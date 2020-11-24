SCV Chamber of Commerce Participates in Small Business Saturday

The SCV Chamber of Commerce announced its participation as a Neighborhood Champion during the 11th annual Small Business Saturday on Nov. 28 to help encourage residents to support small businesses.

The SCV Chamber of Commerce will lead the charge for a second year in bringing the community together safely to support local small businesses around the Santa Clarita Valley.

“We are pleased to announce our efforts to promote a safe Small Business Saturday, especially with the year our business community has endured,” stated Nancy Starczyk, chair of the SCV chamber board. “Our involvement in making this day a success will bring a huge impact for our community and encourage new, local businesses to reside in the Santa Clarita Valley.”

Included in the efforts of Small Business Saturday, the Chamber has paseo banners installed around the Santa Clarita Valley to encourage residents to make a big impact by shopping small.

Small businesses are the backbone of our economy and the SCV Chamber has taken a leadership role this year to ensure our businesses continue to thrive.

“Despite 2020 having an enormous impact on our community as a whole,” stated Ivan Volschenk, Managing Partner of Evolve Business Strategies which manages the SCV Chamber, “we are excited to rally our community together on Nov. 28 in a safe and socially distanced manner to ensure we all shop local and support our local restaurants to promote our small businesses and support the movement.”

“Especially with the most recent order, now more than ever, with one purchase at a time, we are helping our community thrive and making a big impact by shopping small,” said Volschenk.

For more information on Small Business Saturday, or if businesses are interested in receiving Small Business Saturday recyclable bags to give to their customers, email hello@scvchamber.com to schedule a time.

Bags are limited.