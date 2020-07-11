SCV Chamber Offering Business Resource Webinars

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce is offering business resource webinars throughout the month of July.

For more information or to register, see below.

Resilience

Managing Your Mental Health Wellness During Uncertain Times

When: Monday, July 13, at 11:00 a.m.

Cost: Free

During this pandemic, our minds and mental strength have been put to the test, both personally and professionally. Our mental health allows us to determine how we handle stress and make healthy choices.

Join Dr. Leanor Johansen, Clinical Psychologist, with the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health as she presents Resilience: Managing your Mental Health & Wellness During Uncertain Times. This presentation is for business professionals, students, and members of the community at large as we all learn to navigate through new challenges by maintaining our own mental health and well being. Come and learn techniques designed to cope through the pandemic by staying physically and mentally healthy and safe.

This presentation will cover:

﻿ – Managing your mental health and well being

– Exploring the relationship between mind and body wellness

– Developing coping skills and tools

– Recognizing symptoms of fear and anxiety and what to do

– Creating a healthy work at home environment

– TIPS for parents or students living together while quarantined

– TIPS for managing the quarantine alone or with pets

– Fears related to COVID and unemployment

– Reopening your business safely

– Mental Health Resources

If you have any questions, please submit them ahead of time by emailing hello@scvchamber.com. All questions will be anonymous.

To register, click [here].

2020 Sacramento Update

A Current Affairs Forum Series

When: Friday, July 17, at 2:00 p.m.

Cost: No cost to members | non-members: $15

Join us for a special 2020 Sacramento Update from our state officials, including Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis.

As we continue to deal with the global pandemic and the reopening of our businesses, its vital to hear from our elected officials and have the opportunity to interact with them.

Join us to connect with our following representatives:

– Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis

– State Treasurer Fiona Ma

– Assemblywoman Christy Smith

Sponsorship opportunities are available. Please email hello@scvchamber.com to receive details.

If you have any questions, please submit them by COB Wednesday, July 15 to hello@scvchamber.com.

To register, click [here].

NextSCV Webinar Series

Networking & 30 Second Pitch

When: Friday, July 24, at 2:00 p.m.

Cost: Free

NextSCV’s webinar series is wrapping up with a Networking & 30 Second Pitch discussion.

﻿Join Mike Bjorkman, with Team Bjorkman and California Leasing, as he discusses the importance of networking and how your 30 second elevator pitch can make a difference in the impression you leave.

Whether you’re in a Zoom meeting or in-person, this discussion will inform you about the importance of making sure you are heard and how to stand out in a crowd.

To register, click [here].