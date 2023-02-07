SCV Chamber Announces Business Choice Award Honorees

Uploaded: , Tuesday, Feb 7, 2023

By Press Release

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce has announced the 2022 businesses award recipients who will be honored at the Centennial Celebration Awards + Installation on Thursday, Feb. 23, at the Canyon Country Community Center.

The SCV Chamber, founded in 1923 is celebrating its 100th anniversary.

The Business Choice Awards nominations were open to the Chamber’s membership and general business community to vote upon. This year the SCV Chamber received a record number of nominations. An Awards Selection Committee reviewed all the nominations and made the final selections based on the criteria for each category.

Below are the honorees for the 2022 Business Choice Awards:

Business of the Year: Vance Wealth

Entrepreneurial Spirit: Newleaf Training and Development

Rising Star: Statham Academy

Non-profit of the Year: Make the World a Better Place

“We thank everyone who nominated this year and encourage those whose nominees were not chosen to nominate again next year. Each nominee was worthy of recognition,” said Becki Robb, Chair of the SCV Chamber Board. “We believe this year’s honorees are an outstanding representation of the strength, leadership and diversity of our business community.”

In addition to The Business Choice Awards, the SCV Chamber will be honoring the following awardees:

Lifetime Achievement Award: California State Senator Scott Wilk

Public Service Award: Santa Clarita Councilman Bill Miranda

Cheri Fleming Heart of the Community: Leon Worden

“We are excited to celebrate this year’s honorees as part of the SCV Chambers Centennial. We are encouraged by the community’s support and excitement in nominating so many worthy businesses,” stated Ivan Volschenk, President/CEO of the SCV Chamber. “We look forward to a special evening of celebrating these honorees and our entire business community on February 23”.

Chiquita Canyon returns as Title Sponsor and Kaiser Permanente as the reception sponsor. This year’s Centennial and Platinum sponsors include: Burrtec Waste Industries, City of Santa Clarita, Kiwi Restaurant Partners, Sand Canyon, SchlickArt Photography and Video, SCV Locations, SCVTV, Shadowbox Studios, Six Flags Magic Mountain, SoCalGas, Supervisor Kathryn Barger and Vance Wealth.

To sponsor or get more information email hello@scvchamber.com.

Tickets for the Centennial Celebration Awards + Installation can be purchased at www.scvchamber.com/events.

The SCV Chamber of Commerce is the largest business membership organization in the SCV representing more than 65,000 member employees. The Chamber serves as “The Voice of Business” working as the SCV’s leading business advocacy organization in the third largest city in the county of Los Angeles. Founded in 1923, the Chamber works to advocate for, educate and connect the business community.

