SCV Air Quality Unhealthy for All Individuals Friday

According to the South Coast Air Quality Management District (AQMD) forecast, air quality will be unhealthy for all individuals in the Santa Clarita Valley on Friday, Aug. 21.

It’s also forecasting unhealthy air for all individuals in the following areas:

– East San Gabriel Valley

– Pomona/Walnut Valley

– San Gabriel Mountains

AQMD forecasts unhealthy air for sensitive groups/individuals in the following areas:

– West San Fernando Valley

– East San Fernando Valley

– West San Gabriel Valley

– Antelope Valley

Los Angeles County Health Officer, Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, advises people living or working in these areas with heart disease, asthma or other respiratory diseases to minimize outdoor activities.

Children who have sensitive conditions, including heart disease, asthma, and other chronic respiratory diseases, should not participate in outdoor physical activity and should stay indoors as much as possible.

For current air quality maps and forecast, visit the AQMD website at www.aqmd.gov/home/air-quality.