SCV Chamber Reintroduces Business After Hours Mixers

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced the return of their networking event, Business After Hours Mixers.
This month’s mixer will be at the new American Family Funding’s new office. The mixer will feature two taco stands, drinks and prizes while attendees can network. Tours of the new office will also be available.
The mixer will kick off on April 20 at 5:30 p.m.
Tickets are available on the Chamber’s website starting at $30 for non-members and $15 for members.
College of the Canyons engineering major Jammal Yarbrough is one of 14 students, and the only community college student, from across the nation to be selected for the inaugural class of TE Connectivity’s African Heritage Scholarship Program.
At the special meeting of the Santa Clarita City Council on April 12, 2022, the City Council approved a settlement agreement with the plaintiffs who filed suit against the city back on Dec. 29, 2021, claiming a violation of the California Voting Rights Act.
NASA has selected nine student teams, including one from College of the Canyons, to launch scientific payloads on a NASA heavy-lift balloon for the 16th High-Altitude Student Platform, HASP, mission flying during the fall 2022 campaign in Fort Sumner, N.M.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 13 new deaths, 795 new positive cases countywide, with 16 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 31,819, county case totals to 2,847,097 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 72,599 since March of 2020. There are 270 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized.
The MAIN in Old Town Newhall will host a free international film screening on Thursday, April 28 at 7 p.m. The new documentary "Caravan" from Ukrainian filmmaker Iryna Prudkova will be featured. Attendees can participate in a special live, virtual talkback session with the director after the film.
Spring is in full swing and that means the signature fundraising event of the year for Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia is around the corner. The 49th Annual Frontier Toyota Henry Mayo “Drive Safe” Golf Classic will take place on Monday, May 9 at the Oaks Club at Valencia.
Robert Pretzlaff, M.D., M.B.A, has been promoted to Senior Vice President at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and has taken on the role of Chief Clinical Officer in addition to his current role as Chief Medical officer.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters at Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica, Mother’s Beach in Marina Del Rey, Malibu Lagoon at Surfrider Beach and Topanga Canyon Beach in Malibu.
The Gibbon Conservation Center in Saugus welcomed a new baby girl on Friday, March 25, just five days into the spring season. A "baby shower" is seeking donations in honor of the new addition to the center.
The Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation Home Tour League held its annual Boutique and Fashion Show Luncheon Thursday, March 31, at the Bridgeport Clubhouse in Valencia. The event welcomed 160 guests from across the Santa Clarita Valley and raised funds for Henry Mayo’s Center for Women and Newborns, which includes the Kim and Steven Ullman Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors adopted a new Safety Element Update to the county’s general plan on April 5, which will limit new development in wildfire hazard zones, reducing regional risk as California braces for what could be another intense fire season.
College of the Canyons freshman Matthew Ballentine represented the Cougars in his second decathlon of the year at the two-day SoCal Hep/Dec Championship at El Camino College on April 5-6, placing fifth overall and staking claim to a spot at the California Community College Athletic Association Track & Field State Championships.
1738 - Fr. Francisco Garcés born in Spain; came through SCV in 1776, found Tataviam fighting with Coastal Chumash, observed Santa Clara River flowing by night and dry by day despite the season being spring [story]
