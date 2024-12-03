header image

December 3
1887 - Prohibitionist Henry Needham purchases land in Newhall, attempts to establish "dry" colony [story]
H.C. Needham
SCV Chamber Business Choice Awards Nominations are Open
Tuesday, Dec 3, 2024
2025 Awards Installation

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce has announced nominations are officially open for the Santa Clarita Valley Business Choice Awards and will remain open till Tuesday, Dec. 31.

“We’re thrilled to spotlight the incredible businesses that make our community thrive through this year’s Business Choice Awards,” said Becki Robb, Chair of the SCV Chamber Board. “This is a wonderful opportunity to recognize their hard work and success, and we encourage everyone to nominate and share the stories of the businesses they admire most.”

The Business Choice Awards categories are as follows:

Business of the Year: A business that has shown resilience or great achievements and is a strong supporter of the business community and Chamber.

Rising Star: A company or young professional whose record reflects ongoing and exceptional growth in contribution to the business community and support of the Chamber.

Entrepreneurial Spirit: A person or a growing/developing business that exemplifies a strong entrepreneurial spirit and a positive attitude.

Non-Profit of the Year: A non-profit that has demonstrated excellence in its mission and purpose.

“The Santa Clarita Valley shines because of the passion, hard work, and innovation of our incredible local businesses,” said Ivan Volschenk, President/CEO of the SCV Chamber. “As we gear up for our 102nd Annual Awards + Installation, we’re calling on you to help us spotlight the trailblazers and changemakers driving our community forward. Don’t miss this chance to celebrate their impact—nominate your favorites today and be part of honoring the very best at this unforgettable celebration!”

To submit a nomination, visit the 2025 Awards + Installation event page at www.SCVChamber.com or request the link by emailing hello@scvchamber.com.

The 102nd Annual Awards + Installation will take place on Friday, Jan. 31, 2025, at The Hyatt Regency Valencia, located at 24500 Town Center Drive, Valencia, CA 91355. Sponsorship opportunities are available and can be requested by emailing hello@scvchamber.com. Limited Early Bird pricing is available. To register for the event, visit www.scvchamber.com and click on the Events tab.
