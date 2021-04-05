header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny
72°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
April 5
1970, minutes before midnight - Newhall Incident: 4 officers murdered in worst-ever CHP slaying [story]
Newhall Incident
SCV Celebrates Second COVID Easter
| Monday, Apr 5, 2021
covid easter
Gary Rosenauer and daughter Lola Chipley, 8, celebrate Easter with a picnic in Hart Park Sunday afternoon, April 4, 2021. | Photo: Bobby Block / The Signal.

 

Sunday marked the second Easter of the COVID-19 pandemic, and though many churches have resumed services, most of the typical weekend celebrations were canceled.

Even so, whether it be church services, egg hunts, or picnics, families across the Santa Clarita Valley still found ways to celebrate the holiday.

One Canyon Country neighborhood decided to create its own socially distanced egg hunt, counting the eggs rather than collecting them, with prizes for those who get the correct number.

“Instead of getting goodies out of the eggs, we gave each one an Easter basket,” organizer Marcia Phillips said. “It still allowed them to get outside and run around, but at a safe distance. The kids all loved it.”

Another Santa Clarita family took to their local park to celebrate the holiday with an Easter picnic.

covid easter

The Romero family celebrates Easter in Central park Sunday afternoon, April 4, 2021. | Photo: Bobby Block / The Signal.

“This is the first time the family’s been able to be together in ages,” Valencia resident Elizabeth Truman said. “The kids’ grandparents finally got vaccinated, but we still wanted to be extra careful, so we thought we’d do a park meetup.”

It was an Easter celebration Truman’s 7-year-old daughter Candice said was secretly the “best ever,” as it not only involved chocolate bunnies and yummy food, but also the swings, which she said are her favorite.

“I certainly missed being able to watch the kids run around and play,” Truman’s mother Tina Wallace said, chuckling as Candice pushed her baby brother on the swings. “It’s very special to be able to be together once again.”

covid easter

Nathalie and Maria Ruelas stuff Easter eggs with treats while celebrating the holiday in Hart Park Sunday afternoon, April 4, 2021. | Photo: Bobby Block / The Signal.

Local hiking trails were also a popular destination for Easter-goers, many of whom wanted to enjoy the warmer weather.

“This is actually an annual tradition for us,” Newhall resident Daniel Samuels said. “We attend sunrise service, hit the trail, then feast. We’re lucky, COVID hasn’t really changed much for us. It’s a bit more crowded out this year, but hasn’t bothered us.”

Others instead chose to stay home to dye eggs and have at-home egg hunts, like the Paulson family.

“The kids took it upon themselves to come up with an Easter-themed scavenger hunt,” Wendi Edwards said. “They scoured the house for every bunny and egg-shaped item they could find.”

While it wasn’t as big an adventure as their typical church egg hunts, the Edwards family was simply happy they could celebrate together.

Vanessa Guerrero, right, serves food to sister Valeria, left, as their family celebrates Easter in a park adjoined to the Santa Clarita Sports Complex Sunday afternoon, April 4, 2021. | Photo: Bobby Block / The Signal.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
COVID-19: L.A. County Updates Orange Tier Restrictions Effective Monday
Monday, Apr 5, 2021
COVID-19: L.A. County Updates Orange Tier Restrictions Effective Monday
As COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths continue to decline in Los Angeles County, the County Health Officer Order has been updated to reflect newly permitted activities allowed in the Orange Tier beginning Monday, April 5.
FULL STORY...
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Moves to Orange Tier, Easing Restrictions; SCV Cases Total 27,366
Monday, Apr 5, 2021
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Moves to Orange Tier, Easing Restrictions; SCV Cases Total 27,366
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Monday confirmed 1 new death and 366 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, as the county officially moved into the state's Orange Tier and eased more restrictions.
FULL STORY...
SCV Resident, Ex-LASD Employee Arrested on Child Pornography Charges
Monday, Apr 5, 2021
SCV Resident, Ex-LASD Employee Arrested on Child Pornography Charges
A Santa Clarita Valley resident and former Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department employee has been charged on suspicion of possession of child pornography.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
COVID-19: L.A. County Updates Orange Tier Restrictions Effective Monday
As COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths continue to decline in Los Angeles County, the County Health Officer Order has been updated to reflect newly permitted activities allowed in the Orange Tier beginning Monday, April 5.
COVID-19: L.A. County Updates Orange Tier Restrictions Effective Monday
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Moves to Orange Tier, Easing Restrictions; SCV Cases Total 27,366
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Monday confirmed 1 new death and 366 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, as the county officially moved into the state's Orange Tier and eased more restrictions.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Moves to Orange Tier, Easing Restrictions; SCV Cases Total 27,366
COC: More Than 200 Short-Term Classes Still Open in Spring Schedule
More than 200 short-term classes are still open to students looking to enroll in the College of the Canyons spring 2021 semester.
COC: More Than 200 Short-Term Classes Still Open in Spring Schedule
L.A. County Mortgage Relief Program to Offer $20K Grants to Property Owners
The Los Angeles County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs is preparing to launch the L.A. County Mortgage Relief Program, a partnership with Neighborhood Housing Services of L.A. County and local HUD-approved housing counseling agencies.
L.A. County Mortgage Relief Program to Offer $20K Grants to Property Owners
SCV Resident, Ex-LASD Employee Arrested on Child Pornography Charges
A Santa Clarita Valley resident and former Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department employee has been charged on suspicion of possession of child pornography.
SCV Resident, Ex-LASD Employee Arrested on Child Pornography Charges
City Cinemas to Host Drive-in Showings of ‘Shrek,’ ‘The Goonies’
Family fun and entertainment will continue at East Walker Ranch Open Space in May and June with showings of “Shrek” and “The Goonies” at City Cinemas.
City Cinemas to Host Drive-in Showings of ‘Shrek,’ ‘The Goonies’
SCV Libraries to Reopen on Tuesday
Libraries in the Santa Clarita Valley have a lot to celebrate this National Library Week, as they are set to reopen their doors to the public Tuesday after more than a year’s closure due to the pandemic.
SCV Libraries to Reopen on Tuesday
Magnitude 4.0 Earthquake Shakes Southern California, Santa Clarita
A 4.0-magnitude earthquake shook Southern California and was felt in the Santa Clarita Valley early Monday morning.
Magnitude 4.0 Earthquake Shakes Southern California, Santa Clarita
SCV Celebrates Second COVID Easter
Sunday marked the second Easter of the COVID-19 pandemic, and though many churches have resumed services, most of the typical weekend celebrations were canceled.
SCV Celebrates Second COVID Easter
L.A. County Small Business Stabilization Loan Program Maxes Out
The Los Angeles County Development Authority’s Small Business Stabilization Loan Program has reached its application limit as loan funding requests have exceeded $30 million.
L.A. County Small Business Stabilization Loan Program Maxes Out
10 Productions Filming in SCV This Week
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has reported 10 productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley aka "Hollywood North" the week of Monday, April 5-11, 2021:
10 Productions Filming in SCV This Week
Today in SCV History (April 5)
1970, minutes before midnight - Newhall Incident: 4 officers murdered in worst-ever CHP slaying [story]
Newhall Incident
Today in SCV History (April 4)
1893 - Large earthquake centered in Pico Canyon; locals believed oil drilling caused it [story]
map
Today in SCV History (April 3)
1917 - Castaic post office established inside Sam Parson's general store [story]
General Store
DMV Now Accepting Digital Signatures for Car Sales
The California Department of Motor Vehicles will now accept digital signatures for vehicle purchases, allowing Californians to have a completely paperless car buying experience from their computer or smartphone.
DMV Now Accepting Digital Signatures for Car Sales
Outdoor Dining Time Frame Remains Up in the Air
As more and more COVID-19 restrictions are eased, many local restaurant owners are looking toward what the future holds for outdoor dining.
Outdoor Dining Time Frame Remains Up in the Air
UVDI’s UV-C Technology Used in New Disinfecting Robot
UltraViolet Devices Inc. partnered with Badger Technologies to equip the Badger UV Disinfect robot with its advanced UV-C technology to create an autonomous disinfecting robot designed to combat COVID-19 and high-risk pathogens commonly found in grocery, food-service and retail environments.
UVDI’s UV-C Technology Used in New Disinfecting Robot
Gibbon Conservation Center Leaving the SCV
The Gibbon Conservation Center is leaving its Saugus home of more than 40 years this summer, set to move to Santa Margarita in San Luis Obispo County.
Gibbon Conservation Center Leaving the SCV
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: Updates to L.A. County Health Officer Order Effective Monday; 27,284 Total SCV Cases
Los Angeles County Public Health on Friday confirmed 374 new deaths and 692 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 27,284 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. In addition, Public Health announced an update to the Los Angeles County Health Officer Order which will reflect newly permitted activities allowed in the orange tier.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: Updates to L.A. County Health Officer Order Effective Monday; 27,284 Total SCV Cases
State Updates Blueprint to Allow Additional Activities with Modifications
With vaccination rates increasing and the state’s COVID-19 test positivity rate near a record low, the California Department of Public Health on Friday released updates to the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy reopening framework allowing additional activities to resume with modifications to reduce risk effective April 15.
State Updates Blueprint to Allow Additional Activities with Modifications
Rene Veluzat, Former Blue Cloud Movie Ranch Owner, Dies at 80
Actor and stuntman Rene Veluzat died March 21 at the age of 80 after losing his battle with cancer.
Rene Veluzat, Former Blue Cloud Movie Ranch Owner, Dies at 80
City Manager Ken Striplin: Looking Forward to New City Amenities
When the City put the Santa Clarita 2020 strategic plan in motion more than five years ago, we knew it was an ambitious undertaking.
City Manager Ken Striplin: Looking Forward to New City Amenities
College Students Can Now Start Applying to County’s Summer Arts Internship Program
Applications are now open for the Los Angeles County Arts Internship Program which is set to provide 228 university and community college students with paid on-the-job experience in the arts at over 140 nonprofit organizations starting this summer.
College Students Can Now Start Applying to County’s Summer Arts Internship Program
Today in SCV History (April 2)
1910 - Filming of D.W. Griffith's "Ramona" with Mary Pickford - first known movie shot in SCV - wraps after 2 days at Rancho Camulos [story]
Ramona Movie
%d bloggers like this: