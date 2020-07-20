SCV Chamber Joins California Coalition for Safe Reopening

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce has joined local chambers, businesses and trade associations in the California Coalition for Safe Reopening.
Responding to the current COVID-19 emergency, the Coalition advocates for safe, reasonable, and predictable reopening plans in California that ensure the health of every resident, worker, and customer.
“Now is the time for our Chamber, your Voice of Business, to be advocating for a safe and reasonable re-opening plan for our businesses to ensure once we open, we stay open,” said Nancy Starczyk, chair of the SCV Chamber Board, in a statement Monday. “Our Chamber has been at the forefront advocating to our local, state and federal representatives during this pandemic, and bringing the necessary resources to our business community in this time of need.”
The Coalition has formed the Three Point Economic and Public Health Recovery Plan, which was formed following Governor Newsom’s order to temporarily close indoor dining and operations for restaurants in 19 counties less than a month after allowing them to reopen.
The plan includes the following:
* Require the state to use emergency funds to supplement funding for county health departments and enforcement divisions that oversee adherence to reopening regulations. That would include authorizing counties to grant immediate reopening for all restaurants and bars that demonstrate compliance with that county’s reopening regulations, in accordance with state regulations.
* The creation of a California COVID-19 Emergency Business Interruption Fund to provide grants to businesses to cover expenses related to safe reopening in June 2020, as well as all losses including displaced revenue related to the July 1st closure order and future unanticipated closures.
* Creation of a Safe Reopening Task Force which would work directly with state and local officials in the implementation of Mandatory Testing and creation of Recovery Centers as the dual alternative to shutting down segments of the economy.
“The SCV Chamber has been working diligently to advocate for our businesses and with our Impact SCV, our advocacy messaging program, our advocacy work has never been more important,” stated Ivan Volschenk, Managing Partner for Evolve Business Strategies, which manages the SCV Chamber. “We have launched the Three Point Economic and Public Health Recovery Plan campaign and ask all members of our community to sign onto the coalition. When we all speak with one voice and take action, we amplify The Voice of Business.”
The SCV Chamber’s Impact SCV page can be found on their website, www.scvchamber.com under the advocacy tab. Impact SCV is a direct messaging program that allows community members to sign their name onto a letter and it will be automatically sent to our elected officials.
For any questions about the coalition, or if you need assistance signing onto the campaign, email hello@scvchamber.com.
About the California Coalition for Safe Reopening
The California Coalition for Safe Reopening consists of local chambers of commerce and business and trade associations. Responding to the current COVID-19 emergency, the Coalition advocates for safe, reasonable, and predictable reopening plans in California that ensure the health of every resident, worker, and customer.
About the SCV Chamber of Commerce
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce is the largest business membership organization in the Santa Clarita Valley representing more than 65,000 member employees. The Chamber serves as “The Voice of Business” working as the SCV’s leading business advocacy organization in the third-largest city in the County of Los Angeles. Founded in 1923, the Chamber works to advocate for, educate and connect the business community.
