November 24
2003 - Ruth Newhall, longtime co-owner/editor of The Signal, dies in Berkeley [story]
Ruth Newhall
SCV Chamber of Commerce Participates in Small Business Saturday
| Monday, Nov 23, 2020
covid relief grants small business

The SCV Chamber of Commerce announced its participation as a Neighborhood Champion during the 11th annual Small Business Saturday on Nov. 28 to help encourage residents to support small businesses.

The SCV Chamber of Commerce will lead the charge for a second year in bringing the community together safely to support local small businesses around the Santa Clarita Valley.

“We are pleased to announce our efforts to promote a safe Small Business Saturday, especially with the year our business community has endured,” stated Nancy Starczyk, chair of the SCV chamber board. “Our involvement in making this day a success will bring a huge impact for our community and encourage new, local businesses to reside in the Santa Clarita Valley.”

Included in the efforts of Small Business Saturday, the Chamber has paseo banners installed around the Santa Clarita Valley to encourage residents to make a big impact by shopping small.

Small businesses are the backbone of our economy and the SCV Chamber has taken a leadership role this year to ensure our businesses continue to thrive.

“Despite 2020 having an enormous impact on our community as a whole,” stated Ivan Volschenk, Managing Partner of Evolve Business Strategies which manages the SCV Chamber, “we are excited to rally our community together on Nov. 28 in a safe and socially distanced manner to ensure we all shop local and support our local restaurants to promote our small businesses and support the movement.”

“Especially with the most recent order, now more than ever, with one purchase at a time, we are helping our community thrive and making a big impact by shopping small,” said Volschenk.

For more information on Small Business Saturday, or if businesses are interested in receiving Small Business Saturday recyclable bags to give to their customers, email hello@scvchamber.com to schedule a time.

Bags are limited.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
SCV Chamber of Commerce Participates in Small Business Saturday
The SCV Chamber of Commerce announced their participation as a Neighborhood Champion during the 11th annual Small Business Saturday on Nov. 28, 2020, to help encourage residents to support small businesses.
SCV Chamber of Commerce Participates in Small Business Saturday
AMS Fulfillment Employees ‘Adopt a Family’ for Thanksgiving
Advantage Media Services, Inc. has partnered with the Val Verde Sheriff's Youth Activity League for the tenth year in a row to help give families in need a Thanksgiving meal through YAL's 'Adopt a Family' program.
AMS Fulfillment Employees ‘Adopt a Family’ for Thanksgiving
L.A. County Offering Meal Assistance to Families and Seniors
Los Angeles County is offering a number of resources to help families and seniors with meal assistance during the holiday season.
L.A. County Offering Meal Assistance to Families and Seniors
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Over Weekend, SCV Sees 436 New Cases, 1 New Death
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday reported 8 new deaths and the county's highest-ever daily number of new confirmed cases of COVID-19 -- 6,124 since Sunday -- as unincorporated Canyon Country recorded its first COVID fatality over the weekend.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Over Weekend, SCV Sees 436 New Cases, 1 New Death
Santa Clarita Officials Call for Hearing on L.A. County Outdoor Dining Ban
The city of Santa Clarita is calling for the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health to justify the new Health Officer Order update that bans outdoor dining for at least the next three weeks starting Wednesday.
Santa Clarita Officials Call for Hearing on L.A. County Outdoor Dining Ban
November 24: Santa Clarita City Council Special, Regular Meetings
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold special and regular meetings at City Hall on Tuesday, November 24, and hear public comments from citizens virtually via Zoom.
November 24: Santa Clarita City Council Special, Regular Meetings
Barger Opposes Additional COVID-19 Restrictions on Businesses
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger will oppose the county Department of Public Health’s decision to prohibit outdoor dining and further restrictions including another "Safer at Home" order, she said in a statement Monday morning.
Barger Opposes Additional COVID-19 Restrictions on Businesses
L.A. County to Prohibit Dining as COVID-19 Numbers Keep Climbing
Los Angeles County Public Health Department officials on Sunday reported the county’s five-day average COVID-19 case rate had reached more than 4,000, prompting another tightening of pandemic safeguards and restrictions, including restricting dining at restaurants, breweries, wineries and bars.
L.A. County to Prohibit Dining as COVID-19 Numbers Keep Climbing
Forecast: COVID-19 Cases Could Double by Inauguration Day
Researchers who correctly forecasted the growth of COVID-19 infections over the summer issued a warning Monday that cases could nearly double by Inauguration Day, January 20, when presumptive President-elect Joe Biden is to be sworn into office.
Forecast: COVID-19 Cases Could Double by Inauguration Day
California Retailers Association Releases Safe Holiday Shopping Video
The California Retailers Association released a safe holiday shopping video with guidelines and best practices to help employees and consumers be safe during the holiday season.
California Retailers Association Releases Safe Holiday Shopping Video
Nov. 24: Public Hearing on Housing Project Near Castaic High School
Los Angeles County supervisors are expected to conduct a public hearing Tuesday for the proposed development of nearly 140 homes next to Castaic High School.
Nov. 24: Public Hearing on Housing Project Near Castaic High School
CHP Sets Thanksgiving Holiday Maximum Enforcement Period
To encourage safe travel during the Thanksgiving holiday, the California Highway Patrol will enact a Maximum Enforcement Period beginning at 6:01 p.m. on Wednesday, November 25, and continuing through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, November 29.
CHP Sets Thanksgiving Holiday Maximum Enforcement Period
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: 357,451 Cases in L.A. County, 8,634 Cases in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Friday reported 35 new deaths and 4,272 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 countywide.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: 357,451 Cases in L.A. County, 8,634 Cases in SCV
Muelhberger, Blackwell Families File Wrongful Death Lawsuits Against Hart District
The families of Gracie Muehlberger and Dominic Blackwell, the two students who died during the Saugus High School shooting filed wrongful death lawsuits Monday against the William S. Hart Union High School District.
Muelhberger, Blackwell Families File Wrongful Death Lawsuits Against Hart District
COC Theatre’s Production of ‘Woyzeck’ Now Streaming
The College of the Canyons Theatre Department’s recorded production of “Woyzeck” is available to stream online for free now through Saturday, Dec. 12.
COC Theatre’s Production of ‘Woyzeck’ Now Streaming
Santa Clarita, SCVEDC Award COVID Relief Grants to Small Businesses
City of Santa Clarita and Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation officials said Friday that 149 small businesses within the SCV have been approved to receive one-time COVID relief grants of up to $5,000 per business as reimbursement for COVID-related expenses.
Santa Clarita, SCVEDC Award COVID Relief Grants to Small Businesses
Princess Cruises Extends Sailing Operations Pause into 2021
Valencia, California-based Princess Cruises is extending its pause in global sailing operations in response to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention “Framework for Conditional Sailing Order” pertaining to the resumption of U.S. cruise operations.
Princess Cruises Extends Sailing Operations Pause into 2021
Santa Clarita Inclusive Play Area Named a ‘Project of the Year’
The American Public Works Association’s Southern California Chapter has recognized the Inclusive Play Area at Santa Clarita's Canyon Country Park as one of its 2020 'Projects of the Year.'
Santa Clarita Inclusive Play Area Named a ‘Project of the Year’
Newhall School District OK’s Preschool Reopenings
The Newhall School District has decided to allow preschool reopenings, giving their preschool program director the green light to reopen three preschool sites.
Newhall School District OK’s Preschool Reopenings
Health Officials Urge Americans to Stay Home for Thanksgiving
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to worsen across the country, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday asked Americans to stay home for Thanksgiving and only celebrate with people they live with.
Health Officials Urge Americans to Stay Home for Thanksgiving
