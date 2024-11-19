SCV Chamber Announces Schools Named to Honor Roll List

Educational Results Partnership, a non-profit organization that applies data science to accelerate student success, has released the 2024 Honor Roll list of California’s top performing schools, in partnership with local business leaders and the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce.

This is the 10th year that Educational Results Partnership has completed the Honor Roll list, which recognizes top public schools, school districts and charter schools that have outperformed their peers in closing achievement gaps, particularly among higher-poverty and historically disadvantaged student populations.

This year the following schools in the Santa Clarita Valley made the Honor Roll:

William S. Hart Union High School District

Canyon High Star High School

William S. Hart High

Academy of the Canyons

Placerita Junior High

Sierra Vista Junior High

La Mesa Junior High

Newhall School District

Dr. J. Michael McGrath Elementary

Oak Hills Elementary

Peachland Avenue Elementary

Wiley Canyon Elementary

Old Orchard Elementary

Meadows Elementary

Valencia Valley Elementary

Stevenson Ranch Elementary

Saugus Union Elementary School District

Los Angeles Tesoro del Valle Elementary

West Creek Academy

Cedarcreek Elementary

Emblem Academy

Rio Vista Elementary

Rosedell Elementary

Highlands Elementary

Charles Helmers Elementary

James Foster Elementary

Mountainview Elementary

Plum Canyon Elementary

Bridgeport Elementary

Sulphur Springs Union Elementary School District

Golden Oak Community

Leona H. Cox Community Elementary

Pinetree Community Elementary

Fair Oaks Ranch Community

Castaic Union School District

Northlake Hills Elementary

Castaic Elementary

The full list of Honor Roll schools is now posted at edresults.org/honor-roll.

“By working together with an engaged and innovative business community, we can create economic opportunities for the next generation of learners,” said Ivan Volschenk, President/CEO of the SCV Chamber. “The Santa Clarity Valley Chamber proudly recognizes high-performing schools that are equipping students with the essential skills needed to succeed in the workforce and in life.”

The program is part of a national effort to engage business leaders in recognizing successful schools and educational systems and to promote the best practices that improve student outcomes. Honor Roll schools are recognized for demonstrating consistently higher levels of student achievement comprehensively across all student populations, improvement in academic achievement over time, and a reduction in achievement gaps among historically disadvantaged student populations. Data made publicly available by the California Department of Education for the California Assessment of Student Performance and Progress for the years 2022-2024 was used to conduct the analysis. To learn more about the methodology used to determine Honor Roll schools click here.

“The Honor Roll is the only school recognition program in California done in partnership with business leaders and using solely objective student achievement data as the criteria,” said Educational Results Partnership Chief Executive Officer James Lanich, Ph.D. “The goal of the Honor Roll program is to use data to find and highlight successful schools and encourage collaboration among educators on best practices for raising student achievement.”

“ERP is all about improving educational equity and promoting career readiness for all students, regardless of family income, background or ZIP code,” said Lanich. “By shining a light on successful systems and practices, we hope to spark dialogue amongst educators to replicate best practices throughout the state.”

The 2024 California Honor Roll Schools list is co-presented in collaboration with chambers of commerce across the state including: California Chamber of Commerce’s Foundation for Commerce and Education, California Black Chamber of Commerce, CalAsian Chamber of Commerce, California Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Los Angeles Chamber of Commerce, San Francisco Chamber of Commerce, Silicon Valley Central Chamber of Commerce, San Joaquin A+, Yorba Linda Chamber of Commerce, Pleasanton Chamber of Commerce, Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce, Inland Empire Chamber of Commerce, Pasadena Chamber of Commerce, San Diego East County Regional Chamber of Commerce, North San Diego Chamber of Commerce, Porterville Chamber of Commerce, Modesto Chamber of Commerce, Fresno Chamber of Commerce, San Gabriel Regional Valley Chamber of Commerce, South County (San Diego) Chamber of Commerce, Redlands Chamber of Commerce, Fremont Chamber of Commerce, Encinitas Chamber of Commerce, Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce, Beverly Hills Chamber of Commerce and other business leaders across the state.

Educational Results Partnership is a nonprofit organization that applies data science and predictive analytics to identify successful public education systems, practices, programs, and policies that are delivering the best results for students. ERP has accumulated the nation’s largest database on student achievement from kindergarten into the labor market. In partnership with educators and employers, Educational Results Partnership charts the pathways that lead to academic success and living-wage jobs. Its goal is to ensure that more students are equipped to enter the workforce with the skills today’s global economy demands. For more information visit edresults.org.

The SCV Chamber is the largest business membership organization in the Santa Clarita Valley representing more than a 65,000-member workforce. Founded in 1923, the SCV Chamber works to advocate for, educate and connect the business community. For more information visit SCVchamber.com.

