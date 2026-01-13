SCV Chamber Announces Business Choice Award Honorees

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce has announced its Business Choice Awards honorees, who will be honored at the 103rd Awards + Installation, taking place this year at CalArts, 24700 McBean Parkway, Valencia, CA 91355, on Friday, Feb. 13 at 6 p.m.

“This year’s honorees represent the very best of Santa Clarita’s business and civic leadership,” said Di Thompson, Chair of the SCV Chamber Board. “Through vision, collaboration and service, they elevate our community and help ensure its continued success for generations to come.”

Below are the honorees for the SCV Chamber’s Business Choice Awards:

Business of the Year: Property Management Professionals

Rising Star: Koegle Law Group

Entrepreneurial Spirit: Thermal Horizons Yoga and Wellness Center

Non-Profit of the Year: Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society

In addition to The Business Choice Awards, the SCV Chamber will be honoring the following awardees:

Public Service Award: Frank Oviedo

Cheri Fleming Heart of the Community: Pam Ingram

Lifetime Achievement: Greg McWilliams

“We proudly celebrate leaders who are making a powerful impact across our region,” said Ivan Volschenk, President/CEO of the SCV Chamber. “Awards + Installation is an evening of celebration and connection, and we invite the community to join us in honoring this year’s honorees.”

This year’s Platinum sponsors include: CalArts, city of Santa Clarita and SchlickArt. To sponsor or get more information you can email hello@scvchamber.com.

Tickets are available on the SCV Chamber Events page at www.scvchamber.com. Sponsorship opportunities are also available; inquiries can be sent to hello@scvchamber.com.

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce is the largest business membership organization in the Santa Clarita Valley, representing more than 65,000 member employees. The chamber serves as “The Voice of Business,” working as the SCV’s leading business advocacy organization in the third largest city in the county of Los Angeles. Founded in 1923, the chamber works to advocate for, educate and connect the business community.

