SCV 2026 Man, Woman Year Nominees Announced

The Santa Clarita Valley Man and Woman of the Year organization has announced the 2026 list of SCV volunteers nominated for the honor. A total of 30 nominees, including 17 women and 13 men were nominated by SCV nonprofits.
All local 501(c)3 charitable nonprofit organizations were invited to nominate one man and one woman to be considered as the community’s Man or Woman of the Year for 2026.
All nominees will be honored at the annual gala dinner event on Friday, May 1 in the Grand Ballroom of the Hyatt Regency Valencia.
The event will include the announcement of the 2026 SCV Man of the Year and 2026 SCV Woman of the Year.
An important feature of the Man & Woman of the Year process is the recognition of all the nonprofit organizations that participate.
The SCV Man and Woman of the Year Committee, which is made up of all previous awardees, will make the final selection on who is awarded the honor of 2026 SCV Man of the Year and 2026 SCV Woman of the Year.
All those interested in attending the event and supporting the SCV nonprofit community are invited to purchase tickets to the event. For more information visit www.scvmanwomanoftheyear.org.
Table sales, sponsorships and advertising opportunities will be available beginning March 5. The event consistently sells out.
SCV Women of the Year nominees 2026 include:
Dawn Abasta, College of the Canyons Foundation
Maria Slotsve, WiSH Education Foundation
Sharlene Johnson, JCI Santa Clarita Foundation
Kari McCoy, LEAP Children’s Museum
Carol Rock, Raising the Curtain Foundation
Pamela Verner, Boys and Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley and Circle of Hope
Debbie Holbrook, Empowering Women in Leadership
Carolina Orozco-Hernandez, Samuel Dixon Family Health Center
Linda Teeter, Fostering Youth Independence
Stephanie Danyluk, Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative
Missy Carter, Carousel Ranch and Soroptimist International Valencia
Kathleen Pavard, American Cancer Society
Patricia Horanberg, Santa Clarita Historical Society
Holly Hanlin, Soroptimist International of Greater SCV and Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation
Melanie Meyer, SCV Senior Center
Amber Rodriguez, Salvation Army
Cherise Moore, Zonta and Bridge to Home
SCV Men of the Year nominees 2026 include:
Taylor Kellstrom, College of the Canyon Foundation
Alex Hafizi, JCI Santa Clarita Foundation and Circle of Hope
Cesar Torres, LEAP Children’s Museum and SCV Veteran Services Collaborative
Mike Fisher, Samuel Dixon Family Health Center
Scott Hoolahan, Rotary Club of Santa Clarita Valley
Michael DeLorenzo, SCV Sheriff’s Foundation
Dennis Verner, Boys and Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley
John Murray, Carousel Ranch
Guy Horanberg, SCV Historical Society
Dennis Sugasawara, Soroptimist International Greater Santa Clarita
Tom Hartmann, SCV Senior Center
Oscar Dominguez, Henry Mayo Newhall Memorial Hospital Foundation
Jason Gibbs, Salvation Army
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.