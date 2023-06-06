SCV-Based Perfect Tux Skyrockets to Shopify’s Top 1%

Perfect Tux, a Santa Clarita-based provider of fashion-forward men’s formal wear, celebrates its remarkable journey from a local startup to becoming a top 1% Shopify store. Founded in 2016, Perfect Tux started with a modest 500 square foot warehouse and office, driven by a mission to revolutionize the formalwear industry and empower individuals from diverse backgrounds.

Perfect Tux’s recent achievements mark a pivotal moment in their success story. In May 2022, the company proudly opened its flagship store in Santa Clarita, solidifying its local presence and enhancing the shopping experience for its valued customers. The grand opening was a resounding success, attended by esteemed guests including Mayor Jason Gibbs, local chapter president of the NAACP Valerie Bradford, Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita and Los Angeles County Supervisor Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger, among other distinguished figures.

The combination of Perfect Tux’s local impact and its position as a top 1% Shopify store exemplifies its commitment to excellence and innovation. Through their seamless integration of online and in-store experiences, Perfect Tux offers an unparalleled level of customer satisfaction, elevating the formalwear shopping journey for individuals in Santa Clarita and beyond.

“We are proud to be recognized as a top 1% Shopify store, and we are equally proud of our local roots in Santa Clarita,” said Steven Burton, founder and CEO. “The support from our community and the trust our customers place in us have been instrumental in our growth. Our success story is a testament to the dedication of our team and our commitment to delivering exceptional experiences.”

As Perfect Tux continues to thrive and make its mark in the formalwear industry, the company remains dedicated to empowering individuals and providing fashionable options that inspire confidence and celebrate personal milestones.

About Perfect Tux:

Perfect Tux is the leading online provider of fashion-forward men’s formal wear, revolutionizing the way individuals dress for significant occasions. Founded in 2016 by Steven Burton, who brings over fifteen years of industry expertise, Perfect Tux aims to empower individuals from diverse backgrounds to express their unique style and confidence through exceptional formalwear. With a mission to provide unparalleled customer experiences, Perfect Tux offers a wide range of fashionable options and expert advice, ensuring customers make lasting impressions and embrace their personal journeys. In addition to its online presence, Perfect Tux has established a local store at 23300 Cinema Drive, Ste 108, Santa Clarita, CA 91355, where customers can experience the brand’s exceptional service firsthand. This strategic move allows Perfect Tux to connect with customers on a deeper level and provide an unforgettable in-store experience. Committed to delivering exceptional customer service and innovative style, Perfect Tux has become a trusted name in the formalwear industry. For more information, visit www.perfecttux.com.

