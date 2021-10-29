SCV Chamber Announces 11th Annual Salute to Patriots Honorees

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the city of Santa Clarita, are proud to announce the honorees for the 11th Annual Salute to Patriots event honoring local veterans for their service to our nation and leadership in our business community.

The event is set to take place on Wednesday, Nov. 10 at 4:00 p.m. in the courtyard of the SCV Senior Center at Bella Vida.

The 2021 honorees are:

– William Cooper

– Heidi Elizabeth Heinrich

– Max Morgan

– Barbara J. Stone

– Renard Thomas

– Randal Winter

“We are proud of this year’s honorees having been selected from a large pool of excellent community nominations,” stated John Vance, Chair of the SCV Chamber Board. “Our Salute to Patriots event recognizes veterans who have not only sacrificed for this country, but also serve the Santa Clarita Valley business community.”

Veterans were nominated by both chamber members and local residents and then selected by a committee composed of veterans and business leaders. Nominations were accepted throughout the month of October and were open to all who have served this country and made an impact in the Santa Clarita Valley business community.

“We are honored to show our respect for those whose service at the community and national level brings so much good into our lives – service that sometimes goes unrecognized,” stated Ivan Volschenk, President/CEO of the SCV Chamber. “We hope community members join us as we honor the impact of these extraordinary individuals.”

The SCV Chamber also welcomes back Andy Gump as Title Sponsor for this year’s event. Additional sponsors include, Athens Services, Chiquita Canyon, City of Santa Clarita, FivePoint, Homes 4 Families, KHTS, Mike Garcia for Congress, SchlickArt Photography and Video, the SCV Senior Center, Supervisor Kathryn Barger, The Signal and Wells Fargo.

Sponsorships are currently available and can be accessed by emailing hello@scvchamber.com.

About the Santa Clarita Chamber of Commerce

The SCV Chamber is the largest business membership organization in the Santa Clarita Valley representing more than a 65,000-member workforce. The Chamber serves as “The Voice of Business” working as the SCV’s leading business advocacy organization in the third largest city in the County of Los Angeles. Founded in 1923, the Chamber works to advocate for, educate and connect the business community.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...