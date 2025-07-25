SCV 40 Under Forty Nominations Now Open

SCV 40 Under Forty is an annual leadership awards program in the Santa Clarita Valley. It is produced by JCI Santa Clarita, in partnership with Santa Clarita Magazine.

Forty individuals, ages 18 to 39, as of Dec. 31, 2025, who live or work in the Santa Clarita Valley including Castaic, Valencia, Saugus, Newhall, Stevenson Ranch, Acton, Agua Dulce), or neighboring areas of the San Fernando Valley or Antelope Valley, will be selected from nominatons submitted for the SCV 40 Under Forty honor.

SCV 40 Under Forty recognizes those demonstrating heart‑led leadership in both their professional and volunteer roles, individuals exhibiting passion, influence, innovation, community spirit, mentorship and contributions toward a brighter future for the SCV.

Founded in 2009 by Dawn Abasta, the program has grown to highlight a vibrant network of emerging leaders in the Santa Clarita Valley community.

Nomination deadline: Aug. 15.

Candidates must submit a brief bio, professional headshot and two references; attend a nominee mixer on Oct. 4 and await the gala on Nov. 15, if selected as an honoree.

Final honorees are chosen by an independent panel of community leaders and announced in the November issue of Santa Clarita Magazine.

Junior Chamber International of Santa Clarita and the Santa Clarita Magazine are looking forward to seeing who you nominated this year. Please feel free to nominate as many deserving young professionals as you would like.

Each nominee must the following criteria:

Must be between 18 and 39 years of age as of Dec. 31, 2025.

Must serve in a leadership role in their work or volunteer life.

Must either work or live in the regions listed: Santa Clarita Valley, which includes the geographic boundaries of Castaic, Canyon Country, Valencia, Saugus, Newhall, Stevenson Ranch, Agua Dulce and Acton; or Antelope Valley, which includes the geographic boundaries of Palmdale and Lancaster or the San Fernando Valley.

Is not a past 40 Under Forty Honoree.

Nominees are evaluated on the following categories:

Individual and Professional Development.

Commitment to Community Spirit.

Heart-Led Leadership & Achievement.

Cultural Awareness & Advocacy.

Intangible Qualities like passion, influence, and inspiration.

Click here for a list of past winners.

To nominate a candidate for SCV 40 Under Forty visit https://scv40underforty.com/nominate/.

