SCV Chamber Joins National Initiative to Address Inequality of Opportunity

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce is partnering with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce on a national initiative to address inequality of opportunity, SCV Chamber officials said Friday.

“The moral case for greater diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workplace is indisputable, and there’s overwhelming evidence that greater diversity benefits the American economy, businesses, communities and employees,” said U.S. Chamber President Suzanne Clark. “We are proud to partner with the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce on this initiative and help develop a robust plan of action.”

The SCV Chamber will join the U.S. Chamber’s national town hall event on June 25 where business and community leaders will discuss concrete actions that can be taken by government and the private sector to address inequality through education, employment, entrepreneurship, and criminal justice reform.

As a partner on this important national initiative, the SCV Chamber will host local and industry dialogues to further to discussion.

“We stand in solidarity against all forms of racism and support diversity, equity and inclusion in our economy,” said Ivan Volschenk, managing partner for Evolve Business Strategies which manages the SCV Chamber.

“We look forward to working with the US Chamber of Commerce, the worlds largest organization representing business of all sizes across every sector of the economy to address this issue with a robust plan of action.”

About the SCV Chamber

The SCV Chamber is the largest business membership organization in the Santa Clarita Valley representing more than 65,000 member employees. The Chamber serves as “The Voice of Business” working as the SCV’s leading business advocacy organization in the third-largest city in the county of Los Angeles. Founded in 1923, the Chamber works to advocate for, educate and connect the business community.