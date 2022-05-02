SCV Boys & Girls Club Member Named 2022 L.A. County Youth of the Year

Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley announces Hailu Waithaka as the 2022 Youth of the Year and Los Angeles County Boys & Girls Clubs Youth of the Year. Boys & Girls Clubs of America Youth of the Year program is designed to promote and recognize service to the Club and community, academic performance, and contributions to family/home life by honoring outstanding Club teens as Youth of the Year at their local Club. Being named Youth of the Year is the highest honor a Club member can receive through the Boys & Girls Club.

A junior at Hart High School, Waithaka’s dream is to attain a law degree from Stanford. He balances his leadership role as the Club’s Keystone Vice President with practices and games for his travel soccer team and schoolwork. At 16 years old, Waithaka has a passion for helping others dealing with mental health challenges. He is concerned about the stigma of talking about mental health issues and how that is exasperating the mental health crisis young people are facing. He is particularly interested in shining a light on mental health struggles in sports and ensuring there are more resources for athletes to understand their emotions and how to seek support.

“The mental health crisis facing the Youth of America today is not being addressed with enough support and urgency,” Waithaka said. “Mental health issues are being dealt with by individuals through bad coping mechanisms like drug abuse and isolation because of either a lack of resources or hesitancy to ask for help because of the stigma. What matters to me is advocating for eliminating the stigma surrounding mental health in relation to athletes and ensuring mental health resources are widely available to all young people.”

Waithaka joined the Boys & Girls Club in 2017 shortly after moving to Santa Clarita from Kenya. He found the Club, just across the street from Placerita Junior High School, after his friends Gabe and Dylan were called in to finish their homework by Club staff one day.

“They invited me in, and I was in awe,” Waithaka said. “There was so much to do, and all the children were happy and busy with homework, friendship, and games. I went home that day and asked my mom to sign me up as a member.”

Hailu has attended the Club nearly every day since, learning the game of basketball, making new friends, getting help with homework, and taking on a leadership role amongst his peers. During the pandemic, he stayed connected with friends and staff thru the Club’s virtual program.

“We couldn’t be prouder of Hailu and all that he has accomplished,” said CEO Matthew Nelson. “Hailu is incredibly humble and kind. He has a generous heart and one of those smiles that lights up a room. We’re so proud of him. We are excited to see all the amazing things he will do with his life.”

Board President Matt Carpenter piled more praise on for the Club’s Youth of the Year, “Hailu is an exceptional human being. He is hard-working and exudes endless optimism. We had several teen members worthy of the award, but Hailu really stood out. I want to applaud our amazing Club staff for continuing to help develop and shape youth into the leaders of tomorrow- right here in our Santa Clarita Valley community.”

After receiving the award of Youth of the Year for Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley Waithaka immediately began preparing for the Los Angeles County round of the process. After two rounds of online interviews, was named L.A. County Boys & Girls Clubs Youth of the Year. He then went on to the State level competition, serving as inspiration and a role model to his Club peers. While his journey ended there, he now has time to celebrate and embrace his role in public speaking engagements on behalf of the Boys & Girls Club.

Founded in 1968, the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley helps local youth reach their full potential by providing a second home, supporting academic success, and building leaders. Membership is just $60 a year for the first child and $45 for each additional sibling (scholarships available). To learn how to get involved in the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley visit the website at www.scvbgc.org.

