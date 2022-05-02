header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
74°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
May 2
1884 - McCoy & Everette Pyle discover important Tataviam Indian artifacts in Bowers Cave (Val Verde) [story]
Bowers Cave artifacts
SCV Boys & Girls Club Member Named 2022 L.A. County Youth of the Year
| Monday, May 2, 2022

Hailu HeadshotBoys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley announces Hailu Waithaka as the 2022 Youth of the Year and Los Angeles County Boys & Girls Clubs Youth of the Year. Boys & Girls Clubs of America Youth of the Year program is designed to promote and recognize service to the Club and community, academic performance, and contributions to family/home life by honoring outstanding Club teens as Youth of the Year at their local Club. Being named Youth of the Year is the highest honor a Club member can receive through the Boys & Girls Club.

A junior at Hart High School, Waithaka’s dream is to attain a law degree from Stanford. He balances his leadership role as the Club’s Keystone Vice President with practices and games for his travel soccer team and schoolwork. At 16 years old, Waithaka has a passion for helping others dealing with mental health challenges. He is concerned about the stigma of talking about mental health issues and how that is exasperating the mental health crisis young people are facing. He is particularly interested in shining a light on mental health struggles in sports and ensuring there are more resources for athletes to understand their emotions and how to seek support.

“The mental health crisis facing the Youth of America today is not being addressed with enough support and urgency,” Waithaka said. “Mental health issues are being dealt with by individuals through bad coping mechanisms like drug abuse and isolation because of either a lack of resources or hesitancy to ask for help because of the stigma. What matters to me is advocating for eliminating the stigma surrounding mental health in relation to athletes and ensuring mental health resources are widely available to all young people.”

Waithaka joined the Boys & Girls Club in 2017 shortly after moving to Santa Clarita from Kenya. He found the Club, just across the street from Placerita Junior High School, after his friends Gabe and Dylan were called in to finish their homework by Club staff one day.

“They invited me in, and I was in awe,” Waithaka said. “There was so much to do, and all the children were happy and busy with homework, friendship, and games. I went home that day and asked my mom to sign me up as a member.”

Hailu has attended the Club nearly every day since, learning the game of basketball, making new friends, getting help with homework, and taking on a leadership role amongst his peers. During the pandemic, he stayed connected with friends and staff thru the Club’s virtual program.

“We couldn’t be prouder of Hailu and all that he has accomplished,” said CEO Matthew Nelson. “Hailu is incredibly humble and kind. He has a generous heart and one of those smiles that lights up a room. We’re so proud of him. We are excited to see all the amazing things he will do with his life.”

Board President Matt Carpenter piled more praise on for the Club’s Youth of the Year, “Hailu is an exceptional human being. He is hard-working and exudes endless optimism. We had several teen members worthy of the award, but Hailu really stood out. I want to applaud our amazing Club staff for continuing to help develop and shape youth into the leaders of tomorrow- right here in our Santa Clarita Valley community.”

After receiving the award of Youth of the Year for Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley Waithaka immediately began preparing for the Los Angeles County round of the process. After two rounds of online interviews, was named L.A. County Boys & Girls Clubs Youth of the Year. He then went on to the State level competition, serving as inspiration and a role model to his Club peers. While his journey ended there, he now has time to celebrate and embrace his role in public speaking engagements on behalf of the Boys & Girls Club.

Founded in 1968, the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley helps local youth reach their full potential by providing a second home, supporting academic success, and building leaders. Membership is just $60 a year for the first child and $45 for each additional sibling (scholarships available). To learn how to get involved in the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley visit the website at www.scvbgc.org.

Hailu w_Board Members

Hailu with board members Jenny Ketchepaw, Gloria Mercado-Fortine, Matt Carpenter.

Hailu Basketball

Hailu Board Game

Hailu Air Hockey

Hailu Homework Help

Hailu Pool
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NONPROFIT LINKS

NONPROFIT HEADLINES
> NONPROFIT NEWS ARCHIVE

SCV Boys & Girls Club Member Named 2022 L.A. County Youth of the Year

SCV Boys & Girls Club Member Named 2022 L.A. County Youth of the Year
Monday, May 2, 2022
Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley announces Hailu Waithaka as the 2022 Youth of the Year and Los Angeles County Boys & Girls Clubs Youth of the Year.
FULL STORY...

May 11: Volunteers Sought for Dagger Flat Trail Reconstruction

May 11: Volunteers Sought for Dagger Flat Trail Reconstruction
Monday, May 2, 2022
Volunteers are sought to help clean up and help in the reconstruction of the Dagger Flat Trail near Bear Divide in Sand Canyon. No experience required. A work party is scheduled for Wednesday, May 11, at 8 a.m.
FULL STORY...

ARTree Announces Free Upcoming Events

ARTree Announces Free Upcoming Events
Thursday, Apr 28, 2022
ARTree Community Arts Center in Old Town Newhall announced its upcoming free events. Click links below for more information. 
FULL STORY...

Fil-Am Association Searching for SCV Scholarship Candidates

Fil-Am Association Searching for SCV Scholarship Candidates
Monday, Apr 25, 2022
The Filipino-American Association of SCV, Inc. is announcing its annual search for candidates for the 2022 Jose Rizal Scholastic Achievement Award.
FULL STORY...

SCAA’s New Exhibit ‘Visions of the Valley’ Begins April 29

SCAA’s New Exhibit ‘Visions of the Valley’ Begins April 29
Friday, Apr 22, 2022
Santa Clarita Artists Association announced their new exhibit entitled, ‘Visions of the Valley,’ which portrays Santa Clarita people and places.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Santa Clarita’s Annual Road Rehab Set to Begin May 16
The city of Santa Clarita will soon begin construction work on the annual Road Rehab project, which uses slurry seal and overlay road treatment to improve City roadways and address maintenance concerns before they develop into larger issues.
Santa Clarita’s Annual Road Rehab Set to Begin May 16
City Featuring Building, Safety Division
You’ve Got a Friend at City Hall! This month, the City shines the spotlight on the friendly staff in the Building and Safety Division.
City Featuring Building, Safety Division
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes 10 Productions
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the 10 productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, May 2 - Sunday, May 8.
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes 10 Productions
SCV Boys & Girls Club Member Named 2022 L.A. County Youth of the Year
Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley announces Hailu Waithaka as the 2022 Youth of the Year and Los Angeles County Boys & Girls Clubs Youth of the Year.
SCV Boys & Girls Club Member Named 2022 L.A. County Youth of the Year
Santa Clarita Mayor’s Monthly Message – May 2022
This month, I challenge you to get where you need to go in Santa Clarita on two wheels.
Santa Clarita Mayor’s Monthly Message – May 2022
May 4: Hart District Governing Board Regular Meeting
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District's Governing Board will take place Wednesday, May 4, beginning with a closed session at 5 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
May 4: Hart District Governing Board Regular Meeting
May 11: Volunteers Sought for Dagger Flat Trail Reconstruction
Volunteers are sought to help clean up and help in the reconstruction of the Dagger Flat Trail near Bear Divide in Sand Canyon. No experience required. A work party is scheduled for Wednesday, May 11, at 8 a.m.
May 11: Volunteers Sought for Dagger Flat Trail Reconstruction
Santa Clarita Celebrates 36th Community Park
As the third-largest city in Los Angeles County, I find it admirable that we, in Santa Clarita, continue to prioritize the importance of open space, nature and parks. These outdoor spaces are amazing for our health as noted in our One Story Once City book – "The Nature Fix."
Santa Clarita Celebrates 36th Community Park
REAL ID Deadline One Year Away
SACRAMENTO – If you still need a REAL ID, you have one year before the U.S. Department of Homeland Security will require federally accepted identification, like a REAL ID or valid passport, to board a flight within the United States or visit secure federal facilities and military bases.
REAL ID Deadline One Year Away
CHP Highlighting Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month
SACRAMENTO – With the days getting longer and temperatures on the rise, motorcycle riders are making their way up and down our state highways.
CHP Highlighting Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month
Today in SCV History (May 2)
1884 - McCoy & Everette Pyle discover important Tataviam Indian artifacts in Bowers Cave (Val Verde) [story]
Bowers Cave artifacts
Today in SCV History (May 1)
1927: First major competition at new Baker Ranch Rodeo (later Saugus Speedway). Overflow crowd more than fills 18,000-seat arena. Entire SCV population was ~3,000 [story]
1927 Baker Ranch Rodeo
SCV Water Ramps Up Water Restrictions as Severe Drought Intensifies
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency Board of Directors voted Tuesday to move into Stage 2 of its Water Shortage Contingency Plan.
SCV Water Ramps Up Water Restrictions as Severe Drought Intensifies
Today in SCV History (April 30)
1973 - Watergate figure H.R. "Bob" Haldeman, a former CalArts board member, resigns from Nixon White House [link]
Haldeman
Henry Mayo Nurses Ratify New Three-year Agreement
California Nurses Association/National Nurses United announced registered nurses at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia, ratified a new three-year collective bargaining agreement on April 26.
Henry Mayo Nurses Ratify New Three-year Agreement
Friday COVID Roundup: County Trending Higher, 2,550 New Positive Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed four new deaths throughout L.A. County, 2,550 new cases countywide, with 98 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 31,959, county case totals to 2,872,203 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 73,816, with 470 total SCV deaths from COVID-19 since March of 2020.
Friday COVID Roundup: County Trending Higher, 2,550 New Positive Cases
May 7-8: CTG Holds Open Auditions for Musical ‘Oliver!’
The Canyon Theatre Guild will hold open auditions Saturday, May 7 and Sunday, May 8 for performers of all ages for the upcoming show, Lionel Bart’s "Oliver!"
May 7-8: CTG Holds Open Auditions for Musical ‘Oliver!’
April 29-30: CalArts Presents ‘The Great Gatsby’ on Stage
The California Institute of the Arts School of Theater will present the stage play "The Great Gatsby," based on the F. Scott Fitzgerald novel of the same name, Friday April 29 through Saturday, April 30 at 8 p.m., along with a matinee at 2 p.m. on Saturday.
April 29-30: CalArts Presents ‘The Great Gatsby’ on Stage
Wilk’s Legislation to Add Transparency to State Contracting Fails
Senate Bill 1367, part of Senate Republican Leader Scott Wilk's legislative package calling for accountability, transparency and integrity in the state government's procurement process, failed to pass the Senate Governmental Organization Committee because the majority of Democrats refused to vote on it.
Wilk’s Legislation to Add Transparency to State Contracting Fails
Santa Clarita Seeks Part-time Graffiti Workers
Santa Clarita is looking to hire part-time Graffiti Workers in the Community Preservation Division. This position will help staff remove graffiti throughout the community, input data regarding graffiti incidents and conduct inventory checks.
Santa Clarita Seeks Part-time Graffiti Workers
Canyons Softball Clinches Playoff Berth with 10-4 Win Over Antelope Valley
No. 20 College of the Canyons softball closed out the regular season in winning fashion on Tuesday, April 26 posting a 10-4 conference win over Antelope Valley College at Whitten Field to clinch a postseason berth for a ninth straight season.
Canyons Softball Clinches Playoff Berth with 10-4 Win Over Antelope Valley
May 7: SCV Jigsaw Puzzle Swap at Valencia Town Center Parking Lot
The Santa Clarita Valley Jigsaw Puzzle Group will hold a puzzle swap/trade/buy/sell event on May 7 10 a.m. to noon at the Westfield Valencia Town Center parking lot on the Sears side, just off Citrus Street.
May 7: SCV Jigsaw Puzzle Swap at Valencia Town Center Parking Lot
April 29-May 2: Weekend Closure of I-210 to SR-118 Connector in Pacoima
The California Department of Transportation has announced an extended weekend closure of the westbound Interstate 210 to westbound State Route 118 connector in the San Fernando Valley for paving work.
April 29-May 2: Weekend Closure of I-210 to SR-118 Connector in Pacoima
I-5 Corridor Improvements Include Landscaping Work
I-5 corridor improvements continue from Buena Vista Street to State Route 134 in the San Fernando Valley.
I-5 Corridor Improvements Include Landscaping Work
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: