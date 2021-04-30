SCV Chamber Set to Resume In-Person Events

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced its plans to resume in-person events and activities beginning in May 2021 in compliance with California and Los Angeles County Public Health guidelines.

The SCV Chamber has adhered to stay-at-home restrictions since early March 2020.

After more than a year of quarantine, the Chamber is set on resuming many popular in-person events including networking mixers, grand opening ceremonies, and activities supporting Santa Clarita’s resilient business community.

“We are excited to get back to business, in-person,” stated John Vance, Chair of the SCV Chamber Board of Directors. “We are incredibly proud of the SCV business community for staying strong throughout the pandemic, and we are eager to welcome our members and the full community back to our face-to-face events.”

When the Stay-at-Home order was initiated, the SCV Chamber of Commerce immediately transitioned to a fully virtual environment.

All networking and outreach events, which had previously operated in-person, moved either to virtual or were reimagined to a new format.

Producing over 60 original content webinars, new networking programs and hosting the only congressional candidate forum for the 25th congressional race, twice, the SCV Chamber didn’t skip a beat providing business resources during the pandemic.

The SCV Chamber is scheduled to host three upcoming events in a face-to-face setting

– The Latino Business Alliance Breakfast will resume on Tuesday, May 25.

– The newly imagined Empowered Women Network on Tuesday, June 8.

– The annual State of the County with Supervisor Kathryn Barger is scheduled for Wednesday, July 28 at Six Flags Magic Mountain. Details will be announced next week.

Check the Chamber website for updates and details on all future programming.

Some virtual programming will remain and continue to educate and equip the business community.

“We are proud of the work we’ve done over the last year creating virtual content for our business community, but it’s time to get back to being together, in-person,” stated Ivan Volschenk, Managing Partner at Evolve Business Strategies, which manages the SCV Chamber of Commerce. “While we are excited to return to some of our previous events, we want to stress that our community’s health is our top priority. We will continue to follow the latest public health guidelines at all of our activities. We can’t wait to see our members again.”

Upon resuming in-person events, the SCV Chamber will adhere to evolving local, state, and CDC health requirements.

Social distancing, face masks, and limited capacity will be in effect at all Chamber events until new health orders are issued.

To find out more information about the SCV Chamber events or to contact the Chamber, please visit www.scvchamber.com.

ABOUT THE SANTA CLARITA VALLEY CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

The SCV Chamber is the largest business membership organization in the Santa Clarita Valley representing more than a 65,000-member workforce. The Chamber serves as “The Voice of Business” working as the SCV’s leading business advocacy organization in the third-largest city in the County of Los Angeles. Founded in 1923, the Chamber works to advocate for, educate and connect the business community.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...