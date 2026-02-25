SCV BandCast Announces 2026 ‘Battle of the Bands’ Series at Route 66

SCV BandCast has announced its most ambitious project to date: the 2026 SCV BandCast Battle of the Bands.

This semiannual tournament will take over the dual outdoor stages at Route 66 in Mid-Summer and December 2026, offering local artists a professional platform to showcase original music and compete for significant career-launching prizes.

Starting in March 2026, SCV BandCast will launch a monthly interview series featuring a panel of mainstream celebrity judges, all of whom have roots in the Santa Clarita Valley. These industry icons will provide mentorship and evaluation throughout the competition, bridging the gap between local talent and the global music industry.

A Tournament of Originality

Unlike traditional cover-band competitions, the SCV BandCast Battle of the Bands is strictly dedicated to original material. The competition is open to any band with a Santa Clarita affiliation. Following a rigorous selection process, finalists will perform on the high-production outdoor stages at Route 66, judged by a combination of the celebrity panel and public voting (both online and in-person).

The stakes are high for the valley’s top performers: Grand Champion: Receives a $1,000 paid performance headlining gig at a reputable local venue.

Runner-Up: Receives a $500 paid performance opening gig at a reputable local venue.

Call for Sponsorship Partners

SCV BandCast is currently seeking local business leaders and community anchors to join as Official Sponsorship Partners. This event serves as a unique “community loop,” converting local interest into hometown spending. Sponsors will benefit from high-impact brand visibility at the 2026 events, which also host the popular Pickup Truck Show under the same roof.

“Our goal is to create a self-sustaining cycle where the community rewards the businesses that support their local culture,” says Producer Amir Soleimani. “By sponsoring these paid gigs, local businesses aren’t just advertising, they are directly investing in the professional futures of our homegrown artists.”

Sponsorship tiers include on-stage branding, speaking engagements, and dedicated booth spaces at the Route 66 events.

How to Enter

Bands must pre-register in person at Route 66 during the following SCV BandCast events:

March 21

April 18

May 16

June 20

A $15 pre-registration fee is required to be considered. Selected finalists will then complete their registration with a $150 fee, which includes a professional media and content package.

For more information about the competition check out the website.

