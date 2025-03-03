SCV Chamber Announces 2025 Business Expo

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce has announced the highly anticipated return of the 2025 Business Expo, set to take place on Thursday, June 26, from 4-8 p.m. at the Valencia Town Center.

Valencia Town Center is located at 24201 Valencia Blvd., Valencia, CA 91355.

This premier event provides businesses of all sizes and industries a dynamic platform to showcase products, services and innovations to a broad audience. Registration is required for businesses wishing to participate and attendance is free and open to the public.

From established enterprises to emerging startups, the Business Expo provides an unparalleled opportunity to connect and engage with potential customers, build valuable relationships and amplify brand exposure within the thriving Santa Clarita Valley business ecosystem. Attendees can expect a dynamic environment filled with networking opportunities, interactive exhibits and access to a diverse range of businesses across multiple sectors.

“The Business Expo is a fantastic opportunity to bring together local residents, business owners and entrepreneurs, creating a powerful network that strengthens the reach of businesses throughout the Santa Clarita Valley,” said Di Thompson, 2025 Chair of the SCV Chamber Board. “Our annual Business Expo facilitates both business-to-business and business-to-consumer connections and we encourage companies from all industries to take full advantage of this exciting opportunity to showcase their offerings.”

The 2024 Business Expo was Santa Clarita’s largest business event, marking a major milestone for connecting businesses, organizations and the community. This year, its raising the bar.

Exhibitors will have the chance to engage with a diverse range of clients, partners and professionals, unlocking new opportunities for growth, collaboration and brand awareness. The Business Expo offers attendees a one-stop destination to explore exciting new products, services and business innovations.

“After our previous years of tremendous success, sold-out business participation, and a growing waitlist, we are thrilled to have this year’s Business Expo in a new location with even more opportunities than ever before!” said Ivan Volschenk, President/CEO of the SCV Chamber. “This expo has become a cornerstone for businesses to connect, collaborate and expand their reach and we’re excited to offer even more space and more options to accommodate the incredible demand. With so many exciting new opportunities, we encourage businesses to secure their spot early and be part of this unmissable event!”

Registration is open for SCV Chamber members through Friday, April 19. After that date, registration will open to all businesses, pending availability.

To register, visit www.scvchamber.com and click on the Events tab.

Sponsorships are also available for businesses looking to increase their exposure. Premium locations are offered as part of sponsorship packages and more. For more information on sponsorships, please reach out to hello@scvchamber.com.

In addition to providing an incredible platform for local businesses to showcase products and services, the chamber is seeking raffle prize items and donations to promote during the event. Businesses interested in contributing raffle prizes or donations will receive exposure at the event, helping to elevate brands while creating a fun, interactive experience for attendees. The chamber is also inviting members who wish to offer discounts on marketing, printing or promotional items to reach out to hello@scvchamber.com for exclusive promotional opportunities.

