SCV Boys & Girls Club Member Named 2022 L.A. County Youth of the Year

Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley announces Hailu Waithaka as the 2022 Youth of the Year and Los Angeles County Boys & Girls Clubs Youth of the Year. Boys & Girls Clubs of America Youth of the Year program is designed to promote and recognize service to the Club and community, academic performance, and contributions to family/home life by honoring outstanding Club teens as Youth of the Year at their local Club. Being named Youth of the Year is the highest honor a Club member can receive through the Boys & Girls Club.
A junior at Hart High School, Waithaka’s dream is to attain a law degree from Stanford. He balances his leadership role as the Club’s Keystone Vice President with practices and games for his travel soccer team and schoolwork. At 16 years old, Waithaka has a passion for helping others dealing with mental health challenges. He is concerned about the stigma of talking about mental health issues and how that is exasperating the mental health crisis young people are facing. He is particularly interested in shining a light on mental health struggles in sports and ensuring there are more resources for athletes to understand their emotions and how to seek support.
“The mental health crisis facing the Youth of America today is not being addressed with enough support and urgency,” Waithaka said. “Mental health issues are being dealt with by individuals through bad coping mechanisms like drug abuse and isolation because of either a lack of resources or hesitancy to ask for help because of the stigma. What matters to me is advocating for eliminating the stigma surrounding mental health in relation to athletes and ensuring mental health resources are widely available to all young people.”
Waithaka joined the Boys & Girls Club in 2017 shortly after moving to Santa Clarita from Kenya. He found the Club, just across the street from Placerita Junior High School, after his friends Gabe and Dylan were called in to finish their homework by Club staff one day.
“They invited me in, and I was in awe,” Waithaka said. “There was so much to do, and all the children were happy and busy with homework, friendship, and games. I went home that day and asked my mom to sign me up as a member.”
Hailu has attended the Club nearly every day since, learning the game of basketball, making new friends, getting help with homework, and taking on a leadership role amongst his peers. During the pandemic, he stayed connected with friends and staff thru the Club’s virtual program.
“We couldn’t be prouder of Hailu and all that he has accomplished,” said CEO Matthew Nelson. “Hailu is incredibly humble and kind. He has a generous heart and one of those smiles that lights up a room. We’re so proud of him. We are excited to see all the amazing things he will do with his life.”
Board President Matt Carpenter piled more praise on for the Club’s Youth of the Year, “Hailu is an exceptional human being. He is hard-working and exudes endless optimism. We had several teen members worthy of the award, but Hailu really stood out. I want to applaud our amazing Club staff for continuing to help develop and shape youth into the leaders of tomorrow- right here in our Santa Clarita Valley community.”
After receiving the award of Youth of the Year for Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley Waithaka immediately began preparing for the Los Angeles County round of the process. After two rounds of online interviews, was named L.A. County Boys & Girls Clubs Youth of the Year. He then went on to the State level competition, serving as inspiration and a role model to his Club peers. While his journey ended there, he now has time to celebrate and embrace his role in public speaking engagements on behalf of the Boys & Girls Club.
Founded in 1968, the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley helps local youth reach their full potential by providing a second home, supporting academic success, and building leaders. Membership is just $60 a year for the first child and $45 for each additional sibling (scholarships available). To learn how to get involved in the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley visit the website at www.scvbgc.org.
Hailu with board members Jenny Ketchepaw, Gloria Mercado-Fortine, Matt Carpenter.
Volunteers are sought to help clean up and help in the reconstruction of the Dagger Flat Trail near Bear Divide in Sand Canyon. No experience required. A work party is scheduled for Wednesday, May 11, at 8 a.m.
The city of Santa Clarita will soon begin construction work on the annual Road Rehab project, which uses slurry seal and overlay road treatment to improve City roadways and address maintenance concerns before they develop into larger issues.
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District's Governing Board will take place Wednesday, May 4, beginning with a closed session at 5 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
Volunteers are sought to help clean up and help in the reconstruction of the Dagger Flat Trail near Bear Divide in Sand Canyon. No experience required. A work party is scheduled for Wednesday, May 11, at 8 a.m.
As the third-largest city in Los Angeles County, I find it admirable that we, in Santa Clarita, continue to prioritize the importance of open space, nature and parks. These outdoor spaces are amazing for our health as noted in our One Story Once City book – "The Nature Fix."
SACRAMENTO – If you still need a REAL ID, you have one year before the U.S. Department of Homeland Security will require federally accepted identification, like a REAL ID or valid passport, to board a flight within the United States or visit secure federal facilities and military bases.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed four new deaths throughout L.A. County, 2,550 new cases countywide, with 98 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 31,959, county case totals to 2,872,203 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 73,816, with 470 total SCV deaths from COVID-19 since March of 2020.
The California Institute of the Arts School of Theater will present the stage play "The Great Gatsby," based on the F. Scott Fitzgerald novel of the same name, Friday April 29 through Saturday, April 30 at 8 p.m., along with a matinee at 2 p.m. on Saturday.
Senate Bill 1367, part of Senate Republican Leader Scott Wilk's legislative package calling for accountability, transparency and integrity in the state government's procurement process, failed to pass the Senate Governmental Organization Committee because the majority of Democrats refused to vote on it.
Santa Clarita is looking to hire part-time Graffiti Workers in the Community Preservation Division. This position will help staff remove graffiti throughout the community, input data regarding graffiti incidents and conduct inventory checks.
No. 20 College of the Canyons softball closed out the regular season in winning fashion on Tuesday, April 26 posting a 10-4 conference win over Antelope Valley College at Whitten Field to clinch a postseason berth for a ninth straight season.
The Santa Clarita Valley Jigsaw Puzzle Group will hold a puzzle swap/trade/buy/sell event on May 7 10 a.m. to noon at the Westfield Valencia Town Center parking lot on the Sears side, just off Citrus Street.
