header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
73°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
April 28
1943 - August Rübel, owner of Rancho Camulos, is killed when the ambulance he's driving hits a German land mine in North Africa [story]
August Rubel
SCV Chamber Of Commerce Thanks First Responders and Raises Money For Local Businesses
| Wednesday, Apr 28, 2021

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce has raised over $40,000 in their First Responder Gratitude Campaign, buying gift cards from chamber member businesses to give to local first responders, and infuse money back into the economy.

The Campaign, with Lead Sponsor, Sand Canyon Country Club who matched up to $15,000, ran through the month of March and exceeded its initial goal. In addition to the more than $40,000 raised, Six Flags Magic Mountain has donated 2,400 theme park tickets to the campaign as well.

“This campaign is another example of our local SCV Chamber working collaboratively and going above and beyond during the pandemic to support our businesses, first responders and community,” stated Santa Clarita City Mayor Bill Miranda. “I am beyond proud of our full community, how they have come together, and made each of us SCV proud, and proving that we are better together.”

The concept for the campaign came to the Chamber from local resident, Janine Cooper Ayres, who was moved by all the first responders have done. The Chamber evolved Ayres’ idea into the Gratitude Campaign to also support local businesses and began raising funds to launch the campaign.

The Gratitude Campaign had a goal of raising $30,000 during the month of March, and at the conclusion of the campaign, businesses, and residents, came together to far exceed the initial goal. The money raised is going directly into the local economy to support small businesses in the form of gift cards purchased. The delivery of gift cards to the first responders will occur over the next two weeks.

“We couldn’t thank our first responders enough for taking care of us during the pandemic,” stated Ivan Volschenk, Managing Partner at Evolve Business Strategies, which manages the SCV Chamber of Commerce. “Exceeding our goal and being able to inject over $40,000 into the local economy while thanking our first responders is a proud moment. We thank the major sponsors for their generous contributions and to every small dollar donation for making this a huge success.”

The SCV Chamber thanks everyone in the Santa Clarita Valley for participating and allowing for this campaign to be successful. Sponsors for the Campaign included, Lead Sponsor, Sand Canyon Country Club and Major Donors, Six Flags Magic Mountain, Valencia Car Wash and Westfield Valencia Town Center. The Chamber commends all the local individual and business who donated during this time as well.

“It is our honor and privilege to provide Six Flags Magic Mountain tickets to our local first responders. We thank them from the bottom of our hearts for all they do for our community and for our businesses each and every day,” stated Don McCoy, Park President of Six Flags Magic Mountain. “Inviting them to the park for a day of fun and excitement is a small token of our deepest appreciation for all their great efforts to keep us safe.”

Yesterday, the SCV Chamber and Mayor Bill Miranda presented their first donation to the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital team. They will be continuing handing out the donations over the next two weeks.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL BUSINESS LINKS
LOCAL BUSINESS HEADLINES
04-28-2021 SCV Chamber Of Commerce Thanks First Responders and Raises Money For Local Businesses
04-27-2021 SCV Water Reschedules Public Hearing on Water Shortage Contingency Plan
04-27-2021 Southern California Bancorp Announces Acquisition of Bank of Santa Clarita
04-26-2021 SCV Water’s Virtual Gardening Class to Highlight Irrigation Basics for a Sustainable Landscape
04-26-2021 SCV Groundwater Sustainability Agency Seeks Advisory Committee Members
> FULL BUSINESS ARCHIVE
FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
05-29-2020 Donaldson Co. Declares Cash Dividend
05-11-2020 Appeals Court Rules for Valencia Developer Over SCOPE
04-27-2020 Bank of Santa Clarita’s Earnings Growth Continues
> MORE FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
MARKETS & METALS
CURRENCY CONVERTER
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
LASD Asks For Public Help Finding Missing Santa Clarita Man
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public's help to locate a missing Santa Clarita man.
LASD Asks For Public Help Finding Missing Santa Clarita Man
SCV Water Asks For Public Comment On New Water Management Plan
SCV Water has open a 30 day public comment period on their Urban Water Management Plan current draft, as part of their plan to ensure adequate long-term water quality and supplies.
SCV Water Asks For Public Comment On New Water Management Plan
Zonta SCV To Host 36th Annual “Women In Service Celebration”
Zonta Club of Santa Clarita will be hosting their 36th annual Women in Service Celebration, to honor 17 women serving the Santa Clarita Valley.
Zonta SCV To Host 36th Annual “Women In Service Celebration”
Hart District Schools Get National And State Recognition
All six comprehensive high schools in the William S. Hart Union High School District; Canyon, Golden Valley, Hart, Saugus, Valencia and West Ranch, have been ranked in the top 12 percent of public high schools in the country by U.S. News & World Report.
Hart District Schools Get National And State Recognition
City Anticipates Revenue Increases In Next Year’s Budget
City Manager Ken Striplin reported Monday on the draft budget for the upcoming fiscal year, delivering his report to the Santa Clarita City Council Budget Committee, which consists of Mayor Bill Miranda and Mayor Pro Tem Laurene Weste.
City Anticipates Revenue Increases In Next Year’s Budget
SCV Chamber Of Commerce Thanks First Responders and Raises Money For Local Businesses
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce has raised over $40,000 in their First Responder Gratitude Campaign, buying gift cards from chamber member businesses to give to local first responders, and infuse money back into the economy. 
SCV Chamber Of Commerce Thanks First Responders and Raises Money For Local Businesses
Community Continues To Weigh In On Hart Mascot During Public Forum
Hart High School officials held an online forum Monday night, inviting members of the community to contribute their opinions on whether to change the Indian mascot. 
Community Continues To Weigh In On Hart Mascot During Public Forum
Firefighters Respond to Castaic Brush Fire
Firefighters battled a brush fire in Castaic Wednesday afternoon, but had to restrict their ground attack due to the fire’s proximity to a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department bomb squad training facility.
Firefighters Respond to Castaic Brush Fire
Sammy Clarita Unveils New Look For The Cube
Sammy Clarita, Santa Clarita's official mascot, showed off a new look to promote the opening of three new city facilities and the debut of his third book.
Sammy Clarita Unveils New Look For The Cube
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Cases Throughout L.A. County Skilled Nursing Facilities Drop; SCV Totals 27,688 Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday 31 new deaths and 341 new cases of COVID-19, with 27,688 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Cases Throughout L.A. County Skilled Nursing Facilities Drop; SCV Totals 27,688 Cases
Prosecutors Charge 33-Year-Old Santa Clarita Man With Rape Of 14-Year-Old
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Special Victims Unit detectives are investigating a 33-year-old Santa Clarita man suspected of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl he solicited using an online teen chat room, officials confirmed Tuesday.
Prosecutors Charge 33-Year-Old Santa Clarita Man With Rape Of 14-Year-Old
SCV Motorcycle Deputy Injured In Collision With Big Rig
A Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station motorcycle deputy and a big rig were involved in a traffic collision in Valencia Wednesday morning.
SCV Motorcycle Deputy Injured In Collision With Big Rig
Today in SCV History (April 28)
1943 - August Rübel, owner of Rancho Camulos, is killed when the ambulance he's driving hits a German land mine in North Africa [story]
August Rubel
Lisa Zamroz Named New Lady Mustangs Head Basketball Coach
Former Mustang point guard and assistant coach Lisa Zamroz has been hired as the next TMU Women's Basketball head coach.
Lisa Zamroz Named New Lady Mustangs Head Basketball Coach
CIF-SS, Wilson Sporting Goods Announce Five-Year Ball Partnership
The CIF Southern Section and Wilson Sporting Goods Co. announced Tuesday a five-year partnership for Wilson to be the Official Championship Ball in the CIF-SS sports of football, boys and girls basketball, and boys and girls soccer commencing with the 2021-2022 school year.
CIF-SS, Wilson Sporting Goods Announce Five-Year Ball Partnership
City Hosting “Hit the Trail” Community Bike Ride
Bring the whole family together and explore the city of Santa Clarita’s bike trail system on the 2021 Hit the Trail Community Bike Ride on Saturday, May 15, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
City Hosting “Hit the Trail” Community Bike Ride
AltaSea, CSUN Launching Aquaculture Webinar Series
AltaSea at the Port of Los Angeles, in collaboration with Cal State Northridge’s Institute for Sustainability and The Los Angeles Coalition for the Economy & Jobs, announced a series of webinars focused on aquaculture, called “Blue + Green 2021.”
AltaSea, CSUN Launching Aquaculture Webinar Series
SCV Water Reschedules Public Hearing on Water Shortage Contingency Plan
SCV Water has moved its Board of Directors virtual public hearings on the Water Shortage Contingency Plan and Ordinance from April 26 to June 9 at 6:30 p.m.
SCV Water Reschedules Public Hearing on Water Shortage Contingency Plan
Southern California Bancorp Announces Acquisition of Bank of Santa Clarita
Southern California Bancorp, the holding company for Bank of Southern California, N.A., and Bank of Santa Clarita jointly announce the signing of a definitive merger agreement pursuant to which Southern California Bancorp will acquire Bank of Santa Clarita through the merger of Bank of Santa Clarita with and into Bank of Southern California
Southern California Bancorp Announces Acquisition of Bank of Santa Clarita
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Inching Closer to Yellow Tier; SCV Totals 27,686 Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 26 new deaths and 326 new cases of COVID-19, with 27,686 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Inching Closer to Yellow Tier; SCV Totals 27,686 Cases
CDC: Fully Vaccinated Americans Can Now Unmask at Small Outdoor Gatherings
While life isn’t quite back to normal yet, the CDC says inoculated people can now unmask for small outdoor gatherings.
CDC: Fully Vaccinated Americans Can Now Unmask at Small Outdoor Gatherings
L.A. County Aligning with New CDC Mask Guidelines
Los Angeles County will be adjusting our Health Officer Order shortly to align with the recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on when and where people need to wear masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
L.A. County Aligning with New CDC Mask Guidelines
%d bloggers like this: