1990 - Gene Autry's elderly horse, Champion, put to sleep; buried at Melody Ranch [story]
Champion
SCV 2025 Fourth of July Parade Registration Open
| Friday, May 9, 2025
4th of July

Get ready to wave your flags and celebrate with pride, the Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade is returning in full patriotic spirit.

This year’s event, themed “Home is Where the Hart is…Welcome Hart Park!” honors not only our nation’s independence but also a special milestone for the Santa Clarita community, the city of Santa Clarita’s efforts to officially welcome William S. Hart Park as the city’s 40th park.

On Friday, July 4, thousands of spectators and participants will line the streets of Newhall to cheer on one of Santa Clarita’s most beloved traditions. The parade kicks off at 9 a.m. at the Newhall Roundabout, traveling north on Main Street, west on Lyons Avenue onto Orchard Village Road and concluding on Dalbey Drive at Avenida Ignacio.

Whether you’re a Scout troop, nonprofit, local business, club or proud resident, this is your moment to shine. Share your creativity, community pride and red-white-and-blue flair with the entire Santa Clarita Valley.

Want to be in the parade? Complete the online registration by visiting SCVParade.com.

The deadline for standard entries is June 15. Late entries will be accepted through June 22 with a late fee.

Watching is free and no registration is required, just grab your spot along the route and enjoy the festivities.

The Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade is made possible each year by a dedicated group of community volunteers.

For more information, including the parade route, online registration and more, visit SCVParade.com and follow the Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade on Facebook.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Hart District Welcomes New Coordinator, Assistant Principals
The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board approved the appointment of Dr. Malikah Nu’Man as the new Sequoia Coordinator at its meeting on May 7. The Board also appointed Vergine Aiazian and Jose Angel Alonzo Pastor as new assistant principals for the 2025/26 school year.
Consumers Advised Not to Eat Recreationally Harvested Mussels from California Coast
Residents are advised of a California Department of Public Health mussel quarantine order effective May 1 through Oct. 31. During the quarantine, all species of mussels gathered by recreational sport harvesters from California’s ocean shore should not be consumed by humans.
Nonprofit Works to Bring Santa Clarita Theatre Center to SCV
A new nonprofit organization is working to bring a theater center to the Santa Clarita Valley. The Santa Clarita Theatre Center is working to create the next step in theater facilities, which will be a shared space with production, rehearsal and performance spaces.
Canyons Features Six on All-Conference Squad
College of the Canyons softball saw six players earn All-Western State Conference, South Division awards, led by First-Team selections Jeniece Jimenez and Mia Reese.
Ten Cougars Earn All-Conference Nods
College of the Canyons baseball garnered 10 All-Western State Conference, South Division selections, along with a pair of Gold Glove awards, to wrap up the 2025 campaign.
Today in SCV History (May 9)
1990 - Gene Autry's elderly horse, Champion, put to sleep; buried at Melody Ranch [story]
FYI Celebrates Youth Success, Offers Ally Training
With May being National Foster Care Month, Fostering Youth Independence, the largest Santa Clarita-based nonprofit supporting local foster youth, is shining a light on the educational successes of its resilient youth.
Public Health Issues Heat Advisory for SCV, Parts of L.A. County
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued a heat advisory as high temperatures have been forecast for the Santa Clarita Valley May 9-10.
CalAlrts Alum, Former Faculty, Ann Telnaes Wins Second Pulitzer Prize
Editorial cartoonist and former California Institute of the Arts School of Film/Video faculty Ann Telnaes (Film/Video BFA 1985) was awarded the 2025 Pulitzer Prize for Illustrated Reporting and Commentary on Monday, May 5.
Jason Gibbs | Explore Five Countries at Celebrate
Ready to embark on a global journey without leaving Santa Clarita? The city’s Celebrate event series is back with new countries to explore, featuring an immersive and exciting cultural celebration that brings the traditions, flavors and artistry of the world to the Canyon Country Community Center, at 18410 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita, CA 91351.
May 25: Forever Brave 5k, 10k, 15k, Half Marathon
A Better World Running will host the Forever Brave 5k, 10k, 15k, Half Marathon 7:30 a.m. Sunday, May 25 at West Creek Park 24247 Village Circle Drive, Valencia, CA 91354.
May 17: SCAA Plein Air Artmaking at Old Town Newhall Art Walk
The Santa Clarita Artists Association will be hosting a Plein Air Outdoor Artmaking and public meet up Saturday, May 17, 2-5 p.m. at The Old Town Newhall Art Walk.
CHP Adds Vehicles to Combat ‘Video Game-Styled Driving’
In the real world, aggressive lane weaving, triple-digit speeds and road rage aren’t part of a high-score strategy, its deadly. The California Highway Patrol is deploying a new generation of low-profile, specially marked patrol vehicles to crack down on what can only be described as “video game-styled” driving on the highways.
May 23-June 29: Erza Turin Art Show at Canyon Theatre Guild
The Canyon Theatre Guild will host "Timeless Expressions", a portrait art show showing the works of Santa Clarita Artists Association artist Erza Turin, May 23-June 29.
COC Registration for Summer Classes Available
From Monday, June 9 to Saturday, August 16, the College of the Canyons summer semester will offer more than 500 class sections in a wide range of academic subjects and disciplines.
Today in SCV History (May 8)
1875 - John F. Powell, an Irish immigrant, becomes Justice of the Peace [story]
May 12-16: Gear Up for the Annual Santa Clarita Bike to Work Challenge
Businesses and their employees are encouraged to participate in the week-long challenge May 12, through May 16, with pit stops available on May 15 only.
June 4: ‘Still We Speak, A Night Of Sonnets, Song’ for Eaton Fire Relief
Dig Deep Theatre and Santa Clarita Shakespeare present a one-night benefit performance of excerpts from Jose Rivera’s "Sonnets for an Old Century" to raise money for Los Angeles fire relief, at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall on Wednesday, June 4 at 8 p.m.
Barger, LACDA Unveil Disaster Loan Program for Fire-Impacted Altadena Businesses
Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger and the Los Angeles County Development Authority are launching the Altadena Disaster Relief Small Business Loan Program.
Tax Relief Bill Advances for Residents Impacted by Chiquita Canyon Landfill
The Chiquita Canyon Tax Relief Act (AB 27), authored by Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, advanced out of the Assembly Committee on Revenue and Taxation.
Barger Spotlights Ongoing Support for Eaton Fire Survivors on Four-Month Anniversary
Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger is reaffirming her commitment to supporting fire survivors.
CSUN: Popularity of Fast Fashion Declining as People Become Sustainability-Conscious
Consumers are becoming more conscious of how the clothes they are purchasing are produced due to rising costs and environmental concerns, a shift that may push some to look for alternatives.
