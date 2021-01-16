header image

1875 - Henry Mayo Newhall buys western half of the Santa Clarita Valley for $2 an acre
Henry M. Newhall
SCV Boys and Girls Club Receives $50,000 Financial Gift from Federal Escrow, Inc.
| Friday, Jan 15, 2021
student in boys and girls club critical youth programs
Hadde P. meets with class. Photo courtesy Ishneet Singh.

 

Jim and Anita Lombardi of Federal Escrow, Inc. donated $50,000 to the Boys and Girls Club to help the organization continue providing COVID-19 relief services in the Santa Clarita Valley.

In times of tragedy and crisis, Boys & Girls Clubs have stepped up to provide safe places for kids and teens.

Today, the organization is committed more than ever, to ensure Club staff, members, families, and communities have the resources and support they need to navigate these uncertain times – while also partnering with state and local officials to do more.

“I can’t thank Federal Escrow enough for their generous donation,” said CEO Matthew Nelson. “Operating costs quadrupled in 2020 as we extended Club hours and hired more staff to adapt to new public health requirements. Thanks to Federal Escrow’s incredible support, the Boys & Girls Club will continue to be here for Santa Clarita’s youth; providing remote learning support and a safe positive place for kids as parents and guardians return to work.”

Federal Escrow’s donation will provide social and emotional support, healthy meals, and remote learning support to 125 children.

Remote learning support is a critical service right now that ensures children are participating in virtual learning with their teachers, completing daily assignments, and receiving additional support from caring adults.

Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley relies on public and private support to continue its mission, especially in times of crisis. The organization wouldn’t be able to continue its mission without the support of companies like Federal Escrow Inc.

Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley is committed to providing vital relief services immediately. However, the Santa Clarita community will need the Club more than ever as the nation begins to emerge from this time.

The donation will also enable Club doors to stay open so that they can continue to provide out-of-school time services to current members and the local community.

With unemployment on the rise and the long-term economic impact of COVID-19 unknown, it’s crucial that we equip our young people with the essential skills to successfully enter the workforce.

Also, there is a concern that mental health resources will be needed to help youth as they transition out of this difficult time.

To learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Clarita Valley, visit www.scvbgc.org.
