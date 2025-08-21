SCV Boss Ladies Seeking Vendors for Trunk or Treat

SCV Boss Ladies is seeking vendors to be a part of its Trunk or Treat event scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 23.

Promote businesses, meet local families and join in on this Halloween event for all ages.

Vendors who will sell items at the event will pay a small fee of $40.

Professional Service vendors will pay $25.

For more information and to apply scan the QR code at the bottom of the flyer below.

Like this: Like Loading...