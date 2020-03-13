SCV Chamber of Commerce Cancels, Postpones Upcoming Events

The SCV Chamber of Commerce announced the cancellation or postponing of their events through March 31, 2020 due to concerns of COVID-19.

The SCV Chamber of Commerce said the following to members in an email:

“Your health and well being are of critical importance to us.

Given the current state of the COVID-19 global outbreak and in light of the World Health Organization’s official pandemic declaration this morning, the SCV Chamber has made the difficult, but important decision to cancel or postpone our events through March 31, 2020, including the following:

March Business After Hours Mixer at Embassy Suites (03/18)

#EmpoweringWomen Lunch (03/19)

NextSCV with Past Chairs (03/25)

Non-Profit Seminar (03/26)

MIA of SCV (03/26)

As a place where business owners and community leaders gather to connect with each other, we believe we have a critical responsibility to prioritize the safety and health of our members and the community at this time and to be proactive in our efforts to help mitigate and prevent the spread of this unpredictable virus.

In partnership with other organizations in our community, we will continue working with the City of Santa Clarita and following the direction of the LA County Department of Health as it relates to COVID-19.

We look forward to resuming our educational programming and events in the very near future and will be in contact with all event registrants about our rescheduled dates.

The SCV Chamber appreciates your support and understanding.”

For more information about the SCV Chamber of Commerce, visit https://www.scvchamber.com/cpages/home.