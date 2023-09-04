header image

1867 - Harald Sandberg born in Norway; built Sandberg's Summit Hotel on the Ridge Route [story]
Sandberg's Summit Hotel
SCV-Based Aethia Outdoors Unveils First Folding Foam Surfboard
| Monday, Sep 4, 2023
Aethia

Santa Clarita-based Aethia Outdoors, an innovative outdoor sports company that tackles the hurdles commonly plaguing the world of adventure sports, introduces NIMBL, the world’s first folding foam surfboard. Created by Aerospace engineers Andrew Wong and Jet Baroudi, NIMBL eliminates the need to install car surf racks and the fear of boards flying off on the highway. Instead, Aethia’s innovative patent-pending quick-fold technology allows the board to conveniently be transported in the trunk or backseat.

In addition to folding in half, the 7’6” (3’8” when folded) 14.5-pound board for beginner and seasoned surfers includes other unique features: a convenient and secure waterproof compartment for storing keys and smartphones, flush hinges to minimize drag and ensure consistent performance, marine-grade 316 stainless steel, EVA decking for its anti-slip grip, and portability through a carrying case.

NIMBL will launch a Kickstarter campaign in Fall 2023 and offer pre-sale pricing at $350. The first round of sales is scheduled for Fall 2024 at an Ecommerce pricing of $450. Visit [HERE] for NIMBL pre-sale information.

The NIMBL concept was born out of necessity, says Andrew Wong, Aethia chief executive officer.

“One day after surfing at El Porto, Manhattan Beach, CA, Jet and I were in my Prius, we both had the realization that foldable surfboards were the solution,” Wong says. “I was staring out my front windshield checking to make sure my board was still there, and at that same time, Jet was thinking about how he could put a surfboard in his two-door car since installing hard or soft racks was out of the question.”

NMBL

Designing and developing NIMBL required hands-on experience in multiple engineering disciplines, says Jet Baroudi, Aethia chief technology officer.

“NIMBL’s design took months of CAD work, testing, iteration, and simulation to produce a viable prototype. A prototype that has blossomed into what you see today,” Baroudi says. “Developing NIMBL took hundreds of late-night hours crafting every piece by hand. While computers helped design NIMBL’s mechanism, the shape and feel of the board is rooted in a tactile feeling.”

Baroudi adds that restoring the strength of a board cut in half was challenging but not impossible. “There is a reason that no one has done this before,” Baroudi says. “Marrying the advances in engineering and surfboard technology has given us the unique opportunity to solve that very problem.”

With a rise in novelty surfing (wave pools, rivers, lakes) and a number of surf schools making it easier to participate in the sport, NIMBL solves the surfboard transportation dilemma surfing enthusiasts face.

###

About Aethia Outdoors

Aethia Outdoors tackles the hurdles blocking your next adventure, so all you need to do is enjoy the thrill. The flagship product, NIMBL, is the world’s first folding foam surfboard product and solves surfing’s inherent accessibility issue. Aethia works to eliminate the main challenges any surfer faces when en route to and while in the water, so they can focus on enjoying and catching the next wave. Aethia Outdoors was founded by aerospace engineers CEO Andrew Wong and CTO Jet Baroudi.

About CEO Andrew Wong

Aethia Outdoors CEO Andrew, born and raised in Michigan, an obsessive outdoorsman, engineer, and startup enthusiast, followed a career in aerospace engineering after attending the University of Michigan for his undergraduate and master’s degrees. An unlikely byproduct of moving to California for work, Andrew found a love of surfing and wanted to create opportunities for everyone to surf.

About CTO Jet Baroudi

After spending his childhood years tinkering in his parent’s kitchen pantry, nicknamed Jet’s Lab, CTO Jet Baroudi hasn’t stopped tinkering since. Gaining his mechanical engineering degree from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, Jet met Andrew in California, working as aerospace engineers.

Connect With Aethia Outdoors

Pre-Sale: http://presale.aethiaoutdoors.com/7
Website: https://www.aethiaoutdoors.com/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/aethiaoutdoors/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@aethiaoutdoors
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/aethia-outdoors-llc/
