[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Showers
Showers
52°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
April 10
1835 - Outlaw and Rocks/Park/High School namesake Tiburcio Vasquez born in Monterey, Calif. [story]
Tiburcio Vasquez
SCV Boys & Girls Club Cancels June 6 Auction
| Friday, Apr 10, 2020
Boys & Girls Club SCV in Newhall - scholarships

Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley on Friday announced the cancellation of its 49th Annual Benefit Auction, titled “Galactic Gala,” scheduled for Saturday, June 6.

After closely monitoring the evolving situation, this decision was made in order to best support public health.

Without the Club’s largest fundraiser, an estimated a loss of $220,000 is expected, leaving the Club unable to provide basic out-of-school resources to Santa Clarita youth.

While the event won’t go on, with community support, the Boys & Girls Club will.

Board President and Auction Co-Chair Ann-Marie Bjorkman is still processing the news: “The Auction is my baby. The first Saturday in June has been marked on my calendar for over 20 years! We had a great theme picked out, ‘Galactic Gala,’ and our supporters were so excited. We hate having to cancel but we just don’t know where the world will be by then and so many of our supporters are suffering right now. Even though we won’t have the event we still have to fundraise so we’re asking anyone who can to make a donation.”

Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley will re-open its doors when it is safe to do so. In the meantime, local children and teens need support more than ever before. Youth Development Professionals have been hard at work developing new and innovative ways to continue the Club’s mission of reaching those who need us most.

Through virtual programming, social media, phone calls, and letter writing, staff are connecting with Club members through these hard times. Club staff are connecting families with the resources they need.

When the Club re-opens, a huge job lies ahead. Santa Clarita’s youth need to quickly get back on track to their great future. For kids, the Club will restore a feeling of safety that has been lost as they face empty grocery store shelves, sick friends and neighbors, school cancellations, and the 24-hour news cycle.

As parents get back to work, they will need a safe and positive place for their children. The Club is the place parents will turn to while they get back on their feet. And maybe most importantly, at the Club, kids and teens will get to be kids again: playing with friends, spending time with mentors and heroes, laughing and healing.

“The Club has been a second home for tens of thousands of young people in Santa Clarita since 1968 and is going to be a critical program in helping the community get back on its feet,” said Matt Nelson, CEO.

“Like everyone, we do not know exactly when we will re-open our doors,” he said. “In the meantime, our Youth Development Professionals are doing an amazing job reaching out to Club kids at home-thru phone calls, social media, online meetings, and even good old-fashioned letter writing. We want our Club kids and teens to know they are not alone, that we are here for them, and can’t wait to see them in person again.

“Also, we know that when we do re-open, our kids are going to need some sense of normalcy, a space to reconnect with other kids, and caring adults to talk to so we are training our staff and planning programs to help our kids cope. They’ve been thru so much this school year already,” Nelson said. “They need us more than ever.”

In times of tragedy and crisis, Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley has stepped up to provide a safe place for kids and teens. Today, the organization is committed more than ever, to ensure Club staff, members, families, and communities have the resources and support they need to navigate these uncertain times. To donate and to learn more about the Club’s mission, please visit www.scvbgc.org.

Here’s a link to photos by Schlickart of the 2019 Auction.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NONPROFIT LINKS

NONPROFIT HEADLINES
> NONPROFIT NEWS ARCHIVE

SCV Boys & Girls Club Cancels June 6 Auction

SCV Boys & Girls Club Cancels June 6 Auction
Friday, Apr 10, 2020
Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley on Friday announced the cancellation of its 49th Annual Benefit Auction, titled "Galactic Gala," scheduled for Saturday, June 6.
FULL STORY...

AV Poppy Reserve Closed

AV Poppy Reserve Closed
Saturday, Apr 4, 2020
California State Parks has announced additional temporary full closures of parks. In Los Angeles County, the popular Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve State Natural Reserve was closed as of sunset Friday.
FULL STORY...

Cajun’s Aviation Dream Honors Del Bagno, Raises Funds for Young Aviators

Cajun’s Aviation Dream Honors Del Bagno, Raises Funds for Young Aviators
Friday, Apr 3, 2020
Cajun's Aviation Dream, a nonprofit group set up in honor of Maj. Stephen “Cajun” Del Bagno, is selling commemorative coins, stickers and other memorabilia to raise funds to support young aviators and carry on his legacy.
FULL STORY...

Three-Day Nonprofits Webinar to Focus on Financing Options

Three-Day Nonprofits Webinar to Focus on Financing Options
Friday, Apr 3, 2020
The Los Angeles chapter of the Center for Nonprofit Management will host a three-day nonprofits webinar on April 6-7 and 9 to focus on financing options for nonprofit organizations.
FULL STORY...

Circle of Hope Seeks Community Support; Continues Programs Remotely

Circle of Hope Seeks Community Support; Continues Programs Remotely
Thursday, Apr 2, 2020
In keeping the health and best interests of cancer patients, survivors and Circle of Hope staff in mind, Circle of Hope has temporarily suspended services out of their office and Wellness Center in Newhall. The organization remains open offering its services and programs remotely.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
L.A. County Friday: 8,430 Cases; 170+ in SCV; Stay-Home Order Extended
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Friday confirmed 18 new deaths and 475 new cases of 2019 novel coronavirus COVID-19, and extended the county's "Safer at Home" order through May 15.
L.A. County Friday: 8,430 Cases; 170+ in SCV; Stay-Home Order Extended
California’s COVID Success Story: Part Smart Leadership, Part Luck
Just over a month after the first confirmed case of community spread of the novel coronavirus in the nation, California is showing signs of flattening the curve — and triumphing over the global pandemic.
California’s COVID Success Story: Part Smart Leadership, Part Luck
SCV Boys & Girls Club Cancels June 6 Auction
Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley on Friday announced the cancellation of its 49th Annual Benefit Auction, titled "Galactic Gala," scheduled for Saturday, June 6.
SCV Boys & Girls Club Cancels June 6 Auction
Devoid of Passengers, Burbank Airport Shuts 1 of 2 Terminals
As Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR) and airlines continue to experience reduced passenger traffic due to the COVID-19 pandemic, BUR is temporarily closing Terminal B operations effective Friday, April 10.
Devoid of Passengers, Burbank Airport Shuts 1 of 2 Terminals
City Calls for Safe Use of Santa Clarita Trails, Paseos During Pandemic
If you intend to use city of Santa Clarita-operated trails, bike paths and paseos for walking and biking during the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, please remember to follow proper social distancing guidelines established by the County Health Department.
City Calls for Safe Use of Santa Clarita Trails, Paseos During Pandemic
Reminder: L.A. County Parks Facilities Closed Easter Sunday
Los Angeles Parks and Recreation facilities will be closed on Easter Sunday, April 12, in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, according to a message Friday from Parks and Recreation Acting Director Norma E. García.
Reminder: L.A. County Parks Facilities Closed Easter Sunday
Deputies Deliver Easter Cheer to Val Verde Kids
Deputy Brian Rooney, who oversees the Youth Activities League (YAL) in Val Verde, was determined to brighten kids’ day due to usual holiday activities being canceled.
Deputies Deliver Easter Cheer to Val Verde Kids
L.A. County Updates Resources for Landlords, Tenants
Los Angeles County officials are regularly updating resources on COVID-19, and have updated guidance for commercial and residential landlords and tenants.
L.A. County Updates Resources for Landlords, Tenants
U.S. Army: 25K ‘Soldiers for Life’ Respond to Nation’s Call
Last month, the Army reached out to about 800,000 retired and reserve soldiers, asking them to join the COVID-19 response effort, and so far, roughly 25,000 have volunteered.
U.S. Army: 25K ‘Soldiers for Life’ Respond to Nation’s Call
IRS Releases New ‘Simple Tax Return’ for Non-Filers to Receive Relief Payments
The Internal Revenue Service on Friday released a new "simple tax return" for non-taxpayers to fill out to receive their $1,200 "economic impact payments" per the CARES ACT.
IRS Releases New ‘Simple Tax Return’ for Non-Filers to Receive Relief Payments
California Moves to Protect Nursing Home, Residential Care Residents, Employees
Governor Gavin Newsom on Friday outlined steps California is taking to protect the residents and employees of the more than 1,224 skilled nursing home facilities and 7,461 residential care facilities across the state.
California Moves to Protect Nursing Home, Residential Care Residents, Employees
Apple, Google Partner on COVID-19 Contact Tracing Technology
Apple and Google have partnered to enable the use of Bluetooth technology for contact tracing to help governments and health agencies reduce the spread of COVID-19.
Apple, Google Partner on COVID-19 Contact Tracing Technology
CDC Issues Return-to-Work Guidelines Amid COVID-19 Crisis
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new return-to-work guidelines Wednesday for essential employees who have been near someone infected with COVID-19.
CDC Issues Return-to-Work Guidelines Amid COVID-19 Crisis
Today in SCV History (April 10)
1835 - Outlaw and Rocks/Park/High School namesake Tiburcio Vasquez born in Monterey, Calif. [story]
Tiburcio Vasquez
Henry Mayo Reports COVID-19 Death in Last 24 Hours
Officials at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital confirmed its first death of a COVID-19 patient.
Henry Mayo Reports COVID-19 Death in Last 24 Hours
Unemployed Californians to Get Extra $600 Weekly
SACRAMENTO – Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday that starting this Sunday, California workers who are receiving unemployment benefits will begin receiving an extra $600 on top of their weekly amount, as part of the new Pandemic Additional Compensation (PAC) initiated by the CARES Act.
Unemployed Californians to Get Extra $600 Weekly
California Thursday: 18,309 Cases, 492 Deaths; 1,803 Health Care Workers Positive
California had a total of 18,309 confirmed cases and 492 deaths to date due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the state Department of Public Health announced late Thursday afternoon.
California Thursday: 18,309 Cases, 492 Deaths; 1,803 Health Care Workers Positive
More Than 1,100 N-95 Masks Coming to California’s Emergency Services
SAN FRANCISCO -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Pacific Southwest regional office announced Thursday that it has transferred more than 1,100 N-95 face masks to the California Office of Emergency Services as it assesses its supply of personal protective equipment in hopes of donating additional PPE to state and local agencies battling COVID-19.
More Than 1,100 N-95 Masks Coming to California’s Emergency Services
State to Provide Healthcare Workers with Hotel Rooms
SACRAMENTO – Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday a new program to provide doctors, nurses and other critical front-line health care workers access to no-cost or low-cost hotel rooms.
State to Provide Healthcare Workers with Hotel Rooms
City Inviting Residents to Take Part in Virtual Hearts for Heroes Campaign
The city of Santa Clarita, and our local partners, invite the community to take part in a virtual campaign thanking the essential workers who are providing services during the COVID-19 pandemic.
City Inviting Residents to Take Part in Virtual Hearts for Heroes Campaign
Flair Cleaners Offering Free No-Touch Home Pickup & Delivery
Flair Cleaners is offering free No-Touch Home Pickup and Delivery in order to help customers adhere to the Safer at Home guidelines.
Flair Cleaners Offering Free No-Touch Home Pickup & Delivery
COVID-19: The Fine Print | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Television commercials touting pharmaceuticals caution users that their immune system might be compromised, making one susceptible to invading organisms. Could one be COVID-19?
COVID-19: The Fine Print | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Heart of Heavy Steel | A Mentryville Story by Darryl Manzer.
I have a few items of family memorabilia I've carried around from place to place as I transferred and moved for the Navy and in retirement. This one item, above all, is a memory I can't seem to let go. It was such a happy time when it came into my life, and when it became mine, it was a very sad time.
Heart of Heavy Steel | A Mentryville Story by Darryl Manzer.
%d bloggers like this: