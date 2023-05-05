SCV Boys & Girls Club Receives $100K Pledge From Premier America

The Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley has announced it has received a generous pledge of $100,000 from the Premier America Foundation, a mission-aligned non-profit organization founded by Premier America Credit Union.

The 10-year pledge comes as a Capital Impact Project Initiative with a focus on providing the club operating support, while providing financial empowerment programs to its members.

“The work that the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley does every day provides much needed support to young people and families,” said Gary Holmen, Premier America Foundation Chair. “We’re glad to do our part to help expand access to financial education with this long-term, lasting commitment.”

In addition to this significant financial contribution, Premier America Foundation will also be providing financial literacy programs, mentorship, scholarships, workshops and supporting the club in other ways such as attending special events.

“We are thankful to support the club in its mission to provide a safe and nurturing environment for young people to learn, grow, and achieve their full potential,” said Marci Francisco, Interim Executive Director of Premier America Foundation. “We hope our ongoing support will help build bright futures and benefit the community as a whole.”

Premier America Foundation is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization whose mission is to give back to communities by supporting local organizations and providing financial empowerment programs and services for youth and young adults.

The Boys & Girls Club of SCV is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing a safe, positive, and fun environment for young people to learn, grow and develop into responsible, productive adults. The club serves over 5,000 youth annually and has been a cornerstone of the Santa Clarita Valley community for over 50 years. It’s signature fundraiser, the annual benefit auction will be held June 3. For more information on the auction visit www.scvbgc.org/auction.

“We are extremely grateful to Premier America Foundation for their generous support of our club,” said Matthew Nelson, Chief Executive Officer of Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley. “Their commitment to financial literacy aligns perfectly with our mission to empower young people to make smart financial decisions and prepare for a successful future. We look forward to working with Premier America foundation to provide even more opportunities for our members to thrive.”

For more information about the Boys & Girls Club, please visit www.scvbgc.org.

For more information about Premier America Credit Union and Premier America Foundation, please visit www.premieramerica.com.

