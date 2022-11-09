SCV Chamber Invites Members To Join a Business Council

The SCV Chamber’s Business Councils provide a channel for members to be actively involved in discussing issues, solving problems and implementing special projects and events.

SCV Chamber members help to prioritize and bring a focus to the business needs of the SCV, and to take community leadership roles in addressing these needs. Councils also offer members an opportunity for sector-specific networking. Access to participating in a Business Council is included in Chamber membership.

Below are the available councils:

-The Ambassador Committee is responsible for promoting the SCV Chamber and membership as well as assisting at events, attending grand openings and more.

-The Latino Business Alliance works to promote Latino-owned businesses as well as enhance a company’s efforts with Latino businesses and customers.

Events are quarterly.

-The SCV Chamber’s young professionals business council, NextSCV, aims to develop the next generation of leaders in the Santa Clarita Valley through personal and professional development, civic engagement and network building opportunities.

Events are quarterly.

-The Small Business Council focuses on three main objectives: Advises the SCV Chamber on small business related issues and programming and networking opportunities; Supports the Chamber’s “Retail Walks” with elected officials; and helps promote the nationwide “Small Business Saturday” program.

-The SCV Chamber’s Non-Profit Council provides business resources for our local non-profit leaders to help them connect, grow and learn about valuable information so they can successfully meet their organization’s mission and goals.

Events are quarterly.

-The Government Affairs Council convenes monthly to discuss policy decisions on local, county, state, and federal levels. Events are monthly.

To become a member of the SCV Chamber of Commerce visit the website.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...