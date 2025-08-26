SCV Chamber Offers Business Councils for Members

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce is the largest business membership organization in the Santa Clarita Valley, representing more than 65,000 member employees. Among the initiatives to empower SCV Chamber members are various Business Councils.

The Chamber serves as “The Voice of Business” working as the leading business advocacy organization in the third largest city in the county of Los Angeles.

Founded in 1923, the Chamber works to advocate for, educate and connect the business community.

For information on SCV Chamber membership visit www.scvchamber.com.

The Business Councils include:

Government Affairs Council

The Government Affairs Council convenes each month virtually to discuss policy decisions at the local, county, state and federal levels. If you would like to attend future meetings, email hello@scvchamber.com. (Members only).

The next meeting will be held on September 10 at 10:30 AM. Members are encouraged to submit an Action Item for consideration if they have a legislative or policy matter they would like discussed

Small Business Council

The Small Business Council focuses on three main objectives: Advises the SCV Chamber on small business related issues and programming and networking opportunities; Supports the Chamber’s “Retail Walks” with elected officials; and helps promote the nationwide “Small Business Saturday” program.

Latino Businss Alliance

﻿The LBA works to promote Latino-owned businesses as well as enhance a company’s efforts with Latino businesses and customers.

Black Business Council

The Black Business Council works to inspire, empower and promote the economic growth and sustainability of black businesses, entrepreneurs, and professionals within the Santa Clarita Valley.

API Business Council

The Asian Pacific Island Council works to identify and advance API-owned businesses and business leaders in the Santa Clarita Valley. The Council develops programs and offers resources to strengthen the API business community.

NextSCV

﻿The SCV Chamber’s young professionals business council, NextSCV, aims to develop the next generation of leaders in the Santa Clarita Valley through personal and professional development, civic engagement and networking.

Non-Profit Council

The SCV Chamber’s Non-Profit Council provides business resources for local non-profit leaders to help them connect, grow and learn about valuable information so they can successfully meet their organization’s mission and goals.

If you are interested in joining the councils please email hello@scvchamber.com.

