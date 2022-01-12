SCV Chamber Announces 2022 Employment Law Update Event

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced its 2022 Employment Law Update: ‘Be Afraid, Be Very Afraid’, scheduled for Monday, March 7.
The Chamber is pleased to welcome back Brian Koegle and David Poole from Poole, Shaffery & Koegle, as they provide insights into legal matters changing for California businesses in 2022.
“We are pleased to partner with Poole, Shaffery, & Koegle for the only comprehensive employment law update for the Santa Clarita Valley,” said Dr. Chris Raigosa, Chair of the SCV Chamber Board. “Each year, the Chamber provides this program for our community to familiarize themselves with upcoming law changes to ensure they avoid pitfalls that could impact their business.”
Doing business in California is a challenge, but understanding the rules and regulations, as well as the best practices to comply with those requirements, is an absolute necessity for any business leader to make fully informed decisions.
“We are always excited to partner with the SCV Chamber of Commerce for this event,” said Brian Koegle, Partner at Poole, Shaffery & Koegle. “It’s never easy navigating through the maze of regulations and cases applicable to California businesses. Adding on to that confusion in 2022 are the various laws, mandates and recommendations from different government agencies when dealing with COVID in the workplace. Compliance fatigue is a real thing for many business owners.”
Both Mr. Koegle and Mr. Poole will discuss the following:
-Updated COVID leave, quarantine and vaccination requirements;
-Accommodating employees in a post-pandemic world;
-Wage & Hour update;
-Revisions of settlement and severance policies; and
-Forecasting potential changes to CA law in 2022
“Keeping up with ever changing California employment laws is imperative, especially this year with the changing work environment and COVID changes. This program is vital for every business regardless of size or composition to attend. We are proud to offer this program each year for the business community and are excited to hear from Brian and David on the most significant developments in labor and employment law as well as new legislation and emerging trends,” said Ivan Volschenk, President and CEO of the SCV Chamber.
The event will take place on Monday, March 7. Tickets are available online at www.scvchamber.com under the Events tab. The event will begin with breakfast at 7:30 A.M. with the program beginning at 8 A.M. For any questions, please email hello@scvchamber.com.
