SCV Adventure Play Foundation to Host Virtual, Family-Friendly Haunted House

In light of the impact the pandemic is having on Halloween, SCV Adventure Play Foundation is taking a new approach to a family-friendly Halloween hang time on Saturday, Oct. 31, from 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

They are working with artists, musicians, and play workers across the nation to re-create a Haunted Mansion with Zoom’s breakout room feature as an all ages, low-cost/free event from the safety of home.

Each breakout room will contain its own theme, activity, performance or other happening. Rooms so far include, spooky stories (in the “library”), live theremin performance by local musician Gordon Kurowski (“parlor”), vintage Halloween jams by April Mae & Catfish Dave (“ballroom”), drawing and animation activities sponsored by the Calibraska Arts Initiative (“garden” and “drawing room”), Ghostly Jokes hosted by Jim McCullough of Adventure Walkers (“billiards room”), and more.

Creating space to play is a driving mission of the Foundation and its Director, Jeremiah Dockray, feels virtual space is no exception.

“We’re in constant conversation with play workers all over the world about facilitating play right now when so many opportunities have been compromised,” Dockray said. “It’s amazing to see how it can take shape and build community in new contexts, be it on Zoom, or Minecraft, or any other self-directed setting. I’m excited to see how this event helps us explore even more possibilities.”

This event is for all ages. Tickets are a suggested donation of $5 per family and can be purchased via their website at www.scvadventureplay.org.