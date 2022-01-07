SCV Chamber Offers 2022 Employment Law Update

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce will offer area businesses an updated look at employment laws impacting the business community in 2022.

Titled “Be Afraid, Be VERY Afraid,” the seminar will be held March 7 at the Hyatt Regency Valencia, 24500 Town Center Drive, Valencia, 91355.

Presented by the Santa Clarita law firm of Poole, Shaffery & Koegle, LLP the event begins with breakfast at 7:30 a.m. The presentation will begin at 8 a.m.

Attorneys David Poole and Brian Koegle will present important updates and ongoing concerns of California employment law that may impact Santa Clarita Valley businesses.

Tickets are $65 for SCV Chamber members and $75 for non-members.

Register at www.scvchamber.com

