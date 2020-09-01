[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

SCV Air Quality Unhealthy for Sensitive Individuals Wednesday
Tuesday, Sep 1, 2020

Air Quality AdvisoryAccording to the South Coast Air Quality Management District (AQMD) forecast, air quality will be unhealthy in the Santa Clarita Valley for sensitive groups/individuals Wednesday, Sept. 2.

Los Angeles County Health Officer, Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, advises people living or working in these areas with heart disease, asthma or other respiratory diseases to minimize outdoor activities.

Children who have sensitive conditions, including heart disease, asthma, and other chronic respiratory diseases, should not participate in outdoor physical activity and should stay indoors as much as possible.

For current air quality maps and forecast, visit the AQMD website at www.aqmd.gov/home/air-quality.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 242,521 Cases Countywide, 5,431 SCV Cases

Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 242,521 Cases Countywide, 5,431 SCV Cases
Tuesday, Sep 1, 2020
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 45 new deaths and 840 new cases of confirmed COVID-19, with 5,431 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...

County Votes to Move Forward with Implementing Body Cams for LASD Deputies

County Votes to Move Forward with Implementing Body Cams for LASD Deputies
Tuesday, Sep 1, 2020
Following a number of heated debates with Sheriff Alex Villanueva on funding in recent months, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved the first year of funding for body-worn cameras in their regular Tuesday meeting.
FULL STORY...

Barger Looking to Expand Telehealth Services

Barger Looking to Expand Telehealth Services
Tuesday, Sep 1, 2020
The Board of Supervisors unanimously passed a motion Tuesday by Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Sheila Kuehl to examine Los Angeles County's use of telehealth services during the COVID-19 pandemic and to evaluate opportunities to expand these promising programs into the future.
FULL STORY...

SCV Air Quality Unhealthy for Sensitive Individuals Wednesday

SCV Air Quality Unhealthy for Sensitive Individuals Wednesday
Tuesday, Sep 1, 2020
According to the South Coast Air Quality Management District (AQMD) forecast, air quality will be unhealthy in the Santa Clarita Valley for sensitive groups/individuals Wednesday, Sept. 2.
FULL STORY...

Small Businesses, Nonprofits Get Boost from County's $100M COVID-19 Recovery Fund

Small Businesses, Nonprofits Get Boost from County's $100M COVID-19 Recovery Fund
Tuesday, Sep 1, 2020
Los Angeles area businesses and nonprofits face significant challenges during the current public health and economic crisis of COVID-19.
FULL STORY...
