SCV Chamber Opens Nominations for 2021 Business Choice Awards

Uploaded: , Friday, Nov 19, 2021

By Press Release

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced nominations for the 2021 Santa Clarita Valley Business Choice Awards have officially opened and will remain open until Friday, Dec. 31, 2021.

The honorees will be announced the week of Jan. 10, 2022.

“This year continued to be challenging for our local businesses as the economy fully reopened and we look forward to honoring this year’s Business Choice Awards at our annual Awards and Installation,” said John Vance, Chair of the SCV Chamber Board. “We encourage everyone to nominate a business and share their story with us.”

The Business Choice Awards categories are as follows:

– Non-Profit of the Year: A non-profit that has demonstrated excellence in their mission and purpose.

– Rising Star: A company or young professional whose record reflects ongoing and exceptional growth in contribution to the business community and support of the Chamber.

– Entrepreneurial Spirit: A person or a growing/developing business that exemplifies a strong entrepreneurial spirit and a positive attitude.

– Business of the Year: A business that has shown resilience or great achievements and is a strong supporter of the business community and Chamber.

“We are once again so proud of our business community that has shown why the Santa Clarita Valley is the great place to live and work,” said Ivan Volschenk, President/CEO of the SCV Chamber. “Our annual Awards and Installation is a time to honor our business community and give them the recognition they so richly deserve. We look forward to seeing everyone and celebrating.”

Nomination forms can be requested by emailing hello@scvchamber.com or by going to www.SCVChamber.com and downloading the form.

The 99th Annual Awards and Installation will take place on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, with location details and sponsor information to be announced.

ABOUT THE SANTA CLARITA VALLEY CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

The SCV Chamber is the largest business membership organization in the Santa Clarita Valley representing more than 65,000 member employees. The Chamber serves as “The Voice of Business” working as the SCV’s leading business advocacy organization in the third largest city in the County of Los Angeles. Founded in 1923, the Chamber works to advocate for, educate and connect the business community.

