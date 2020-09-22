SCV Air Quality Unhealthy Wednesday for Sensitive Groups, Individuals

Air quality in the Santa Clarita Valley will be unhealthy for sensitive groups/individuals Wednesday, Sept. 23, according to the South Coast Air Quality Management District (AQMD) forecast.
An air quality advisory has also been issued for sensitive groups/individuals in the following areas:
– Antelope Valley
– East San Gabriel Valley
– West San Gabriel Valley
Air quality in the San Gabriel Mountains is expected to be unhealthy for all groups/individuals.
Los Angeles County Health Officer, Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, advises people living or working in these areas with heart disease, asthma or other respiratory diseases to minimize outdoor activities.
Children who have sensitive conditions, including heart disease, asthma, and other chronic respiratory diseases, should not participate in outdoor physical activity and should stay indoors as much as possible.
The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation is looking for highly talented independent instructors to bring valuable expertise to the community and provide an opportunity for others to learn new skills, stay active and healthy, and have a great time.
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce is partnering with One True North, a leadership and business coaching solutions practice in Valencia, to offer GrowthCLUB virtual workshop to the business community, with the first series beginning Friday, Sept. 25 at 8:00 a.m.
The Santa Clarita City Council invites community members to come together for a virtual Veterans Day Ceremony to honor local veterans, currently-serving military members and their families at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 11.
Erika Kauzlarich-Bird, former Southland Regional Association of Realtors president and lifelong Santa Clarita resident, joined Compass, an innovative real estate brokerage, this summer to help SCV families find their next dream home.
Yair Haimoff, SIOR, Andrew Ghassemi and Matt Sreden, commercial real estate brokers with Spectrum Commercial Real Estate, Inc., are pleased to have represented the seller in the sale of approximately 6,077 SF high-image office condo in Valencia.
Princess Cruises announced the sale of two of its ships, Sun Princess and Sea Princess, to undisclosed buyers on Monday. The sale of these vessels is in line with parent company Carnival Corporation’s plan to accelerate the removal of less efficient ships from its fleet.
The drive to close the digital divide in a region with the nation’s largest school-age population gained momentum today when the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a proposal from LACOE to allocate $12.8 million in federal coronavirus relief funds to purchase computer devices and internet connectivity for students in need.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond on Monday announced a new, multifaceted “Education to End Hate” initiative designed to empower educators and students to confront the hate, bigotry, and racism rising in communities across the state and nation.
A virtual conversation between internationally recognized artist and sculptor Beatriz Cortez, a professor of Central American studies at California State University, Northridge, and curator Erin Christovale will launch ConSortiUm, a collaborative project of art museums and galleries from the California State University (CSU) system, on Thursday, Sept. 24.
The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation (LA County Parks) received confirmation by Fire officials that the Nature Center at the Devil's Punchbowl Natural Area burned by the Bobcat Fire. The area is still considered a hotspot and not safe. The facility will be closed until further notice.
As the Bobcat Fire continued to threaten communities in the Antelope Valley, colleagues and friends raised funds for L.A. County Sheriff’s Deputy Josh Stamsek, who reportedly lost his home in the blaze, which had burned nearly 100,000 acres as of Sunday.
EDUCAUSE, the nonprofit higher education information technology association, awarded former California State University, Northridge Vice President for Information Technology and Chief Information Officer Hilary J. Baker with its 2020 Community Leadership Award.
%d bloggers like this:
SCVTV Media Center
22505 14th Street Unit E
Santa Clarita, Calif. 91321
Phone: 661-251-TV20
FAX: 661-290-2536
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.