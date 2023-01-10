SCV Chamber Opens Business Choice Awards Nominations

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced nominations are officially open for the Santa Clarita Valley Business Choice Awards and will remain open till Tuesday, Jan. 31. Selected honorees will be announced the week of Feb. 6.

The SCV Chamber is pleased to announce honorees for the Lifetime Achievement Award and Cheri Fleming Heart of the Community Award which will be presented at the Chamber’s Centennial Celebration.

Lifetime Achievement Award: Senator Scott Wilk

Cheri Fleming Heart of the Community Award: Leon Worden

“Senator Scott Wilk has been a true champion for the business community whose positive influence on the Santa Clarita Valley and California spans decades,” said Ivan Volschenk, President/CEO of the SCV Chamber. “Leon Worden’s passion and leadership with the SCV Historical Society to preserve our community’s history has been a true labor of love and we salute him.”

The Business Choice Awards categories are:

— Non-Profit of the Year: A non-profit that has demonstrated excellence in their mission and purpose.

— Rising Star: A company or young professional whose record reflects ongoing and exceptional growth in contribution to the business community and support of the Chamber.

— Entrepreneurial Spirit: A person or a growing/developing business that exemplifies a strong entrepreneurial spirit and a positive attitude.

— Business of the Year: A business that has shown resilience or great achievements and is a strong supporter of the business community and Chamber.

“We look forward to the community nominating worthy businesses that can be honored for this year’s Business Choice Awards and celebrated at the Centennial Celebration,” said Becki Robb, Chair of the SCV Chamber Board. “We encourage everyone to nominate as many businesses they would like and share their stories with us.”

In addition, the SCV Chamber is asking businesses to reach out and share how long they have been in business and members of the Chamber. There will be special recognitions throughout the evening and throughout the Chamber’s centennial celebration year for all our businesses. Email hello@scvchamber.com with the relevant information you would like to share.

“The Santa Clarita Valley continues to be one of the greatest places to live and work and we look forward to honoring the businesses that help make our valley so special,” said Volschenk. “Our Centennial Celebration will be a celebration of our members and all those that have contributed throughout our 100-year history. We look forward to celebrating this year’s honorees and look forward to seeing everyone at this special celebration.”

Nomination forms can be requested by emailing hello@scvchamber.com or by visiting www.SCVChamber.com and downloading the form.

The Centennial Celebration Awards + Installation will be held on Thursday, Feb. 23, at The Canyon Country Community Center.

Chiquita Canyon returns as Title Sponsor and Platinum sponsors include the Burrtec Waste Industries, City of Santa Clarita, Kaiser Permanente, Kiwi Restaurant Partners, Shadowbox Studios and Supervisor Kathryn Barger.

To become a sponsor of the SCV Chamber’s Centennial Celebration Awards + Installation, you can email hello@scvchamber.com for more information.

Tickets for the Centennial Celebration Awards + Installation are $150 each. Visit the SCV Chamber for reservations.

The SCV Chamber is the largest business membership organization in the SCV representing more than 65,000 member employees. Founded in 1923, the SCV Chamber works to advocate for, educate and connect the SCV business community.

