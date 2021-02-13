header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
54°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
February 12
1879 - Mint Canyon School District organized. (Merged into Sulphur Springs Union in 1944.) [story]
Mint Canyon School
SCV Chamber Celebrates Board Installation, Annual Awards Virtually
| Friday, Feb 12, 2021
scv chamber installation and awards
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce 2021 Board of Directors is installed recently during the 98th annual Virtual Awards & Installation, which was held virtually on Jan. 28, 2021. Screenshot

 

The Santa Clarita Valley business community gathered virtually recently to celebrate the SCV Chamber of Commerce’s 98th annual Virtual Awards & Installation.

“Even though 2020 was a roller coaster of a year, and we still can’t yet be together in person, we felt it was more important than ever to ensure we’re all here together this evening to honor our business community as a whole,” John Musella, chamber spokesman, said as he introduced the live-streamed program.

Guests were able to do just that as they joined the chamber for a virtual cocktail hour, with the opportunity to use a chat feature to connect with other attendees during the program.

In attendance were some special guests, including Assemblywoman Suzette Valladares, R-Santa Clarita, who honored Nancy Starczyk as the outgoing chair of the chamber’s board of directors before the award presentations began.

scv chamber awards

Assemblywoman Suzette Valladares, R-Santa Clarita, honors Nancy Starczyk as the outgoing 2020 chair of the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce’s board of directors, left to right, during the SCV Chamber’s 98th annual Awards & Installation event, held virtually.

Among those honored during the program was the Boys & Girls Club of SCV, which was awarded Nonprofit of the Year for its work as an essential resource for the youth community throughout Santa Clarita, providing remote learning support, social and emotional support, and child care through the pandemic, according to award presenter Troy Hooper, former chair of the chamber board.

“The Boys & Girls Club is truly a community organization, so for all of the individuals and businesses, which is all of you, who have donated and supported the club, this award is also for you,” added Matt Nelson, CEO of the club. “Your impact is making a difference.”

Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, helped install the 2021 board of directors, which he said is the most diverse board in the chamber’s 90-year history, with women making up 45%, 41% being people of color and 10% representing the LGBTQ community, as well as two foreign-born entrepreneurs.

Cheri Fleming, who died in November after years of service to the business and philanthropic communities, was posthumously awarded the inaugural Heart of the Community Award, named for her dedication to the SCV community through the years.

scv chamber installation and awards

Congressman Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, right, swears in John Vance, left, as chair of the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce 2021 board of directors during the chamber’s virtual 98th annual Awards & Installation event.

Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, also participated, helping to swear in John Vance as the new chair of board.

In addition to Cheri Fleming, many of the SCV’s business leaders were honored with awards this year to recognize their dedication to the community through the pandemic, including:

Public Service Award: L.A. County Supervisor Kathryn Barger

Rising Star Award: One True North.

Entrepreneurial Spirit Award: SchlickArt Photography and Video Services.

Business of the Year: UV Resources.

Pandemic Leadership Awards

This year, in addition to the regular slate of awards, the SCV Chamber honored six nominees with a Pandemic Leadership Award for leadership displayed during the pandemic: Cameron Smyth, city of Santa Clarita councilman; Evolve Business Strategies; Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital; Princess Cruises; The Signal; Wolf Creek Restaurant & Brewery.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL BUSINESS LINKS
LOCAL BUSINESS HEADLINES
02-12-2021 SCV Chamber Celebrates Board Installation, Annual Awards Virtually
02-12-2021 SCV Chamber, PPE Unite, County Team Up to Distribute Safety Equipment
02-11-2021 Feb. 18: SCV Water Public Outreach, Legislation Committee Virtual Meeting
02-11-2021 Valencia-Based LYFE Networks Expands Client Roster, Signs Contract with CBS Studios
02-11-2021 Public Input Encouraged for SCV Water’s Management Plan
> FULL BUSINESS ARCHIVE
FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
05-29-2020 Donaldson Co. Declares Cash Dividend
05-11-2020 Appeals Court Rules for Valencia Developer Over SCOPE
04-27-2020 Bank of Santa Clarita’s Earnings Growth Continues
> MORE FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
MARKETS & METALS
CURRENCY CONVERTER
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Man Arrested on Suspicion of Stealing Money from Employer
A Canyon Country man was arrested last week on suspicion of stealing money from the cash register at his place of work in Castaic.
Man Arrested on Suspicion of Stealing Money from Employer
SCV Chamber Celebrates Board Installation, Annual Awards Virtually
The Santa Clarita Valley business community gathered virtually recently to celebrate the SCV Chamber of Commerce’s 98th annual Virtual Awards & Installation.
SCV Chamber Celebrates Board Installation, Annual Awards Virtually
Valencia Man Arrested on Suspicion of Rape
A Valencia man was arrested Thursday morning in connection to the alleged rape of a 15-year-old girl at a Castaic house party, according to law enforcement officials.
Valencia Man Arrested on Suspicion of Rape
Feb. 16: Thurmond, CDE to Host Virtual Black History Month Discussion with Dr. Shirley Weber
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond and the California Department of Education will host a virtual Black History Month discussion between students from across California and the state’s first African American Secretary of State, Dr. Shirley Weber.
Feb. 16: Thurmond, CDE to Host Virtual Black History Month Discussion with Dr. Shirley Weber
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: Three New Deaths at Henry Mayo; MIS-C Cases Increase in L.A. County Children
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Friday confirmed 137 new deaths and 3,497 new cases of COVID-19 countywide as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia reported three additional deaths.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: Three New Deaths at Henry Mayo; MIS-C Cases Increase in L.A. County Children
D.A. Reviewing Charges in Jan. 11 Sand Canyon Shooting
Prosecutors with the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office are reviewing the case for a midday shooting in a gated Sand Canyon neighborhood involving a retired Sheriff’s Department official and a man suspected of crashing his way into the upscale east side enclave.
D.A. Reviewing Charges in Jan. 11 Sand Canyon Shooting
Feb. 25: Civilian Oversight Commission to Host Law Enforcement Accountability Virtual Conference
The Civilian Oversight Commission for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will host a virtual conference on Feb. 25 that will bring together community partners, elected officials, law enforcement professionals and members of the public to discuss law enforcement misconduct, discipline and the potential for accountability reform.
Feb. 25: Civilian Oversight Commission to Host Law Enforcement Accountability Virtual Conference
Barger Sends Letter Urging Newsom to Allow the Reopening of All L.A. County Schools
Supervisor Kathryn Barger sent a letter to Governor Gavin Newsom on Feb. 12 asking for the immediate reopening of schools, grades TK-12, in Los Angeles County.
Barger Sends Letter Urging Newsom to Allow the Reopening of All L.A. County Schools
The Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians Announces the Release of New Book: Coalition of Lineages
The Tribe is proud to announce the release of a new book entitled Coalition of Lineages written by Duane Champagne and Carole Goldberg, which covers the history of our Tribal nation.
The Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians Announces the Release of New Book: Coalition of Lineages
SCV Chamber, PPE Unite, County Team Up to Distribute Safety Equipment
The PPE Unite program teamed up with a number of county and local officials Saturday to bring free personal protective equipment to small businesses in the Santa Clarita Valley.
SCV Chamber, PPE Unite, County Team Up to Distribute Safety Equipment
CSUN Professor Calls Heavy Metal Music a Unifying Outlet for Indigenous Communities
Amidst the screaming guitars, pounding drums and hair flying headbanging, heavy metal music is providing a unifying outlet for indigenous communities across the United States, said California State University, Northridge history professor Natale Zappia.
CSUN Professor Calls Heavy Metal Music a Unifying Outlet for Indigenous Communities
City Launches Interactive Website Celebrating 2020 Strategic Plan Milestones
To celebrate the completion of the five-year Strategic Plan: Santa Clarita 2020, the city of Santa Clarita is excited to launch an interactive website that will act as a comprehensive resource that allows residents to explore the top 40-plus action items that were completed in the last five years.
City Launches Interactive Website Celebrating 2020 Strategic Plan Milestones
Today in SCV History (Feb. 12)
1879 - Mint Canyon School District organized. (Merged into Sulphur Springs Union in 1944.) [story]
Mint Canyon School
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Tops 25,000 Cases; County Urges Precaution Ahead of Holiday Weekend
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 160 new deaths and 3,489 new cases of COVID-19, with 25,061 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Tops 25,000 Cases; County Urges Precaution Ahead of Holiday Weekend
Academy Announces Oscars Shortlists
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences recently announced shortlists in nine categories for the 93rd Academy Awards
Academy Announces Oscars Shortlists
Feb. 18: SCV Water Public Outreach, Legislation Committee Virtual Meeting
The SCV Water Agency will hold its Public Outreach and Legislation Committee meeting virtually Thursday, Feb. 18, at 5:30 p.m.
Feb. 18: SCV Water Public Outreach, Legislation Committee Virtual Meeting
Valencia-Based LYFE Networks Expands Client Roster, Signs Contract with CBS Studios
Valencia-based LYFE Networks, Southern California’s most trusted IT support partner, has signed an agreement with CBS Television Studios to provide support and help manage the media giant’s IT infrastructure.
Valencia-Based LYFE Networks Expands Client Roster, Signs Contract with CBS Studios
Newhallywood Film Festival Revisits ‘Silent Era’ Scandals, Tragedies
Did you know that the “Silent Era” of film was struck with countless scandals and tragedies? This year, we’ll delve into some of these infamous events that rocked the silent film world during the second annual Newhallywood Silent Film Festival.
Newhallywood Film Festival Revisits ‘Silent Era’ Scandals, Tragedies
Public Input Encouraged for SCV Water’s Management Plan
Join the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency (SCV Water) on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., to learn about and provide input on our Urban Water Management Plan (UWMP) Update.
Public Input Encouraged for SCV Water’s Management Plan
Feb. 27: Zonta LifeForward Virtual Business Workshop
Zonta of Santa Clarita Valley will be hosting a virtual business workshop, “You Have a Business Idea – Now What?”, Saturday, Feb. 27, from 10:00 a.m. - 11:15 a.m.
Feb. 27: Zonta LifeForward Virtual Business Workshop
GO! Santa Clarita Returning with Expanded Service
Santa Clarita Transit is excited to welcome back a new and improved GO! Santa Clarita transit service.
GO! Santa Clarita Returning with Expanded Service
Today in SCV History (Feb. 11)
1970 - Groundbreaking of County Civic Center in Valencia [story]
Civic Center
Blood Drive Held in Remembrance of Wolf Creek Co-owner
Santa Clarita Valley community members rallied Wednesday for a blood drive held in remembrance of Wolf Creek Brewery co-owner Rob McFerren, who lost his battle with cancer in December.
Blood Drive Held in Remembrance of Wolf Creek Co-owner
%d bloggers like this: