff Writers

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department detectives announced Wednesday the woman heard screaming in a video posted to social media last week was located and is safe.

“Thanks to the public, the woman and vehicle from the video have been located and identified,” Detective David Nisenoff told The Signal Wednesday. “The woman heard screaming in the video is safe, and the investigation is ongoing.”

No further information about the case, including the details on how the woman was located and what investigators have learned about the incident in the video, was available as of the publication of this story, SCV Sheriff’s Station officials said.

Sheriff’s officials said that despite reports early afternoon of further details regarding the relations of the involved parties and their activities during the video, no further information was being released.

“There’s a lot of misinformation going around right now,” Nisenoff said. “All we’re releasing at this time is that all parties involved in the incident have been identified … even the dogs involved.”

Law enforcement officials are continuing their investigation into the “suspicious circumstances” surrounding the content of the video filmed Thursday near the intersection of Calgrove Boulevard and Creekside Drive in Newhall, which resulted in a 9-1-1 call Thursday night.

In a crime bulletin released Monday night, detectives asked the public’s help with any information about the “light-colored, Sprinter-type van” with “aftermarket solar panels and AC unit on roof” seen in the video, as well as the vehicle’s possible occupants.

The angle shown in the video, which was posted to Reddit by a since-deleted account, is from a balcony above the van, and although the full picture of the scene is slightly obscured, a woman can be heard screaming “help” and “somebody help me.”

The witness holding the camera is yelling from the balcony, “They’re abducting her, call 9-1-1,” and calls for the person possibly attacking the woman to “stop.” The witness can be heard speaking to another unidentified person saying that they need to call 9-1-1.

