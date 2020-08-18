SCV Air Quality Unhealthy Wednesday for Sensitive Individuals

According to the South Coast Air Quality Management District (AQMD) forecast, air quality in the Santa Clarita Valley will be unhealthy for sensitive individuals Wednesday, Aug. 19.
The following areas are also expected to have unhealthy air for sensitive individuals:
– West San Fernando Valley
– West San Gabriel Valley
Unhealthy for all individuals:
– East San Fernando Valley
– East San Gabriel Valley
– Pomona/Walnut Valley
– San Gabriel Mountains
Los Angeles County Health Officer, Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, advises people living or working in the these areas with heart disease, asthma or other respiratory diseases to minimize outdoor activities.
Children who have sensitive conditions, including heart disease, asthma, and other chronic respiratory diseases, should not participate in outdoor physical activity and should stay indoors as much as possible.
The Department of Public Health is committed to promoting health equity and ensuring optimal health and well-being for all 10 million residents of Los Angeles County. Through a variety of programs, community partnerships and services, Public Health oversees environmental health, disease control, and community and family health. Nationally accredited by the Public Health Accreditation Board, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health comprises nearly 4,500 employees and has an annual budget of $1.2 billion.
