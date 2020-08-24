[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

SCV Air Unhealthy Tuesday for Sensitive Groups, Individuals
| Monday, Aug 24, 2020
scv air quality

Air quality in the Santa Clarita Valley will be unhealthy for sensitive groups and individuals on Tuesday, Aug. 25, according to the latest forecast from the South Coast Air Quality Management District.

Los Angeles County Health Officer, Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, advises people living or working in the these areas with heart disease, asthma or other respiratory diseases to minimize outdoor activities.

Children who have sensitive conditions, including heart disease, asthma, and other chronic respiratory diseases, should not participate in outdoor physical activity and should stay indoors as much as possible.

For current air quality maps and forecast, visit the AQMD website at http://www.aqmd.gov/home/air-quality.

The Department of Public Health is committed to promoting health equity and ensuring optimal health and well-being for all 10 million residents of Los Angeles County. Through a variety of programs, community partnerships and services, Public Health oversees environmental health, disease control, and community and family health. Nationally accredited by the Public Health Accreditation Board, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health comprises nearly 4,500 employees and has an annual budget of $1.2 billion.

To learn more about Los Angeles County Public Health, visit www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 53rd SCV Resident Dies; Key Indicators Declining
As the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday confirmed 13 new deaths and 1,198 new cases of COVID-19, including the Santa Clarita Valley's 53rd fatality, officials see signs of the spread of COVID-19 slowing in key indicators, including daily hospitalizations and deaths.
SCV Air Unhealthy Tuesday for Sensitive Groups, Individuals
Air quality in the Santa Clarita Valley will be unhealthy for sensitive groups and individuals on Tuesday, Aug. 25, according to the latest forecast from the South Coast Air Quality Management District.
Firefighters Continue to Battle Lake Fire, 62% Contained
Monday, Aug 24, 2020
Firefighters Continue to Battle Lake Fire, 62% Contained
Fire officials announced Monday additional residents affected by the Lake Fire in the Lake Hughes area could return home, as firefighters declared 62% containment of the blaze that ignited nearly two weeks ago.
FULL STORY...
Aug. 25-Oct. 16: The Main to Present Virtual Stage on Screen (SOS) Theatre Fest
The MAIN will present the fall edition of Stage on Screen (SOS) Theatre Fest -- eight weeks of virtual productions -- August 25 through October 16.
Limited Number of Spots Available in Primetime Preschool
The city of Santa Clarita’s Primetime Preschool has immediate availability in the 4-year-old Kindergarten Readiness program for the 2020-21 school year.
SCV Productions This Week: ‘Clickbait City,’ ‘Disney Channel House Party’
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has reopened, is issuing new permits, and has reported three projects shooting the week of August 24-30 in the Santa Clarita Valley, aka "Hollywood North":
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 53rd SCV Resident Dies; Key Indicators Declining
As the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday confirmed 13 new deaths and 1,198 new cases of COVID-19, including the Santa Clarita Valley's 53rd fatality, officials see signs of the spread of COVID-19 slowing in key indicators, including daily hospitalizations and deaths.
SCV Air Unhealthy Tuesday for Sensitive Groups, Individuals
Air quality in the Santa Clarita Valley will be unhealthy for sensitive groups and individuals on Tuesday, Aug. 25, according to the latest forecast from the South Coast Air Quality Management District.
Aug. 27: City to Host Zoom Session on Non-Motorized Transportation Plan
The city of Santa Clarita invites the community to participate in a virtual public meeting via Zoom to discuss the Draft Non-Motorized Transportation Plan on Thursday, August 27, at 4 p.m.
Henry Mayo Employees Receive Annual Social Worker Awards
Two Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital social workers have recently received recognition for excelling in their respective fields.
Aug. 25: Santa Clarita City Council Regular, Special Meetings
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold special and regular meetings at City Hall on Tuesday, August 25, and hear public comments from citizens virtually via Zoom.
COC School of Personal, Professional Learning Offers Free Fall Classes
In the fall, the College of the Canyons School of Personal and Professional Learning will offer a tuition-free personal trainer certificate program and new math support classes for community members interested in developing new skills in hopes of gaining re-employment.
Firefighters Continue to Battle Lake Fire, 62% Contained
Fire officials announced Monday additional residents affected by the Lake Fire in the Lake Hughes area could return home, as firefighters declared 62% containment of the blaze that ignited nearly two weeks ago.
Mental Health Community Networks for Resources, Response
While social media users can debate the best way to handle a crisis, experts say the COVID-19 pandemic is undeniably changing how we interact and having a significant impact on mental health.
Number of SCV Businesses with 3 or More COVID-19 Cases Grows
The number of businesses and locations that have experienced an outbreak of COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley has grown in the last few days.
Community Mourns Death of LASD Deputy Who Resided in SCV
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Deputy Soo H. Kim died at his residence in the Santa Clarita Valley on Friday, LASD officials said in a social media post on Saturday.
November Ballot to Include a Dozen SCV Water Agency Candidates
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency aka SCV Water will have open six seats in November and a dozen candidates running.
Today in SCV History (Aug. 24)
1974 - Pyramid Lake opens to the public [story]
Today in SCV History (Aug. 23)
1963 - First stretch of Antelope Valley 14 Freeway opens from east of Solemint Junction in Canyon Country to Red Rover Mine Road in Acton. [story]
Today in SCV History (Aug. 22)
1891 - Future First Lady Lou Henry (Hoover), 17, poses for photo at R.E. Nickel's Acton store [story]
City Council to Discuss Ideas to Memorialize Saugus Shooting Victims
Santa Clarita City Council members will consider Tuesday ideas on how to honor the victims of the Saugus High School shooting, which include appending Central Park’s name or constructing a memorial at the park or at a different location.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: 72% of New L.A. County Cases are Younger People
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Friday reported 46 new deaths due to COVID-19 and 1,759 new cases of the virus, with 72% of the new cases confirmed in people younger than 50 years old.
Loughlin, Giannulli Sentenced to Prison in ‘Varsity Blues’ College Admissions Scam
“Full House” actress Lori Loughlin was sentenced to two months in jail Friday for her part in the Varsity Blues college admissions scandal, with the sentencing judge saying he was “dumbfounded” by her “gall.”
City to Continue Via Princessa Median Improvements in Canyon Country
The next phase of the city of Santa Clarita's Via Princessa Median Project will begin construction on Monday, August 24, between Sierra Highway and Jason Drive in Canyon Country.
Hart Board Discusses Bullet-Resistant Glass, Safety Recommendations for School Sites
Less than a year after the Saugus High School shooting claimed the lives of three teens, the William S. Hart Union High School District on Thursday released a private contractor’s safety report about recommendations for the district.
SCV Chokes on Smoke as Firefighters Make Progress on Lake, Holser Fires
Firefighters made progress overnight on the Lake and Holser fires, declaring Friday morning 52% and 93% containment on each, respectively, and partial repopulation of evacuees in the Lake Hughes area.
Santa Clarita City Council to Consider Buying Ice Station for Multi-Purpose Facility
In its next meeting at City Hall Tuesday at 6 p.m., the Santa Clarita City Council will consider purchasing the Ice Station in Valencia for $14.2 million and operating it as a multi-purpose facility.
