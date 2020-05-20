[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
76°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
May 20
1946 - Cher, great-granddaughter of Placerita Canyon homesteader Frank Walker and onetime Placerita property owner, born in El Centro, Calif. [story]
Cher and grandma
SCV Chamber Provides New Guide to PPP Loan Forgiveness
| Wednesday, May 20, 2020
ppp loan forgiveness

In coordination with the U.S. Chamber, the SCV Chamber is providing a four-page guide on what Santa Clarita Valley business owners need to know about loan forgiveness in the Paycheck Protection Program.

Anyone who has received a PPP loan knows how complicated it may be to have that loan forgiven.

Under the program, created by the CARES Act, loans may be forgiven if borrowers use the proceeds to maintain their payrolls and pay other specified expenses.

The Treasury Department and Small Business Administration recently released the application form and instructions for loan forgiveness.

PPP borrowers must apply with the lender that processed the loan.

While each bank/lender will have different requirements, the Chamber’s guide is designed to help borrowers understand the process by which their loan forgiveness amount will be calculated and the overall approach of the process.

See the guide below.

[Open .pdf in new window]
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL BUSINESS LINKS
LOCAL BUSINESS HEADLINES
05-20-2020 SCV Chamber Provides New Guide to PPP Loan Forgiveness
05-20-2020 May 22: SCV Chamber ‘Back2Business’ Webinar with Barger, Smyth
05-19-2020 Crazy Otto’s Valencia Owners Expect to Reopen Wednesday for Take-Out Only
05-19-2020 Public Health Closes Valencia Crazy Otto’s for Allowing Dine-In Service
05-18-2020 Guimaraes Named New Lief Labs Chief Financial Officer
> FULL BUSINESS ARCHIVE
FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
05-11-2020 Appeals Court Rules for Valencia Developer Over SCOPE
04-27-2020 Bank of Santa Clarita’s Earnings Growth Continues
03-23-2020 Valencia Developer FivePoint Posts Pre-COVID19 Earnings
> MORE FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
MARKETS & METALS
error : cannot receive stock quote information
CURRENCY CONVERTER
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
L.A. County to Launch ‘Stop Price Gouging’ Mobile App
The Los Angeles County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs is taking steps to protect county residents from price gouging and potentially fraudulent COVID-19 remedies by creating a "Stop Price Gouging" mobile application.
L.A. County to Launch ‘Stop Price Gouging’ Mobile App
SCV Chamber Provides New Guide to PPP Loan Forgiveness
In coordination with the U.S. Chamber, the SCV Chamber is providing a four-page guide on what Santa Clarita Valley business owners need to know about loan forgiveness in the Paycheck Protection Program.
SCV Chamber Provides New Guide to PPP Loan Forgiveness
Saugus Union School District Targets August 12 Start Date
Saugus Union School District officials they’re aiming for an August 12 start date for the upcoming school year.
Saugus Union School District Targets August 12 Start Date
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 998 Cases Total in SCV, 84,057 Statewide
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday 1,324 new cases of COVID-19 and 57 new deaths due to the virus countywide, with a total of 998 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 998 Cases Total in SCV, 84,057 Statewide
Wilk, Lackey Urge Newsom to Let Cities Call the Shots on Reopening
Senator Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) and Assemblyman Tom Lackey (R-Palmdale) sent a letter to Gov. Newsom urging him to give cities in north L.A. County the ability to create their own Regional Recovery Plan.
Wilk, Lackey Urge Newsom to Let Cities Call the Shots on Reopening
Holes in the Safety Net | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
He is bedridden, suffering from diabetes and a stroke. She has an autoimmune disease that is decimating her body. Both have been hospitalized several times in the recent past.
Holes in the Safety Net | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
May 22: SCV Chamber ‘Back2Business’ Webinar with Barger, Smyth
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce and the SCV Economic Development Corporation will co-host a "Back2Business" webinar with Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger and Santa Clarita Mayor Cameron Smyth on Friday, May 22, at 10 a.m.
May 22: SCV Chamber ‘Back2Business’ Webinar with Barger, Smyth
College of the Canyons’ Fall 2020 Semester to Be Remote
To provide as little of a disruption as possible for students, faculty and staff, College of the Canyons announced Wednesday that the fall 2020 semester will be primarily remote and online.
College of the Canyons’ Fall 2020 Semester to Be Remote
Santa Clarita City Council to Mull Fate of 4th of July Parade
The Santa Clarita City Council is expected next week to discuss the possibility of staging the city’s annual 4th of July parade, a tradition that involves an annual attendance between 15,000 and 20,000 people a year.
Santa Clarita City Council to Mull Fate of 4th of July Parade
L.A. County Health Inspectors Checking Retailers for Compliance
To boost the local economy and maintain the public's safety during the COVID-19 health crisis, L.A. County's Health Inspectors are making their rounds to ensure businesses are in compliance with the county's latest Health Officer Order.
L.A. County Health Inspectors Checking Retailers for Compliance
CDC Guidelines for Reopening Posted as U.S. COVID-19 Death Toll Tops 90K
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday published its revised guidelines for reopening businesses, restaurants and bars, schools, churches and more as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect many areas of the country.
CDC Guidelines for Reopening Posted as U.S. COVID-19 Death Toll Tops 90K
DOJ Says California Should Do More to Accommodate Religious Worship
California’s public health orders enacted to slow the spread of COVID-19, and the state’s reopening plan, appear to discriminate against a person’s right to exercise their religion, the Justice Department warned in a prodding letter sent to Governor Gavin Newsom Tuesday.
DOJ Says California Should Do More to Accommodate Religious Worship
Today in SCV History (May 20)
1946 - Cher, great-granddaughter of Placerita Canyon homesteader Frank Walker and onetime Placerita property owner, born in El Centro, Calif. [story]
Cher and grandma
May 20: Hart District Governing Board Regular (Virtual) Meeting
The regular (virtual) meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District's Governing Board will take place Wednesday, May 20, at 7:00 p.m.
May 20: Hart District Governing Board Regular (Virtual) Meeting
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 978 SCV Cases, 81,795 Statewide
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 1,183 new cases of COVID-19 and 76 new deaths due to the virus countywide, with a total of 978 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 978 SCV Cases, 81,795 Statewide
Crazy Otto’s Valencia Owners Expect to Reopen Wednesday for Take-Out Only
After Crazy Otto’s Diner in Valencia was closed Sunday by L.A. County Department of Public Health officials for allowing its customers to dine-in despite stay-at-home restrictions, co-owners Jonathan Carrillo and Brian Hernandez say they knew they had to find a way to reopen.
Crazy Otto’s Valencia Owners Expect to Reopen Wednesday for Take-Out Only
Barger, Task Force Identifying July 4th Target Date for Full, Safe Reopening
On Tuesday, Supervisor Kathryn Barger chaired the second convening of the Los Angeles County Economic Resiliency Task Force, collaborating with key leaders to discuss the business and cultural interests of the County, and expressed a goal for the safe reopening of Los Angeles County as early as July 4.
Barger, Task Force Identifying July 4th Target Date for Full, Safe Reopening
May 23: Circle of Hope Online Auction Opens
With Vine2Wine, To Go poised to start on Saturday, May 30, with wine, food and a goodie bag for ticket holders there is one thing non-ticket holders can get their hands on to enjoy the fun as well: Circle of Hope has announced their first online auction to start Saturday, May 23, and will close a day after the main event, on Sunday, May 31.
May 23: Circle of Hope Online Auction Opens
COC’s Patron & Stoehr Both Commit to Mt. Mercy University in Iowa
After two seasons serving as a talented one-two punch for the Lady Cougars women's basketball program, College of the Canyons teammates Cristian Patron and McKenzie Stoehr will now continue their collegiate journey together after committing to Mt. Mercy University.
COC’s Patron & Stoehr Both Commit to Mt. Mercy University in Iowa
The Ultimate Sacrifice | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Seniors are not asking for people to make the ultimate sacrifice, only to sustain older-adult housing, food, medicine and healthcare until we work our way out of this pandemic.
The Ultimate Sacrifice | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
COC Sophomore Forward Jah-Kez Moore Commits to Dean College
College of the Canyons sophomore Jah-Kez Moore is the first member of the Cougars' 2019-20 men's basketball program to move on to a four-year program after committing to Dean College earlier this week.
COC Sophomore Forward Jah-Kez Moore Commits to Dean College
Collisions, DUIs Continue to Decline as Californians Stay Home
SACRAMENTO – While Californians observe the stay-at-home order during the novel coronavirus pandemic, the state’s roadways and those who use them are seeing the impact.
Collisions, DUIs Continue to Decline as Californians Stay Home
Annual Eternal Valley Memorial Day Ceremony Cancelled
On behalf of Santa Clarita Valley’s Memorial Day Committee and Eternal Valley Memorial Park and Mortuary, we are sad to announce that this year’s annual Memorial Day Ceremony, traditionally held at Eternal Valley, will not take place.
Annual Eternal Valley Memorial Day Ceremony Cancelled
Public Health Closes Valencia Crazy Otto’s for Allowing Dine-In Service
Crazy Otto’s Diner in Valencia was closed Sunday after the restaurant had opened for dine-in services despite stay-at-home orders.
Public Health Closes Valencia Crazy Otto’s for Allowing Dine-In Service
%d bloggers like this: