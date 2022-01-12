header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
70°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
January 12
1937 - Boeing 247 crashes at Santa Clara Divide; 5 dead, 8 injured [story]
plane crash
SCV Chamber Announces 2022 Employment Law Update Event
| Wednesday, Jan 12, 2022

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced its 2022 Employment Law Update: ‘Be Afraid, Be Very Afraid’, scheduled for Monday, March 7.

The Chamber is pleased to welcome back Brian Koegle and David Poole from Poole, Shaffery & Koegle, as they provide insights into legal matters changing for California businesses in 2022.

“We are pleased to partner with Poole, Shaffery, & Koegle for the only comprehensive employment law update for the Santa Clarita Valley,” said Dr. Chris Raigosa, Chair of the SCV Chamber Board. “Each year, the Chamber provides this program for our community to familiarize themselves with upcoming law changes to ensure they avoid pitfalls that could impact their business.”

Doing business in California is a challenge, but understanding the rules and regulations, as well as the best practices to comply with those requirements, is an absolute necessity for any business leader to make fully informed decisions.

“We are always excited to partner with the SCV Chamber of Commerce for this event,” said Brian Koegle, Partner at Poole, Shaffery & Koegle. “It’s never easy navigating through the maze of regulations and cases applicable to California businesses.  Adding on to that confusion in 2022 are the various laws, mandates and recommendations from different government agencies when dealing with COVID in the workplace. Compliance fatigue is a real thing for many business owners.”

Both Mr. Koegle and Mr. Poole will discuss the following:

-Updated COVID leave, quarantine and vaccination requirements;

-Accommodating employees in a post-pandemic world;

-Wage & Hour update;

-Revisions of settlement and severance policies; and

-Forecasting potential changes to CA law in 2022

“Keeping up with ever changing California employment laws is imperative, especially this year with the changing work environment and COVID changes. This program is vital for every business regardless of size or composition to attend.  We are proud to offer this program each year for the business community and are excited to hear from Brian and David on the most significant developments in labor and employment law as well as new legislation and emerging trends,” said Ivan Volschenk, President and CEO of the SCV Chamber.

The event will take place on Monday, March 7. Tickets are available online at www.scvchamber.com under the Events tab. The event will begin with breakfast at 7:30 A.M. with the program beginning at 8 A.M. For any questions, please email hello@scvchamber.com.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL BUSINESS LINKS
LOCAL BUSINESS HEADLINES
01-12-2022 SCV Chamber Announces 2022 Employment Law Update Event
01-10-2022 Iconic Valencia Building Sold for Nearly $2.25M
01-07-2022 SCV Chamber Offers 2022 Employment Law Update
01-06-2022 Jan. 12: Water Resources, Watershed Committee’s Virtual Meeting
01-06-2022 Mayor to Discuss 2022 Plans at VIA’s Upcoming Virtual Series
> FULL BUSINESS ARCHIVE
FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
05-29-2020 Donaldson Co. Declares Cash Dividend
05-11-2020 Appeals Court Rules for Valencia Developer Over SCOPE
04-27-2020 Bank of Santa Clarita’s Earnings Growth Continues
> MORE FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
MARKETS & METALS
CURRENCY CONVERTER
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
City’s ‘Pedestrian Scramble’ Wins Award From Caltrans
Due to the measurable results of this project, which include shorter travel times for motorists and enhanced pedestrian safety, Caltrans recently honored the city of Santa Clarita with its 2021 Excellence in Transportation Award in the category of Transportation System Operations Improvements.
City’s ‘Pedestrian Scramble’ Wins Award From Caltrans
SCV Chamber Announces 2022 Employment Law Update Event
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced its 2022 Employment Law Update: 'Be Afraid, Be Very Afraid', scheduled for Monday, March 7.
SCV Chamber Announces 2022 Employment Law Update Event
Board of Supervisors Approves Motion To Tackle Illegal Marijuana Operations
Supervisor Kathryn Barger introduced a motion Tuesday afternoon, coauthored by Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, to implement a nuisance abatement ordinance and to charge offenders up to $30,000 per day who are out of compliance, as part of an effort to combat illegal cannabis grows and dispensaries in unincorporated L.A. County. 
Board of Supervisors Approves Motion To Tackle Illegal Marijuana Operations
“And… Again” Comes To The MAIN Theatre
The MAIN is thrilled to welcome the thought-provoking and humorous production “And…Again” to its stage from Jan. 28 to 30.
“And… Again” Comes To The MAIN Theatre
Today in SCV History (Jan. 12)
1937 - Boeing 247 crashes at Santa Clara Divide; 5 dead, 8 injured [story]
plane crash
Tuesday COVID Roundup: Public Health Confirms Lower Number of New COVID-19 Cases in Vaccinated Individuals
Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials confirmed Tuesday 15 new deaths and 34,827 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 53,715 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID Roundup: Public Health Confirms Lower Number of New COVID-19 Cases in Vaccinated Individuals
Jan. 18: Girl Scout Cookie Season in Santa Clarita Begins
Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles--GSGLA--will begin selling the new brownie-inspired AdventurefulsTM cookie, alongside all other favorites, on Tuesday, January 18, kicking off the 2022 Girl Scout Cookie Season.
Jan. 18: Girl Scout Cookie Season in Santa Clarita Begins
Barger Calls for Crackdown on COVID-19 Testing Fraud, Identity Theft
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger has called for several county departments to work together to develop a robust plan to mitigate COVID-19 testing fraud in L.A. County.
Barger Calls for Crackdown on COVID-19 Testing Fraud, Identity Theft
Jan. 30: SCV Sheriff’s ‘Deputy Explorer Program’ Application Deadline Approaching
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station is accepting applications for the "Deputy Explorer Program" until January 30.
Jan. 30: SCV Sheriff’s ‘Deputy Explorer Program’ Application Deadline Approaching
New ‘Pick-Up Testing Kit’ Program to Help Meet COVID Testing Demand
Los Angeles County Department of Health Services has launched a new program designed to increase and facilitate access to COVID-19 tests for LA County residents unable to obtain appointments.
New ‘Pick-Up Testing Kit’ Program to Help Meet COVID Testing Demand
Zonta Club of SCV Seeks Award Applicants
The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley is seeking applicants for Zonta International’s Young Women in Public Affairs awards.
Zonta Club of SCV Seeks Award Applicants
‘Lights, Camera, Action!’ Bill to Extend Film, TV Tax Credit Gets Green Light
Senator Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, announced Senate Bill 485--SB 485--extending the Film and Television Tax Credit until 2030, was approved by the Senate Committee on Governance and Finance.
‘Lights, Camera, Action!’ Bill to Extend Film, TV Tax Credit Gets Green Light
Today in SCV History (Jan. 11)
1963 - Abandoned SPRR Newhall Depot burns down; chilly hobos blamed [story]
abandoned SPRR Newhall depot in ruins
Iconic Valencia Building Sold for Nearly $2.25M
Jim Mangassarian, a broker with Reality Executives Real Estate, represented the seller in the recent sale of an iconic building in the heart of Valencia.
Iconic Valencia Building Sold for Nearly $2.25M
Santa Clarita Sees Drop in Traffic Collisions, Injuries
Traffic collisions and injuries on City of Santa Clarita streets are trending downward compared to pre-pandemic statistics, thanks in no small part to the continued safe driving behavior of Heads Up residents.
Santa Clarita Sees Drop in Traffic Collisions, Injuries
Public Safety Concerns Prompt Cancellation of Santa Clarita Marathon
The city of Santa Clarita regretfully announces the cancellation of the 2022 Santa Clarita Marathon presented by Parkway Motorcars. The cancellation of the popular race is due to public safety concerns - including the shortage of ambulances, delayed response times and the rising number of COVID-19 cases.
Public Safety Concerns Prompt Cancellation of Santa Clarita Marathon
Monday COVID Roundup: Henry Mayo Reports Two Additional Deaths
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported two additional deaths over the weekend, bringing the total number of deaths from COVID-19 to 197 since the onset of the pandemic, hospital spokesman Patrick Moody confirmed.
Monday COVID Roundup: Henry Mayo Reports Two Additional Deaths
Newsom Unveils Massive $286B Proposed Budget
(CN) — As COVID-19 surges across the Golden State, Gov. Gavin Newsom unveiled his budget priorities for the 2022 fiscal year on Monday. Among his high hopes: to curb the pandemic through increased testing and tackle another emergency threatening California — climate change.
Newsom Unveils Massive $286B Proposed Budget
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes Nine Productions
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the nine productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Jan. 10 - Sunday, Jan. 16.
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes Nine Productions
Jan. 11: City Council Regular Meeting
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday at 6:00 p.m.
Jan. 11: City Council Regular Meeting
Chris Najarro Named Bridge to Home’s New Executive Director
The Bridge to Home Board of Directors is excited to announce that Chris Najarro, MSW, has been named the new executive director of the Santa Clarita Valley organization following the departure of former Executive Director Michael Foley.
Chris Najarro Named Bridge to Home’s New Executive Director
ANF Offices, Stations Closing for Two Weeks
Angeles National Forest leadership will minimally staff and restrict public access to all offices, visitor centers, and fire stations beginning Monday, Jan. 10, for two weeks.
ANF Offices, Stations Closing for Two Weeks
Today in SCV History (Jan. 10)
1847 - John C. Fremont & troops camp at today's Sierra Hwy. & Newhall Ave. en route to signing cease-fire agreement with Gen. Andres Pico [story]
John C. Fremont
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: