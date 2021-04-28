SCV Chamber Of Commerce Thanks First Responders and Raises Money For Local Businesses

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce has raised over $40,000 in their First Responder Gratitude Campaign, buying gift cards from chamber member businesses to give to local first responders, and infuse money back into the economy.

The Campaign, with Lead Sponsor, Sand Canyon Country Club who matched up to $15,000, ran through the month of March and exceeded its initial goal. In addition to the more than $40,000 raised, Six Flags Magic Mountain has donated 2,400 theme park tickets to the campaign as well.

“This campaign is another example of our local SCV Chamber working collaboratively and going above and beyond during the pandemic to support our businesses, first responders and community,” stated Santa Clarita City Mayor Bill Miranda. “I am beyond proud of our full community, how they have come together, and made each of us SCV proud, and proving that we are better together.”

The concept for the campaign came to the Chamber from local resident, Janine Cooper Ayres, who was moved by all the first responders have done. The Chamber evolved Ayres’ idea into the Gratitude Campaign to also support local businesses and began raising funds to launch the campaign.

The Gratitude Campaign had a goal of raising $30,000 during the month of March, and at the conclusion of the campaign, businesses, and residents, came together to far exceed the initial goal. The money raised is going directly into the local economy to support small businesses in the form of gift cards purchased. The delivery of gift cards to the first responders will occur over the next two weeks.

“We couldn’t thank our first responders enough for taking care of us during the pandemic,” stated Ivan Volschenk, Managing Partner at Evolve Business Strategies, which manages the SCV Chamber of Commerce. “Exceeding our goal and being able to inject over $40,000 into the local economy while thanking our first responders is a proud moment. We thank the major sponsors for their generous contributions and to every small dollar donation for making this a huge success.”

The SCV Chamber thanks everyone in the Santa Clarita Valley for participating and allowing for this campaign to be successful. Sponsors for the Campaign included, Lead Sponsor, Sand Canyon Country Club and Major Donors, Six Flags Magic Mountain, Valencia Car Wash and Westfield Valencia Town Center. The Chamber commends all the local individual and business who donated during this time as well.

“It is our honor and privilege to provide Six Flags Magic Mountain tickets to our local first responders. We thank them from the bottom of our hearts for all they do for our community and for our businesses each and every day,” stated Don McCoy, Park President of Six Flags Magic Mountain. “Inviting them to the park for a day of fun and excitement is a small token of our deepest appreciation for all their great efforts to keep us safe.”

Yesterday, the SCV Chamber and Mayor Bill Miranda presented their first donation to the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital team. They will be continuing handing out the donations over the next two weeks.

