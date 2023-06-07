header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
60°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
June 7
1861 - Fort Tejon commander ordered to abandon fort (est. 1854) & transfer garrison to Los Angeles [story]
Fort Tejon
SCV Chamber to Host Black Business Month Celebration
| Wednesday, Jun 7, 2023
Water drop


The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced its Black Business Council will host a Black Business Month celebration to acknowledge and show appreciation for black-owned businesses across the Santa Clarita Valley.

The event is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 31st at 5:30 PM at the California Institute of the Arts. During the event, attendees will have a chance to network, meet other business owners, and have an opportunity to hear from prominent black business representatives.

“I am so honored to be Chair of the Black Business Council as the SCV Chamber hosts its first Black Business Month celebration because it gives us an opportunity to focus on a community that is far too often underrepresented when it comes to access to capital and opportunities to build wealth,” said Di Thompson, 2023 Chair for the Black Business Council. “When we celebrate the contribution of black business owners and entrepreneurs, it pays homage to them and their legacies, especially since celebrating this month recognizes the importance of black-owned businesses when it comes to contributing to our economy as well.”

August marks Black Business Month and the SCV Chamber recognizes the black-owned businesses throughout our community. Taking part in this event will be for the entire SCV community to show solidarity with members of the black community and continue conversations about why it’s important to support minority owned businesses. The celebration also helps spread awareness about why diversity is important for businesses and communities. During the event, the SCV Chamber will honor a business and an individual for their work in our business community.

“We are pleased to celebrate Black Business Month as it is an opportunity to highlight black business owners’ achievements and successes, as well as celebrate their contributions to our economy,” said Ivan Volschenk, President & CEO of the SCV Chamber. “As we support minority owned businesses, we are actively supporting economic growth, both locally and in the black community. Every dollar spent helps keep tax dollars in our local neighborhood and creates more job opportunities.”

More details will be announced in the coming weeks as well as the inaugural honorees for this year’s celebration. Sponsorship opportunities are available and can be requested by emailing hello@scvchamber.com. To register for the event, please visit the SCV Chamber website and click on the Events tab.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL BUSINESS LINKS
LOCAL BUSINESS HEADLINES
06-07-2023 SCVEDC Welcomes New VP of Workforce & Economic Development
06-07-2023 SCV Chamber to Host Black Business Month Celebration
06-06-2023 SCV-Based Perfect Tux Skyrockets to Shopify’s Top 1%
06-05-2023 SCV Water Launches Sustainable Landscape Resource
06-01-2023 RICK Engineering Takes Expansion to Santa Clarita
> FULL BUSINESS ARCHIVE
FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
05-29-2020 Donaldson Co. Declares Cash Dividend
05-11-2020 Appeals Court Rules for Valencia Developer Over SCOPE
04-27-2020 Bank of Santa Clarita’s Earnings Growth Continues
> MORE FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
MARKETS & METALS
CURRENCY CONVERTER
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Ocean Water Warning for June 6
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
Ocean Water Warning for June 6
Public Health Receives 14 National Achievement Awards
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health  earned 14 Achievement Awards from the National Association of Counties.
Public Health Receives 14 National Achievement Awards
Wilk Recognizes Santa Clarita Grocery as District 21’s Nonprofit of the Year
In celebration of California Nonprofits Day at the State Capitol, California State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, recognized Bradley Grose and Santa Clarita Grocery as Senate District 21’s Nonprofit of the Year.
Wilk Recognizes Santa Clarita Grocery as District 21’s Nonprofit of the Year
Public Health Releases New Report on Medical Debt in County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has released its first-ever report on medical debt in Los Angeles County detailing the widespread burden of medical debt, affecting more than 1 in 10 residents in the most populated county in the nation.
Public Health Releases New Report on Medical Debt in County
SCVEDC Welcomes New VP of Workforce & Economic Development
The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation is excited to welcome Jey Wagner, Ed.D. as their Vice President of Workforce & Economic Development, after the retirement of Director of Business Assistance, Sue Arellano. 
SCVEDC Welcomes New VP of Workforce & Economic Development
Supervisor Barger Presents $200K Check to New Dental and Wellness Center
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger joined officials from the Northeast Valley Health Corporation to celebrate the grand opening of its new Santa Clarita Valley Dental and Wellness Center.
Supervisor Barger Presents $200K Check to New Dental and Wellness Center
Red Cross: Blood Supply Facing Stress, Donors Needed
The American Red Cross is seeking an increase in donors to help meet the needs of patients after May saw lower than expected donations.  
Red Cross: Blood Supply Facing Stress, Donors Needed
SCV Chamber to Host Black Business Month Celebration
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce today announced its Black Business Council will host a Black Business Month celebration to acknowledge and show appreciation for black-owned businesses across the Santa Clarita Valley.
SCV Chamber to Host Black Business Month Celebration
WalletHub: Santa Clarita Had the Largest Credit Card Debt Increase in Q1 2023
WalletHub released their report on credit card debt, finding Santa Clarita to have the highest increase in debt for the first quarter of 2023. 
WalletHub: Santa Clarita Had the Largest Credit Card Debt Increase in Q1 2023
Today in SCV History (June 7)
1861 - Fort Tejon commander ordered to abandon fort (est. 1854) & transfer garrison to Los Angeles [story]
Fort Tejon
June 12: Kickoff to Santa Clarita’s Summer Reading Program
The school year is ending, which means the Santa Clarita Public Library is ramping up its summer programming. This includes the kickoff of the annual Summer Reading Program which begins June 12.
June 12: Kickoff to Santa Clarita’s Summer Reading Program
Micaiah Scott Returning to TMU as Assistant Coach
Micaiah Scott will continue her career with The Master's University track and field team, but this time as an assistant coach.
Micaiah Scott Returning to TMU as Assistant Coach
SCV-Based Perfect Tux Skyrockets to Shopify’s Top 1%
Perfect Tux, a Santa Clarita based provider of fashion-forward men's formal wear, celebrates its remarkable journey from a local startup to becoming a top 1% Shopify store.
SCV-Based Perfect Tux Skyrockets to Shopify’s Top 1%
Update: Missing Saugus Teen Found
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's detectives need the public's help in locating missing person Maeleen Nicole Canchola.
Update: Missing Saugus Teen Found
COC Fire Tech Students Awarded Edison Scholarships
Twenty-one College of the Canyons fire technology students have received $1,000 scholarships from Edison International to cover tuition, books and school-related fees.
COC Fire Tech Students Awarded Edison Scholarships
Wilk Protects State’s Foster Youth Program Funding from Being Cut
California State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, announced Tuesday his successful effort in protecting $40 million from being cut from California’s Court Appointed Special Advocates program.
Wilk Protects State’s Foster Youth Program Funding from Being Cut
CSUN’s Newest Deans Encourage Communication Throughout University
Two new deans are at the helms of California State University, Northridge’s College of Humanities and College of Health and Human Development — Jeffrey Reeder and Mechelle Best.
CSUN’s Newest Deans Encourage Communication Throughout University
TMU’s Easton Johnson Named Jack Nicklaus Award Recipient
Easton Johnson was named the Golf Coaches Association of America Jack Nicklaus Award winner as the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics' top men's golfer for 2023.
TMU’s Easton Johnson Named Jack Nicklaus Award Recipient
State Education Department Partners with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library
SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced that the California Department of Education is partnering with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, the preeminent early childhood book-gifting program in the world and the flagship program of the Dollywood Foundation.
State Education Department Partners with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library
DMV Reminding Californians to Gear Up for Summer Travel with REAL ID
More than 15.8 million Californians now have a REAL ID – an increase of 172,036 from the previous month – according to California Department of Motor Vehicles data.
DMV Reminding Californians to Gear Up for Summer Travel with REAL ID
Today in SCV History (June 6)
1824 - Mexican soldiers track runaway Chumash slaves through the Santa Clarita Valley [story]
Chumash revolt
Halfway to Home Hosting SCV Dog Rescue Adoption, Fundraising Event
Halfway to Home is hosting a special adoption event on Saturday, July 22, with @zoomroom_santaclarita from 12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Halfway to Home Hosting SCV Dog Rescue Adoption, Fundraising Event
SCV Water Launches Sustainable Landscape Resource
The Santa Clarita Water Agency recently released its newest sustainable landscape resource, Garden Smarter.
SCV Water Launches Sustainable Landscape Resource
Caltrans Announces SR-14 Full Closures
The California Department of Transportation has scheduled full freeway closures on the northbound and southbound State Rout 14 / Antelope Valley Freeway between Technology Drive in Palmdale and Avenue A in Lancaster.
Caltrans Announces SR-14 Full Closures
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: