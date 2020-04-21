SCV Business Community Encouraged to Take Survey to Address Funding Issues

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce knows many of our local businesses have applied for the SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) and the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).

Some have started to receive confirmations of funding, while other businesses are waiting for more details or have possibly been denied because funding sources have run out. We’d like to know about your experience and the status of your funding.

The SCV Chamber has teamed up with the SCVEDC and College of the Canyons to quickly survey local businesses to understand the remaining needs of our local business community and what your experience has been.

We need to know so we can advocate for our business community and identify funding issues to our government agencies.

You may receive survey requests from our partner organizations as well. We ask that you only respond once.

**Please respond by 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 22, 2020.**

To take survey, click here.