header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Cloudy
Cloudy
62°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
June 6
1824 - Mexican soldiers track runaway Chumash slaves through the Santa Clarita Valley [story]
Chumash revolt
SCV-Based Perfect Tux Skyrockets to Shopify’s Top 1%
| Tuesday, Jun 6, 2023
Perfect Tux

Perfect Tux, a Santa Clarita-based provider of fashion-forward men’s formal wear, celebrates its remarkable journey from a local startup to becoming a top 1% Shopify store. Founded in 2016, Perfect Tux started with a modest 500 square foot warehouse and office, driven by a mission to revolutionize the formalwear industry and empower individuals from diverse backgrounds.

Perfect Tux’s recent achievements mark a pivotal moment in their success story. In May 2022, the company proudly opened its flagship store in Santa Clarita, solidifying its local presence and enhancing the shopping experience for its valued customers. The grand opening was a resounding success, attended by esteemed guests including Mayor Jason Gibbs, local chapter president of the NAACP Valerie Bradford, Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita and Los Angeles County Supervisor Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger, among other distinguished figures.

The combination of Perfect Tux’s local impact and its position as a top 1% Shopify store exemplifies its commitment to excellence and innovation. Through their seamless integration of online and in-store experiences, Perfect Tux offers an unparalleled level of customer satisfaction, elevating the formalwear shopping journey for individuals in Santa Clarita and beyond.

“We are proud to be recognized as a top 1% Shopify store, and we are equally proud of our local roots in Santa Clarita,” said Steven Burton, founder and CEO. “The support from our community and the trust our customers place in us have been instrumental in our growth. Our success story is a testament to the dedication of our team and our commitment to delivering exceptional experiences.”

As Perfect Tux continues to thrive and make its mark in the formalwear industry, the company remains dedicated to empowering individuals and providing fashionable options that inspire confidence and celebrate personal milestones.

About Perfect Tux:

Perfect Tux is the leading online provider of fashion-forward men’s formal wear, revolutionizing the way individuals dress for significant occasions. Founded in 2016 by Steven Burton, who brings over fifteen years of industry expertise, Perfect Tux aims to empower individuals from diverse backgrounds to express their unique style and confidence through exceptional formalwear. With a mission to provide unparalleled customer experiences, Perfect Tux offers a wide range of fashionable options and expert advice, ensuring customers make lasting impressions and embrace their personal journeys. In addition to its online presence, Perfect Tux has established a local store at 23300 Cinema Drive, Ste 108, Santa Clarita, CA 91355, where customers can experience the brand’s exceptional service firsthand. This strategic move allows Perfect Tux to connect with customers on a deeper level and provide an unforgettable in-store experience. Committed to delivering exceptional customer service and innovative style, Perfect Tux has become a trusted name in the formalwear industry. For more information, visit www.perfecttux.com.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL BUSINESS LINKS
LOCAL BUSINESS HEADLINES
06-06-2023 SCV-Based Perfect Tux Skyrockets to Shopify’s Top 1%
06-05-2023 SCV Water Launches Sustainable Landscape Resource
06-01-2023 RICK Engineering Takes Expansion to Santa Clarita
06-01-2023 PAC Releases 2023 Fall Spotlight Series Lineup
06-01-2023 SCV Water Announces Gladbach Scholarship Recipient
> FULL BUSINESS ARCHIVE
FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
05-29-2020 Donaldson Co. Declares Cash Dividend
05-11-2020 Appeals Court Rules for Valencia Developer Over SCOPE
04-27-2020 Bank of Santa Clarita’s Earnings Growth Continues
> MORE FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
MARKETS & METALS
CURRENCY CONVERTER
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
June 12: Kickoff to Santa Clarita’s Summer Reading Program
The school year is ending, which means the Santa Clarita Public Library is ramping up its summer programming. This includes the kickoff of the annual Summer Reading Program which begins June 12.
June 12: Kickoff to Santa Clarita’s Summer Reading Program
Micaiah Scott Returning to TMU as Assistant Coach
Micaiah Scott will continue her career with The Master's University track and field team, but this time as an assistant coach.
Micaiah Scott Returning to TMU as Assistant Coach
SCV-Based Perfect Tux Skyrockets to Shopify’s Top 1%
Perfect Tux, a Santa Clarita-based provider of fashion-forward men's formal wear, celebrates its remarkable journey from a local startup to becoming a top 1% Shopify store.
SCV-Based Perfect Tux Skyrockets to Shopify’s Top 1%
Update: Missing Saugus Teen Found
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's detectives need the public's help in locating missing person Maeleen Nicole Canchola.
Update: Missing Saugus Teen Found
COC Fire Tech Students Awarded Edison Scholarships
Twenty-one College of the Canyons fire technology students have received $1,000 scholarships from Edison International to cover tuition, books and school-related fees.
COC Fire Tech Students Awarded Edison Scholarships
Wilk Protects State’s Foster Youth Program Funding from Being Cut
California State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, announced Tuesday his successful effort in protecting $40 million from being cut from California’s Court Appointed Special Advocates program.
Wilk Protects State’s Foster Youth Program Funding from Being Cut
CSUN’s Newest Deans Encourage Communication Throughout University
Two new deans are at the helms of California State University, Northridge’s College of Humanities and College of Health and Human Development — Jeffrey Reeder and Mechelle Best.
CSUN’s Newest Deans Encourage Communication Throughout University
TMU’s Easton Johnson Named Jack Nicklaus Award Recipient
Easton Johnson was named the Golf Coaches Association of America Jack Nicklaus Award winner as the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics' top men's golfer for 2023.
TMU’s Easton Johnson Named Jack Nicklaus Award Recipient
DMV Reminding Californians to Gear Up for Summer Travel with REAL ID
More than 15.8 million Californians now have a REAL ID – an increase of 172,036 from the previous month – according to California Department of Motor Vehicles data.
DMV Reminding Californians to Gear Up for Summer Travel with REAL ID
Today in SCV History (June 6)
1824 - Mexican soldiers track runaway Chumash slaves through the Santa Clarita Valley [story]
Chumash revolt
Halfway to Home Hosting SCV Dog Rescue Adoption, Fundraising Event
Halfway to Home is hosting a special adoption event on Saturday, July 22, with @zoomroom_santaclarita from 12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Halfway to Home Hosting SCV Dog Rescue Adoption, Fundraising Event
SCV Water Launches Sustainable Landscape Resource
The Santa Clarita Water Agency recently released its newest sustainable landscape resource, Garden Smarter.
SCV Water Launches Sustainable Landscape Resource
Caltrans Announces SR-14 Full Closures
The California Department of Transportation has scheduled full freeway closures on the northbound and southbound State Rout 14 / Antelope Valley Freeway between Technology Drive in Palmdale and Avenue A in Lancaster.
Caltrans Announces SR-14 Full Closures
June 6: SUSD Regular Meeting
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, June 6, beginning with closed session at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6:30 p.m.
June 6: SUSD Regular Meeting
Nine Productions Currently Filming in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the nine productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, June 5 - Sunday, June 11.
Nine Productions Currently Filming in Santa Clarita
Keeping Up With Kathryn Barger | Tribute to Veterans
Last weekend marked the Fifth District's 25th annual Tribute to Veterans and Military Families, featuring the theme "A Family Tradition."
Keeping Up With Kathryn Barger | Tribute to Veterans
Ocean Water Advisory Issued for L.A. County Beaches
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit L.A. County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters.
Ocean Water Advisory Issued for L.A. County Beaches
Public’s Help Needed in Locating Missing Valencia Woman
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating Christy Lee Anderson.
Public’s Help Needed in Locating Missing Valencia Woman
LASD Celebrates Explorer Academy Graduates
On Saturday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department celebrated 78 young men and women who completed a 14-week “Scouts of America - Learning for life,” Certified Sheriff’s Explorer Academy at S.T.A.R.S. Center in Whittier.
LASD Celebrates Explorer Academy Graduates
Study Shows Rise in Shelter Dog Admissions
Shelter Animals Count, the most trusted and current source for animal sheltering data, spotlights a trend in dog euthanasia from the newly-released Intake and Outcome Data Analysis report for Q1 2023.
Study Shows Rise in Shelter Dog Admissions
Today in SCV History (June 5)
1968 - Saugus resident Elizabeth Evans struck by bullet meant for Sen. Robert F. Kennedy [story]
Elizabeth Evans
Today in SCV History (June 4)
1925 - Newhall Constable Jack Pilcher killed in the line of duty in handgun accident [story]
Jack Pilcher
Today in SCV History (June 3)
1855 - Ship leaves New York harbor bound for Tunis to acquire animals for the United States Camel Corps [story]
Camel Corps
June 8: Arts Commission Meets to Review Master Plan, Public Art
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will meet on Thursday, June 8 at 6 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, 23920 Valencia Blvd. First Floor,  Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
June 8: Arts Commission Meets to Review Master Plan, Public Art
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: