SCV Boys & Girls Club Holiday Luncheon Honoring Community Leaders, Club Impact

Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley hosted its annual Holiday Luncheon, bringing together volunteers, board members, employees and community partners to celebrate a year of impact and recognize those who help advance great futures for local youth.

The luncheon provided an opportunity to reflect on the meaningful role the Club plays across the Santa Clarita Valley and thank those who are making that impact possible. Currently serving more than 2,400 members across 13 locations, Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley supports approximately 800 youth each day with programs that promote academic success, leadership development, creativity and overall well-being. Throughout the year, youth continue to learn, grow, improve their grades and develop confidence while building skills that prepare them for the future.

During the event, the Club honored individuals and organizations whose dedication has made a lasting difference in the lives of young people. The 2025 honorees included:

Tom Veloz Board Member of the Year: Jenny Ketchepaw

Tony Newhall Volunteer of the Year: Patrick Tremblay

Gary Condie Special Recognition Award: Learn4Life and Complete Property Services

Sam Dixon Legacy Award: California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo

Employee of the Year: Araceli Arreola

Alex Kontogiannis Parent of the Year: Jessie and Ashley Brown

25 Years of Board Service: Tom Dierckman, Gloria Mercado-Fortine and Carl Kanowsky

“As we gather for this year’s Holiday Luncheon, we want to express our gratitude for everyone who helps strengthen Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley,” said Matthew Nelson, CEO of Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley. “Whether through volunteering, supporting programs, or investing in opportunities for youth, this community continues to make a real difference in young people’s lives.”

The Holiday Luncheon served as a reminder that the Club’s impact extends far beyond a single event or season. With the continued support of the community, Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley remains committed to providing safe spaces, meaningful programs, and opportunities that help youth reach their full potential.

Annual membership is $60 for the first child and $45 for each additional sibling, with scholarships available. To learn more or get involved, visit www.scvbgc.org or follow Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

