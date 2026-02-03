header image

February 3
1998 - As disbelief about El Niño was starting to set in, the first of a month-long succession of devastating storms hits
winter storm
SCV 2026 Man, Woman Year Nominees Announced
| Tuesday, Feb 3, 2026
SCV man woman

The Santa Clarita Valley Man and Woman of the Year organization has announced the 2026 list of SCV volunteers nominated for the honor. A total of 30 nominees, including 17 women and 13 men were nominated by SCV nonprofits.

All local 501(c)3 charitable nonprofit organizations were invited to nominate one man and one woman to be considered as the community’s Man or Woman of the Year for 2026.

All nominees will be honored at the annual gala dinner event on Friday, May 1 in the Grand Ballroom of the Hyatt Regency Valencia.

The event will include the announcement of the 2026 SCV Man of the Year and 2026 SCV Woman of the Year.

An important feature of the Man & Woman of the Year process is the recognition of all the nonprofit organizations that participate.

The SCV Man and Woman of the Year Committee, which is made up of all previous awardees, will make the final selection on who is awarded the honor of 2026 SCV Man of the Year and 2026 SCV Woman of the Year.

All those interested in attending the event and supporting the SCV nonprofit community are invited to purchase tickets to the event. For more information visit www.scvmanwomanoftheyear.org.

Table sales, sponsorships and advertising opportunities will be available beginning March 5. The event consistently sells out.

SCV Women of the Year nominees 2026 include:

Dawn Abasta, College of the Canyons Foundation

Maria Slotsve, WiSH Education Foundation

Sharlene Johnson, JCI Santa Clarita Foundation

Kari McCoy, LEAP Children’s Museum

Carol Rock, Raising the Curtain Foundation

Pamela Verner, Boys and Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley and Circle of Hope

Debbie Holbrook, Empowering Women in Leadership

Carolina Orozco-Hernandez, Samuel Dixon Family Health Center

Linda Teeter, Fostering Youth Independence

Stephanie Danyluk, Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative

Missy Carter, Carousel Ranch and Soroptimist International Valencia

Kathleen Pavard, American Cancer Society

Patricia Horanberg, Santa Clarita Historical Society

Holly Hanlin, Soroptimist International of Greater SCV and Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation

Melanie Meyer, SCV Senior Center

Amber Rodriguez, Salvation Army

Cherise Moore, Zonta and Bridge to Home

SCV Men of the Year nominees 2026 include:

Taylor Kellstrom, College of the Canyon Foundation

Alex Hafizi, JCI Santa Clarita Foundation and Circle of Hope

Cesar Torres, LEAP Children’s Museum and SCV Veteran Services Collaborative

Mike Fisher, Samuel Dixon Family Health Center

Scott Hoolahan, Rotary Club of Santa Clarita Valley

Michael DeLorenzo, SCV Sheriff’s Foundation

Dennis Verner, Boys and Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley

John Murray, Carousel Ranch

Guy Horanberg, SCV Historical Society

Dennis Sugasawara, Soroptimist International Greater Santa Clarita

Tom Hartmann, SCV Senior Center

Oscar Dominguez, Henry Mayo Newhall Memorial Hospital Foundation

Jason Gibbs, Salvation Army
